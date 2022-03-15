Central and Eastern Europe Fund : 03/14/22 March 14, 2022 holdings
03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.
Total Holdings as of 2022-03-14
Cusip/Sedol
Ticker
Security Name
Portfolio
Principal
Final Maturity
Weight (%)
Amount*
Date
B02VK11
CZAVF
CEZ AS /CZK/
1.8425%
22,861
BF04891
GMYYF
MONETA MONEY BANK AS /CZK/ 144A
4.3569%
553,432
4577469
MGYZF
MAGYAR TELEKOM TELECOMMUNICA /HUF/
0.9566%
390,433
B06MR42
OTPBF
OTP BANK PLC /HUF/
7.6008%
101,478
BC9ZH97
RGEDF
RICHTER GEDEON NYRT /HUF/
7.2582%
163,475
BNXM3X7
MOLFF
MOL HUNGARIAN OIL AND GAS PL /HUF/
8.3103%
515,985
BD733Y7
WINE
PURCARI WINERIES PLC /RON/ REG S
5.2042%
1,110,000
B05LD97
KGHPF
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA /PLN/
4.1140%
50,000
B020KP2
BKPKF
BANK PEKAO SA /PLN/
5.6504%
110,000
B020KY1
PTTWF
ORANGE POLSKA SA /PLN/
3.8131%
1,050,000
B0ZSJQ7
LPGDF
LPP SA /PLN/
0.5994%
137
B06P332
BKZHF
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA SA /PLN/
2.6892%
20,000
B06P365
OTGLF
CD PROJEKT SA /PLN/
3.0362%
38,000
B040663
PSZKF
PKO BANK POLSKI SA /PLN/
5.4495%
300,000
B0LCLX4
EUSHF
EUROCASH SA /PLN/
1.7962%
320,000
B2RFJJ3
CYFWF
CYFROWY POLSAT SA /PLN/
2.4003%
185,000
BVS7ZY8
PWZYF
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE /PLN/
5.0601%
320,000
BNG8HC9
ALEGF
ALLEGRO.EU SA /PLN/ 144A
5.4565%
380,000
2016629
OGZPY
GAZPROM PAO SPON ADR
0.0000%
2,355,596
2603225
MBT
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
0.0000%
250,000
B05P537
AKSJF
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA /USD/
0.0000%
2,400,000
2016629
OGZPY
GAZPROM PJSC
0.0000%
144,404
B99CZN7
NOVKY
NOVATEK PJSC-SPONS GDR REG S REG S
0.0000%
28,440
B1VX446
MMK
MAGNITOGORS-SPON GDR REG REG S
0.0000%
74,569
B07T3T9
FIVE
X 5 RETAIL GROUP NV-REGS GDR
0.0000%
137,884
BYV0WV1
MGPSF
MAGNIT PJSC-SPON GDR REGS REG S
0.0000%
319,550
B5BSZB3
YNDX
YANDEX NV-A
0.0000%
188,000
B3P7N29
SBRCY
SBERBANK PJSC -SPONSORED ADR
0.0000%
300,000
BZ12TJ1
ARRLF
ALROSA CO
0.0000%
1,670,000
B87HW92
POYYF
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC /GBP/
0.6963%
150,000
BF233S0
TCS
TCS GROUP HOLDING-GDR REG S
0.0000%
87,331
BYSW6M9
NILSY
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC-ADR
0.0000%
5,000
BYSW6M9
NILSY
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC-ADR
0.0000%
45,000
Market Value Market Price
871,376.61 38.12
2,060,533.91 3.72
452,403.03 1.16
3,594,690.20 35.42
3,432,672.12 21.00
3,930,244.83 7.62
2,461,251.91 2.22
1,945,676.66 38.91
2,672,271.64 24.29
1,803,365.31 1.72
283,500.94 2069.35
1,271,802.49 63.59
1,435,910.54 37.79
2,577,281.28 8.59
849,478.60 2.65
1,135,169.66 6.14
2,393,106.81 7.48
2,580,579.23 6.79
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
329,317.85 2.20
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
Coupon
Rate
BYZF386
LUKOY
LUKOIL PJSC-SPON ADR
0.0000%
209,500
0.00
0.00
BYY39L6
OAOFY
TATNEFT PAO-SPONSORED ADR
0.0000%
77,548
0.00
0.00
BYY39L6
OAOFY
TATNEFT PAO-SPONSORED ADR
0.0000%
22,452
0.00
0.00
BYXL3S6
PLZL
POLYUS PJSC-REGS-GDR REG S
0.0000%
20,000
0.00
0.00
BN10NX3
OZON
OZON HOLDINGS PLC - ADR
0.0000%
60,000
0.00
0.00
BN30342
FIXP
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD-GDR REGS REG S
0.0000%
125,000
0.00
0.00
B99CZN7
NOVKY
NOVATEK PJSC-SPONS GDR REG S REG S
0.0000%
9,060
0.00
0.00
BVGH3Q8
PHOJY
PHOSAGRO PJSC-GDR REG S REG S
0.0000%
90,000
0.00
0.00
BMV3NN5
SFTH
SOFTLINE HOLDING PLC-144A 144A
0.0000%
172,164
0.00
0.00
Cash
STIF
DWS CENTRAL CASH MANAGEMENT GOVERNMENT FUND
25.4801%
12,050,452
12,050,452.27
1.00
Cash
KORUNA
0.0240%
256,606
11,346.71
0.04
Cash
EURO
0.0172%
7,403
8,126.76
1.10
Cash
BRITISH POUNDS
0.0118%
4,280
5,580.95
1.30
Cash
FORINT HUNGARY
0.0236%
3,801,051
11,178.58
0.00
Cash
ZLOTY POLAND
0.2543%
517,911
120,284.92
0.23
Cash
SWEDISH KRONA
0.0244%
110,359
11,521.07
0.10
Cash
US DOLLARS
-2.1734%
(1,027,889)
-1,027,889.09
1.00
Cash
TURKISH LIRA
0.0233%
162,454
10,997.60
0.07
Cash
NEW ROMANIAN LEU
0.0241%
51,457
11,409.84
0.22
100.0000%
47,293,643.23
*Investment transactions are accounted for on a trade date plus one basis for daily net asset value calculations.
-
Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Percentage (%) of market value refers to all securities in the portfolio.
Because different calculation methods are used, the portfolio holdings information above may be different for the same period contained in the fund's annual and semiannual shareholder reports or first and third quarter reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form N-PORT. Additionally, this data may differ from any holdings information found on firms marketing materials.
