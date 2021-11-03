NEWSMAKER-Republican Youngkin's win in Virginia plots party's path for 2022 elections

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Republican Glenn Youngkin's
victory in the Virginia governor's election on Wednesday could
provide his party with a blueprint on how to retake majorities
in Congress next year by wooing suburban moderates without
alienating Donald Trump's supporters.
The former private equity executive's approach of rallying
parents angry about the way schools have handled COVID-19 and
teach about racism and gender may serve as a model for
Republicans across the country.
Next year's midterm elections will determine which party
controls the U.S. Congress for the last two years of President
Joe Biden's term. Democrats have razor-thin majorities in the
House of Representatives and Senate. Control of even one chamber
would allow Republicans to block most Democratic legislative
priorities.
Youngkin trailed McAuliffe in opinion polls for most of the
race, but that gap narrowed to a dead heat in the final weeks,
at the same time Biden's job approval rating fell to the lowest
levels of his presidency.
Youngkin, 54, walked a fine line on the false claims by
Trump, the former president, that his election defeat in 2020
was the result of widespread fraud, avoiding the topic himself
but campaigning with Republican state Senator Amanda Chase who
has embraced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/virginia-republican-tries-thread-needle-election-fraud-claims-2021-10-12
them.
He also backed Republican arguments that school curriculums
that discuss racism are promoting "critical race theory https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/what-critical-race-theory-means-why-its-igniting-debate-2021-09-21,
" a law school concept that maintains racism is ingrained in
U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and
segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black
Americans.
Schools say they do not include the theory in elementary and
high school curriculums, but are trying to respond to the needs
of an increasingly diverse U.S. population.
At the same time, Youngkin worked to avoid turning off
Virginia's moderate voters whose growing numbers - especially in
the Washington suburbs - have swung the Southern state
Democratic in the past four presidential elections.
'A TRICKY PATH'
Youngkin's victory may provide a template for Republicans
who will walk a fine line in competitive congressional races
next year.
"It's a tricky path," said Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the
University of Virginia's Center for Politics. Kondik said
Youngkin deftly distanced himself from Trump while also making
pledges to improve election integrity as a way to appeal to
Trump voters.
The contest was important enough for Democrats that Biden
and former President Barack Obama visited the state to campaign
for McAuliffe, 64, in its final weeks. Previously, Virginia had
elected just one Republican governor in the past two decades and
Democrats currently also control both houses of the state
legislature.
Schools were a major focus for Youngkin, who opposes
COVID-19 safety rules requiring that masks be worn in Virginia's
classrooms as well as anti-racism education.
Campaigners have brawled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/partisan-war-over-teaching-history-racism-stokes-tensions-us-schools-2021-06-23
at school board meetings over the anti-racism issue this year,
prompting the FBI https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-defends-efforts-step-up-monitoring-threats-school-boards-2021-10-05
to step up its response to threats against board members.
"It forces our children to view everything through a lens of
race," Youngkin said at a campaign stop in Chesterfield,
Virginia, on Oct. 8.
A former chief executive of Carlyle Group Inc,
Youngkin also pledged to be tough on criminals, rounding off a
basket of issues observers see as tailored to Trump supporters
without turning off suburban moderates.
McAuliffe tried to tie Youngkin closely to Trump, running
television ads that juxtaposed his opponent's calls for better
election security with images of Trump and the U.S. Capitol
riot.
But Youngkin parried those attacks, saying last month it was
"weird and wrong" when people at a rally supporting him pledged
allegiance to a flag carried by Trump supporters at the deadly
Jan. 6 assault on the seat of the U.S. government.
Trump struck a relatively moderate tone when he called in to
a pro-Youngkin tele-rally on Monday, telling voters that
Youngkin would protect suburbs, while making no mention of his
past warnings that Virginia's election could be marred by fraud.
Youngkin did not participate in the rally.
