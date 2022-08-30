Oil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed
British oil firm Neptune Energy maintains plans for an initial
public offering though the exploration and production
company does not see an opportunity to list this year, its chief
executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
Neptune, founded by the former head of Britain's Centrica
Sam Laidlaw, was working on being "IPO ready" but
current conditions on financial markets made it difficult to
launch one at the moment, CEO Pete Jones said in an interview.
