  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-08-30 am EDT
32.49 USD   -1.10%
10:40aOil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
10:34aOil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
08/29Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO

08/30/2022 | 10:40am EDT
STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) - Private equity-backed British oil firm Neptune Energy maintains plans for an initial public offering though the exploration and production (E&P) company does not see an opportunity to list this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Neptune, founded by the former head of Britain's Centrica Sam Laidlaw, was working on being "IPO ready" but current conditions on financial markets made it difficult to launch one at the moment, CEO Pete Jones said in an interview.

"While valuations have improved, we still do not believe markets are fairly valuing E&P companies," Jones said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Norway.

Asked if he saw a potential window of opportunity for an IPO later this year, he said: "Not right now, we don't see the opening right now."

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC -5.81% 77.164 Delayed Quote.14.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.74% 100.16 Delayed Quote.29.12%
NEPTUNE COMPANY -2.33% 12550 End-of-day quote.-55.18%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.37% 32.42 Delayed Quote.-40.16%
WTI -4.64% 92.496 Delayed Quote.28.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 287 M - -
Net income 2022 1 416 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 11 870 M 11 870 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,85 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman & CEO
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Jason Thomas Head-Global Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-40.16%11 870
BLACKSTONE INC.-25.66%67 494
KKR & CO. INC.-31.34%43 980
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.12%17 734
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.04%13 012
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-9.77%12 867