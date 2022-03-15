Central and Eastern Europe Fund : 03/14/22 March 14, 2022 holdings

BYZF386 LUKOY LUKOIL PJSC-SPON ADR 0.0000% 209,500 0.00 0.00 BYY39L6 OAOFY TATNEFT PAO-SPONSORED ADR 0.0000% 77,548 0.00 0.00 BYY39L6 OAOFY TATNEFT PAO-SPONSORED ADR 0.0000% 22,452 0.00 0.00 BYXL3S6 PLZL POLYUS PJSC-REGS-GDR REG S 0.0000% 20,000 0.00 0.00 BN10NX3 OZON OZON HOLDINGS PLC - ADR 0.0000% 60,000 0.00 0.00 BN30342 FIXP FIX PRICE GROUP LTD-GDR REGS REG S 0.0000% 125,000 0.00 0.00 B99CZN7 NOVKY NOVATEK PJSC-SPONS GDR REG S REG S 0.0000% 9,060 0.00 0.00 BVGH3Q8 PHOJY PHOSAGRO PJSC-GDR REG S REG S 0.0000% 90,000 0.00 0.00 BMV3NN5 SFTH SOFTLINE HOLDING PLC-144A 144A 0.0000% 172,164 0.00 0.00 Cash STIF DWS CENTRAL CASH MANAGEMENT GOVERNMENT FUND 25.4801% 12,050,452 12,050,452.27 1.00 Cash KORUNA 0.0240% 256,606 11,346.71 0.04 Cash EURO 0.0172% 7,403 8,126.76 1.10 Cash BRITISH POUNDS 0.0118% 4,280 5,580.95 1.30 Cash FORINT HUNGARY 0.0236% 3,801,051 11,178.58 0.00 Cash ZLOTY POLAND 0.2543% 517,911 120,284.92 0.23 Cash SWEDISH KRONA 0.0244% 110,359 11,521.07 0.10 Cash US DOLLARS -2.1734% (1,027,889) -1,027,889.09 1.00 Cash TURKISH LIRA 0.0233% 162,454 10,997.60 0.07 Cash NEW ROMANIAN LEU 0.0241% 51,457 11,409.84 0.22 100.0000% 47,293,643.23

*Investment transactions are accounted for on a trade date plus one basis for daily net asset value calculations.

Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Percentage (%) of market value refers to all securities in the portfolio.

Because different calculation methods are used, the portfolio holdings information above may be different for the same period contained in the fund's annual and semiannual shareholder reports or first and third quarter reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form N-PORT. Additionally, this data may differ from any holdings information found on firms marketing materials.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

