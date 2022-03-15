Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEE   US1534361001

THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC.

(CEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central and Eastern Europe Fund : 03/14/22 March 14, 2022 holdings

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.

Total Holdings as of 2022-03-14

Cusip/Sedol

Ticker

Security Name

Portfolio

Principal

Final Maturity

Weight (%)

Amount*

Date

B02VK11

CZAVF

CEZ AS /CZK/

1.8425%

22,861

BF04891

GMYYF

MONETA MONEY BANK AS /CZK/ 144A

4.3569%

553,432

4577469

MGYZF

MAGYAR TELEKOM TELECOMMUNICA /HUF/

0.9566%

390,433

B06MR42

OTPBF

OTP BANK PLC /HUF/

7.6008%

101,478

BC9ZH97

RGEDF

RICHTER GEDEON NYRT /HUF/

7.2582%

163,475

BNXM3X7

MOLFF

MOL HUNGARIAN OIL AND GAS PL /HUF/

8.3103%

515,985

BD733Y7

WINE

PURCARI WINERIES PLC /RON/ REG S

5.2042%

1,110,000

B05LD97

KGHPF

KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA /PLN/

4.1140%

50,000

B020KP2

BKPKF

BANK PEKAO SA /PLN/

5.6504%

110,000

B020KY1

PTTWF

ORANGE POLSKA SA /PLN/

3.8131%

1,050,000

B0ZSJQ7

LPGDF

LPP SA /PLN/

0.5994%

137

B06P332

BKZHF

SANTANDER BANK POLSKA SA /PLN/

2.6892%

20,000

B06P365

OTGLF

CD PROJEKT SA /PLN/

3.0362%

38,000

B040663

PSZKF

PKO BANK POLSKI SA /PLN/

5.4495%

300,000

B0LCLX4

EUSHF

EUROCASH SA /PLN/

1.7962%

320,000

B2RFJJ3

CYFWF

CYFROWY POLSAT SA /PLN/

2.4003%

185,000

BVS7ZY8

PWZYF

POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE /PLN/

5.0601%

320,000

BNG8HC9

ALEGF

ALLEGRO.EU SA /PLN/ 144A

5.4565%

380,000

2016629

OGZPY

GAZPROM PAO SPON ADR

0.0000%

2,355,596

2603225

MBT

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

0.0000%

250,000

B05P537

AKSJF

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA /USD/

0.0000%

2,400,000

2016629

OGZPY

GAZPROM PJSC

0.0000%

144,404

B99CZN7

NOVKY

NOVATEK PJSC-SPONS GDR REG S REG S

0.0000%

28,440

B1VX446

MMK

MAGNITOGORS-SPON GDR REG REG S

0.0000%

74,569

B07T3T9

FIVE

X 5 RETAIL GROUP NV-REGS GDR

0.0000%

137,884

BYV0WV1

MGPSF

MAGNIT PJSC-SPON GDR REGS REG S

0.0000%

319,550

B5BSZB3

YNDX

YANDEX NV-A

0.0000%

188,000

B3P7N29

SBRCY

SBERBANK PJSC -SPONSORED ADR

0.0000%

300,000

BZ12TJ1

ARRLF

ALROSA CO

0.0000%

1,670,000

B87HW92

POYYF

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC /GBP/

0.6963%

150,000

BF233S0

TCS

TCS GROUP HOLDING-GDR REG S

0.0000%

87,331

BYSW6M9

NILSY

MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC-ADR

0.0000%

5,000

BYSW6M9

NILSY

MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC-ADR

0.0000%

45,000

Market Value Market Price

871,376.61 38.12

2,060,533.91 3.72

452,403.03 1.16

3,594,690.20 35.42

3,432,672.12 21.00

3,930,244.83 7.62

2,461,251.91 2.22

1,945,676.66 38.91

2,672,271.64 24.29

1,803,365.31 1.72

283,500.94 2069.35

1,271,802.49 63.59

1,435,910.54 37.79

2,577,281.28 8.59

849,478.60 2.65

1,135,169.66 6.14

2,393,106.81 7.48

2,580,579.23 6.79

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

329,317.85 2.20

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

Coupon

Rate

BYZF386

LUKOY

LUKOIL PJSC-SPON ADR

0.0000%

209,500

0.00

0.00

BYY39L6

OAOFY

TATNEFT PAO-SPONSORED ADR

0.0000%

77,548

0.00

0.00

BYY39L6

OAOFY

TATNEFT PAO-SPONSORED ADR

0.0000%

22,452

0.00

0.00

BYXL3S6

PLZL

POLYUS PJSC-REGS-GDR REG S

0.0000%

20,000

0.00

0.00

BN10NX3

OZON

OZON HOLDINGS PLC - ADR

0.0000%

60,000

0.00

0.00

BN30342

FIXP

FIX PRICE GROUP LTD-GDR REGS REG S

0.0000%

125,000

0.00

0.00

B99CZN7

NOVKY

NOVATEK PJSC-SPONS GDR REG S REG S

0.0000%

9,060

0.00

0.00

BVGH3Q8

PHOJY

PHOSAGRO PJSC-GDR REG S REG S

0.0000%

90,000

0.00

0.00

BMV3NN5

SFTH

SOFTLINE HOLDING PLC-144A 144A

0.0000%

172,164

0.00

0.00

Cash

STIF

DWS CENTRAL CASH MANAGEMENT GOVERNMENT FUND

25.4801%

12,050,452

12,050,452.27

1.00

Cash

KORUNA

0.0240%

256,606

11,346.71

0.04

Cash

EURO

0.0172%

7,403

8,126.76

1.10

Cash

BRITISH POUNDS

0.0118%

4,280

5,580.95

1.30

Cash

FORINT HUNGARY

0.0236%

3,801,051

11,178.58

0.00

Cash

ZLOTY POLAND

0.2543%

517,911

120,284.92

0.23

Cash

SWEDISH KRONA

0.0244%

110,359

11,521.07

0.10

Cash

US DOLLARS

-2.1734%

(1,027,889)

-1,027,889.09

1.00

Cash

TURKISH LIRA

0.0233%

162,454

10,997.60

0.07

Cash

NEW ROMANIAN LEU

0.0241%

51,457

11,409.84

0.22

100.0000%

47,293,643.23

*Investment transactions are accounted for on a trade date plus one basis for daily net asset value calculations.

-

Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Percentage (%) of market value refers to all securities in the portfolio.

Because different calculation methods are used, the portfolio holdings information above may be different for the same period contained in the fund's annual and semiannual shareholder reports or first and third quarter reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form N-PORT. Additionally, this data may differ from any holdings information found on firms marketing materials.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc., which offers investment products, or DWS Investment Management Americas Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C., which offer advisory services.

DWS Distributors, Inc.

222 South Riverside Plaza

Chicago, IL 606065803

fundsus.dws.com e-mail service@dws.com

Tel (800) 621-1148 TDD (800) 972-3006

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE

NO BANK GUARANTEE NOT A DEPOSIT

NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

R-005024-10(6-23)

Disclaimer

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,08 M - -
Net income 2021 90,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,19x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 49,8 M 49,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 25,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
