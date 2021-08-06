Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vectura Agrees to $1.33 Billion Carlyle Takeover; Withdraws Philip Morris Recommendation

08/06/2021 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker

Vectura Group PLC said Friday that it has agreed a 958 million-pound ($1.33 billion) takeover by Murano Bidco Ltd., a new company indirectly controlled by funds managed by Carlyle Europe Partners V, and has therefore withdrawn its recommendation for Philip Morris International Inc.'s proposal.

Under the offer, accepting shareholders of the U.K. pharmaceuticals business will get 155 pence in cash for each share held, a 3.3% premium to Philip Morris' previously agreed takeover of 150 pence.

Vectura, which specializes in inhaled medicines, said the Carlyle bid offers better value to shareholders than Philip Morris's and also puts the company in a better position to meet its current strategy.

Shares at 1418 GMT were up 9.0 pence, or 5.8%, at 163.0 pence.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1039ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.27% 99.36 Delayed Quote.20.29%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.69% 47.62 Delayed Quote.54.26%
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
10:40aVectura Agrees to $1.33 Billion Carlyle Takeover; Withdraws Philip Morris Rec..
DJ
10:28aCARLYLE : Private equity Carlyle makes higher offer for UK's Vectura
RE
07:30aAIRASIA BERHAD : Bags Nearly $57 Million from Stake Sale in Irish Aircraft Leasi..
MT
08/05AIRASIA BERHAD : Malaysia's AirAsia nets $56.8 million from Fly Leasing merger
RE
08/05Carlyle Unit to Sell SBI Life Stake
CI
08/05MARKET CHATTER : Carlyle Affiliate to Sell Entire Stake in SBI Life Insurance
MT
08/04MARKET CHATTER : India's Competition Regulator Approves PNB Housing Finance Majo..
MT
08/04CARLYLE : Insider Sales at Carlyle Group (CG) Extends the Selling Trend of Last ..
MT
08/04ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Prices Secondary Offering of 27 Million Shares
MT
08/04Apollo second-quarter earnings more than double on strong asset sales
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 306 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 17 191 M 17 191 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 48,50 $
Average target price 57,46 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.54.26%17 191
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.78.52%83 359
KKR & CO. INC.66.07%39 203
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.99%22 449
AMUNDI21.71%19 484
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.24.21%15 609