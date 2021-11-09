Log in
Private equity industry asks how long the boom will last

11/09/2021 | 02:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

BERLIN (Reuters) - Private equity dealmakers are descending on Berlin for their annual get-together, with their industry thriving and many of them wondering how long the good times will last.

Armed with billions of dollars, buyout firms have already taken advantage of what has been a record year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), selling some of their assets for top dollar.

Private equity-backed M&A deals more than doubled to a record $818.4 billion in the first nine months of this year, up from $315.2 billion last year, according to Refinitiv.

The S&P private equity index, meanwhile, is up 43% so far this year, compared with a 25% gain in the benchmark S&P 500.

Shares of the biggest private equity firms, including Blackstone Group Inc, KKR & Co Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Carlyle Group Inc , and Ares Management, have surged as the U.S. economy rebounded with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The private equity industry's median internal rate of return was 33% as of March 2021, the highest on record, according to data provider Pitchbook.

Despite the looming threat of inflation, dealmakers expect the current pace of activity to continue, with hundreds of millions of dollars of management fees at stake for top industry executives.

"We are certainly seeing some inflationary pressures combined with somewhat of an easing of the pandemic globally," Brian Bernasek, co-head of U.S. buyout and growth at Carlyle, told Reuters. "We expect to see a continued robust environment, but with perhaps a bit less steam in the system."

At the annual SuperReturn International conference, attention is also expected to focus on the labour shortage facing numerous U.S. businesses - a worrying sign for many private equity-owned companies.

"People have been paid to stay home," said Michael Psaros, managing partner at KPS Capital, who says orders at his industrial companies are going unfulfilled despite surging demand. "The impact is the opportunity cost or forgone profit."

While larger buyout deals have been few and far between this year, some private equity firms have banded together to acquire companies for huge sums, raising expectations that such so-called club deals could happen more often.

Most buyout firms typically assume sole control of companies and rarely team up.

But in June, Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman together agreed to buy medical supply and equipment company Medline Industries Inc for $34 billion, including debt.

On Monday, Advent International, Permira Advisers LLC, and Crosspoint Capital Partners agreed to jointly take the cyber security company private in a $14 billion deal.

Dealmakers say more such deals could occur, given the availability of capital, though some point to the industry's high levels of debt.

"The private equity market is generally more levered than the public market on a relative basis but with better matched return and duration," said Scott Graves, co-head of private equity at Ares Management.

(This story refiles to add 'growth' in job title in eight paragraph)

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in Berlin; Writing by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 189 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 20 928 M 20 928 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 58,70 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.86.70%20 928
BLACKSTONE INC.119.16%101 506
KKR & CO. INC.94.94%46 175
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC9.88%23 537
AMUNDI19.54%18 735
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.43.58%17 934