Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Link soars on $2.5 billion buyout bid from Canada's Dye & Durham

12/21/2021 | 11:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Canada's cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd said it would acquire Link Administration Holdings Ltd for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion), sending the Australian share registry firm's stock to its highest in nearly a year.

The deal will give Dye & Durham access to Link's prized 43% stake in online realty firm PEXA Group Ltd, which listed on the Australian stock market in July after Link rejected a bid for the company by KKR & Co.

Dye & Durham said on Tuesday it would offer Link A$5.50 in cash for each share, a 14.8% premium to the stock's last traded price on Dec. 21. Link's shares rose by as much after trade resumed on Wednesday, while PEXA rallied 6%.

The bid was higher than Carlyle Group Inc's offer for Link last month. Link said it had not received any binding offers from the U.S.-based private equity firm after a period of due diligence.

Carlyle declined to comment.

Dye & Durham said it expected to add A$1.2 billion ($856.08 million) in revenue, while broadening its product offerings and customer base through the deal, which will be funded by raising debt and via a share placement.

($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Savyata Mishra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.27% 0.92121 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.17% 1.71156 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.17% 88.353 Delayed Quote.8.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.16% 0.71546 Delayed Quote.2.57%
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.70% 4.79 End-of-day quote.-13.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.36% 0.87117 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.77% 52 Delayed Quote.60.94%
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
12/21Link soars on $2.5 billion buyout bid from Canada's Dye & Durham
RE
12/21Link soars on $2.5 bln buyout bid from Canada's Dye & Durham
RE
12/20Bank of America says New York employees may work from home over holidays
RE
12/20Carlyle Reportedly Near Deal to Sell Stake in PurposeBuilt to Rock Mountain
CI
12/17Carlyle Group Among Shortlisted Bidders for BPEA's HCP Unit
MT
12/17Deutsche Bank Adjusts Carlyle Group's Price Target to $72 From $70, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
12/17CARLYLE : to acquire Altadia Group from Lone Star
PU
12/17CARLYLE : Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Sunsho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to Towa ..
PU
12/16Wall Street firms retreat from office, holiday parties as virus spreads
RE
12/16Wall Street firms retreat from office, holiday parties as virus spreads
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 178 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 18 536 M 18 536 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 52,00 $
Average target price 66,79 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.60.94%18 037
BLACKSTONE INC.90.43%85 110
KKR & CO. INC.78.22%41 290
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC8.57%22 266
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.31.73%16 128
AMUNDI4.64%15 661