THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
Utilities Shares Fall as Storms, Wildfires Ravage States -- Utilities Roundup

08/25/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as storms and wildfires threatened different regions of the U.S.

Laura grew into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday as it entered the Gulf of Mexico, where it is projected to strengthen into a major storm before making landfall on the Texas or Louisiana coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. The hurricane is forecast to unleash a storm surge as high as 11 feet, causing life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials in Texas and Louisiana issued evacuation orders for some coastal areas, and shelters prepared to receive evacuees at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is gripping both states. Tropical storm Marco, which had reached hurricane force over the weekend and had threatened to batter the same stretch of coast, ended up fizzling Monday night without causing significant damage.

Meanwhile, wildfires in California have charred more than a million acres, destroyed hundreds of homes, forced thousands of evacuations, and killed at least seven people.

In corporate news, Carlyle Group has acquired eight solar projects in Maine as the asset manager seeks to capitalize on New England's expanding renewable-energy market. The projects are expected to cost more than $130 million to build and will deliver 100 megawatts of solar-power capacity, enough to supply 19,000 Maine homes, Carlyle said. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 160 M - -
Net income 2020 643 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 3,75%
Capitalization 9 282 M 9 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,93 $
Last Close Price 26,62 $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-17.02%9 282
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-4.72%36 872
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-26.14%17 359
AMUNDI-6.51%15 494
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-16.97%10 685
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-12.92%10 431
