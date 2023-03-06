Advanced search
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:30 2023-03-06 am EST
35.47 USD   -0.14%
10:48aPermira studying Gruppo Florence's books for possible buy-sources
RE
08:10aCarlyle : Agrees to Sell PrimeFlight Aviation Services to The Sterling Group and Capitol Meridian Partners
PU
03/02Barclays Initiates Carlyle Group at Overweight With $41 Price Target
MT
Permira studying Gruppo Florence's books for possible buy-sources

03/06/2023 | 10:48am EST
MILANO (Reuters) - Gruppo Florence, a hub of Italian clothing manufacturers that supply top luxury brands, has given private equity firm Permira access to its books to facilitate a potential sale, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Gruppo Florence is working with Bank of America and Citi to assess strategic options after drawing interest from investment firms including Carlyle and Permira, sources said in January.

Gruppo Florence is majority owned by VAM Investments, a fund controlled by former Bulgari Chief Executive Francesco Trapani.

The two sources said the group was still open to a possible listing if the deal with Permira did not materialise.

In January VAM CEO Marco Piana told Reuters an initial public offering would be a natural exit strategy for the fund due to the lack of "listed assets that give investors exposure to the luxury sector's made-in-Italy supply chain."

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.70% 34.375 Delayed Quote.3.14%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.18% 35.465 Delayed Quote.19.03%
Analyst Recommendations on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 204 M - -
Net income 2023 1 336 M - -
Net cash 2023 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,45x
Yield 2023 3,90%
Capitalization 12 937 M 12 937 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 35,52 $
Average target price 42,94 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harvey Mitchell Schwartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liz Dominick Vice President
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.19.03%12 937
BLACKSTONE INC.22.95%64 435
KKR & CO. INC.22.71%49 049
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.14.61%41 720
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.77%18 746
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION21.45%14 921