  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
32.55 USD   +0.68%
Yes Bank to approve J.C. Flowers as buyer for its $6 billion stressed loan portfolio
RE
09/08Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm
RE
09/08Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm
RE
Yes Bank to approve J.C. Flowers as buyer for its $6 billion stressed loan portfolio

09/09/2022 | 07:21am EDT
A watchman steps out of a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian lender Yes Bank is likely to approve the transfer of stressed assets worth 480 billion rupees ($6 billion) to private equity firm J.C. Flowers at its next board meeting, said a source with direct knowledge.

A rival consortium led by private equity firm Cerberus and Asset Reconstruction Company of India withdrew its bid after submitting an expression of interest earlier this year, two sources said.

"We evaluated the loan accounts carefully and realised that there were so many fraud-hit and other problematic accounts that recovery would have been a challenge," said the second source.

J.C. Flowers had submitted an initial bid of 111.83 billion rupees for the entire stressed loan portfolio of 480 billion rupees. The Cerberus-ARCIL consortium was supposed to submit a competing bid by Sept. 7 but they withdrew, the sources said.

"Once the board approves the J.C. Flowers bid, it will take about a month for the paperwork to be completed and the assets to be transferred," the first source said.

Yes Bank, J.C. Flowers, Cerberus and ARCIL did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment.

Lender Yes Bank believes that its gross bad loans can come down to 2% from 13.4% in June quarter after transferring the bad loans to the new asset reconstruction company, it said earlier.

The bank had already provisioned for over 80% of the total loan value which will now be transferred to J.C. Flowers.

The transfer of stressed loans away from its book is a crucial step for Yes Bank and comes more than two years after the central bank had to step in to take control of the bank after a dramatic rise in toxic assets alarmed investors and depositors, posing a systemic risk to India's banking sector.

The lender raised capital worth $1.1 billion by selling up to a 10% stake to Carlyle Group and Advent International in August. The confidence capital has also helped its stock rise up by nearly 40% since June 30.

($1 = 79.5925 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by David Evans)

By Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.68% 32.55 Delayed Quote.-40.71%
YES BANK LIMITED 2.60% 17.75 End-of-day quote.29.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 302 M - -
Net income 2022 1 416 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 11 761 M 11 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,9%
Managers and Directors
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman & CEO
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Jason Thomas Head-Global Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-40.71%11 761
BLACKSTONE INC.-25.11%67 992
KKR & CO. INC.-32.79%43 052
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.75%17 488
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-4.54%13 613
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.59%13 087