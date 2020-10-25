Log in
Siemens, Carlyle near $2.4 billion deal over Flender business: Bloomberg

10/25/2020 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Climate activists protest in front of the Siemens office in Hamburg

(Reuters) - U.S. buyout group Carlyle Group Inc is nearing an agreement to acquire Siemens AG mechanical drive arm Flender, for about for about 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion), Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/35ylyvj reported citing sources.

Siemens and Carlyle are finalizing terms of the deal that could be announced as early as this week, the report said.

Last week Siemens had asked Triton, Carlyle, CVC and Brookfield to submit final offers next week for the business, which has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of just above 200 million euros and could be valued at 8-9 times that, according to sources.

Brookfield was outbid by Carlyle in the end, the report said, adding that the talks could still be delayed or fall apart.

Siemens declined to comment, Carlyle did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Flender supplies Winergy branded gear boxes and generators for wind turbines, gears and couplings for cranes, ships, oil and gas production, as well as components for the chemicals, pharma, cement and food industries.

Siemens bought Flender, which traces its roots back to a 19th century maker of belt pulleys, from Babcock Borsig in 2005. Flender has, however, not lived up to Siemens' growth and profitability expectations.

The divestiture is a part of the industrial conglomerate's plans to streamline its operations.

($1 = 0.8436 euros)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Alexander Hübner)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.59% 109.66 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.72% 27.46 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 163 M - -
Net income 2020 643 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 9 575 M 9 575 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,21 $
Last Close Price 27,46 $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-14.40%9 575
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-2.32%37 798
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-34.85%15 287
AMUNDI-11.80%14 664
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-10.62%11 499
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED33.52%9 275
