  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/04 04:31:56 pm
58.69 USD   +1.82%
06:24pPrivate equity Carlyle makes $2.1 billion bid for Australia's Link
RE
05:36pINSIDER BUY : Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund
MT
03:30pMetro Bank shares surge on Carlyle Group takeover approach
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Private equity Carlyle makes $2.1 billion bid for Australia's Link

11/04/2021 | 06:24pm EDT
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration said on Friday it would consider private equity firm Carlyle Group's A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm.

This is Carlyle's second attempt at buying the Sydney-based firm after approaching late last year as part of a consortium with Pacific Equity Partners. After lobbing improved bids, the private equity duo withdrew https://www.reuters.com/article/link-admnstrn-ma-carlyle-group-idUSL4N2MK59Z earlier this year.

At the heart of a flurry of interest for Link is its stake in online conveyancing firm PEXA Group, which listed https://www.reuters.com/article/pexa-group-ipo-idUSL3N2OD1JM on the Australian stock market in July.

Link said Carlyle's latest bid includes a A$3 per share bid in cash and a distribution of its stake in PEXA worth A$2.38 a share.

In total, Carlyle values Link at A$5.38 per share, a 24.2% premium to its closing price on Thursday. The private equity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Link has appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS as advisers and put off its share buyback after having purchased A$101.7 million out of the target A$150 million. ($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.04% 4.33 End-of-day quote.-21.98%
PEXA GROUP LIMITED 4.51% 16.23 End-of-day quote.0.00%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.27% 58.95 Delayed Quote.83.33%
