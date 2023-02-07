Advanced search
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
2023-02-07
36.40 USD   +0.25%
05:30pTech Up After Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:30pFinancials Up After KKR, Carlyle, BNP Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Up as Traders Ignore Fed Warnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Utilities Down on Rotation Into Risky Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

02/07/2023
Shares of power producers ticked down as traders rotated into higher risk sectors in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's interview with Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein.

Mr. Powell hinted that strong jobs data foreshadowed a longer-than-anticipated cycle of rate increases.

German utility E.on shares slipped even after it said 2022 adjusted earnings would exceed its forecasted range, coming in around EUR2.7 billion. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1730ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 385 M - -
Net income 2022 1 416 M - -
Net Debt 2022 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 13 203 M 13 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 66,1%
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,31 $
Average target price 42,96 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman & CEO
Liz Dominick Vice President
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.21.68%13 203
BLACKSTONE INC.30.92%67 988
KKR & CO. INC.20.68%48 239
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.13.09%41 285
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.89%18 299
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.21.76%16 071