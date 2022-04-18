Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEE   US1534361001

THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC.

(CEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.88 USD   -5.26%
04:31pThe Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Annual Meetings of Stockholders
BU
04/04The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. Provides Updated Portfolio Holdings Information
BU
04/04CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE FUND : 04/04/22 The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. Provides Updated Portfolio Holdings Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Annual Meetings of Stockholders

04/18/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CEE) and The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) (each, a “Fund,” and, collectively, the “Funds”) announced today that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for each Fund will be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time on June 23, 2022 at the offices of DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc., 875 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10022. Holders of shares of common stock of record of the Funds at the close of business on April 29, 2022 are entitled to vote at the meeting and any postponements or adjournments thereof. At the meeting, stockholders of each Fund will consider the election of Directors and approval of auditors.

For more information on the Funds, including their most recent month-end performance, visit dwsfunds.com or call (800) 349-4281.

Important Information

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk, and also concentrates its investments in the energy sector. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The New Germany Fund, Inc. is diversified and primarily focuses its investments in equity securities of issuers domiciled in Europe, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that that regions. Investing in foreign securities, particularly of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market or a particular geographical region will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The shares of most closed-end funds, including the Funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, a fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below, or above net asset value.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in US and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such statements represent management’s current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus), war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-089315-1) (04/22)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,08 M - -
Net income 2021 90,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,19x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 81,0 M 81,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 25,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
