Private equity Carlyle makes $2.1 billion bid for Australia's Link

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration
said on Friday it would consider private equity firm Carlyle
Group's A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the
shareholder registry firm.
This is Carlyle's second attempt at buying the Sydney-based
firm after approaching late last year as part of a consortium
with Pacific Equity Partners. After lobbing improved bids, the
private equity duo withdrew https://www.reuters.com/article/link-admnstrn-ma-carlyle-group-idUSL4N2MK59Z
earlier this year.
At the heart of a flurry of interest for Link is its stake
in online conveyancing firm PEXA Group, which listed https://www.reuters.com/article/pexa-group-ipo-idUSL3N2OD1JM
on the Australian stock market in July.
Link said Carlyle's latest bid includes a A$3 per share bid
in cash and a distribution of its stake in PEXA worth A$2.38 a
share.
In total, Carlyle values Link at A$5.38 per share, a 24.2%
premium to its closing price on Thursday. The private equity did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Link has appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS as advisers and
put off its share buyback after having purchased A$101.7 million
out of the target A$150 million.
($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)