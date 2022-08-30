Oil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO

Neptune, founded by the former head of Britain's Centrica Sam Laidlaw, was working on being "IPO ready" but current conditions on financial markets made it difficult to launch one at the moment, CEO Pete Jones said in an interview.

"While valuations have improved, we still do not believe markets are fairly valuing E&P companies," Jones said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Norway.

Asked if he saw a potential window of opportunity for an IPO later this year, he said: "Not right now, we don't see the opening right now."

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik)