Utilities Down on Rotation Into Risky Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked down as traders rotated into higher risk sectors in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's interview with Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein.

Mr. Powell hinted that strong jobs data foreshadowed a longer-than-anticipated cycle of rate increases.

German utility E.on shares slipped even after it said 2022 adjusted earnings would exceed its forecasted range, coming in around EUR2.7 billion.

02-07-23 1730ET