Utilities Shares Fall as Storms, Wildfires Ravage States -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as storms and wildfires threatened different regions of the U.S.

Laura grew into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday as it entered the Gulf of Mexico, where it is projected to strengthen into a major storm before making landfall on the Texas or Louisiana coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. The hurricane is forecast to unleash a storm surge as high as 11 feet, causing life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials in Texas and Louisiana issued evacuation orders for some coastal areas, and shelters prepared to receive evacuees at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is gripping both states. Tropical storm Marco, which had reached hurricane force over the weekend and had threatened to batter the same stretch of coast, ended up fizzling Monday night without causing significant damage.

Meanwhile, wildfires in California have charred more than a million acres, destroyed hundreds of homes, forced thousands of evacuations, and killed at least seven people.

In corporate news, Carlyle Group has acquired eight solar projects in Maine as the asset manager seeks to capitalize on New England's expanding renewable-energy market. The projects are expected to cost more than $130 million to build and will deliver 100 megawatts of solar-power capacity, enough to supply 19,000 Maine homes, Carlyle said.

