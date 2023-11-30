The Carlyle Group Inc.(NasdaqGS:CG) added to S&P Composite 1500

The Carlyle Group Inc. is a global investment company. The Company operates through three segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Global Investment Solutions. The Global Private Equity segment is comprised of the Company's operations that advise a diverse group of funds that invest in buyouts, real estate, and natural resources funds. The Global Credit segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment strategies across the credit spectrum, including liquid credit, illiquid credit, and real assets credit, as well as cross-platform vehicles, such as Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund. The Global Investment Solutions segment provides investment opportunities and resources for its investors and clients to build private equity portfolios through fund of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios and managed co-investment programs. It has investment professionals in 29 offices across five continents, and it serves over 2,900 carry fund investors from 88 countries.