  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Carlyle Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
36.68 USD   -0.16%
12:54aSoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 bln in India debut
RE
05/23MANT ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of ManTech International Corporation by The Carlyle Group
AQ
05/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts Carlyle Group's Price Target to $64 From $68, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

SoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 billion in India debut

05/24/2022 | 12:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Delhivery, an Indian logistics startup backed by SoftBank Group, rose as much as 7.6% in their market debut on Tuesday, giving the company a valuation of 379.60 billion rupees ($4.89 billion).

The Gurugram-based company's services include parcel transportation, warehousing, cross-border and supply chain services to more than 23,000 customers, and counts popular e-commerce sites such as Amazon Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart as its clients.

Delhivery's IPO, by nearly 30% to 52.35 billion rupees, was subscribed 1.63 times earlier this month at an offer price set at 487 rupees.

The offering included fresh issue of shares worth up to 40 billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares worth 12.35 billion rupees from existing shareholders, including U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

($1 = 77.5680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 167 M - -
Net income 2022 1 502 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,69x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 13 266 M 13 266 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,4%
