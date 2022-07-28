Log in
    SCHW   US8085131055

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
07-28-22
64.03 USD   +2.42%
08:57aCHARLES SCHWAB : Names CEO Walt Bettinger Co-Chairman of its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
08:48aSCHWAB CHARLES CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:46aThe Charles Schwab Corporation Names CEO Walt Bettinger Co-Chairman of its Board of Directors
BU
Charles Schwab Corp. Names CEO Bettinger as Co-Chairman

07/28/2022 | 09:28am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Charles Schwab Corp. on Thursday said it named longtime Chief Executive Walter Bettinger II to the additional post of co-chairman, as the discount brokerage's founder and namesake continues to pass the baton.

The Westlake, Texas, company said Mr. Bettinger, 61 years old, would serve as co-chairman alongside Charles Schwab, who founded the brokerage in 1971 and turns 85 on July 29.

Schwab said the move is part of a "thoughtful and long-term succession plan," adding that Mr. Schwab would remain actively involved in the firm's strategic direction and corporate governance.

Mr. Bettinger, who joined Schwab in 1995 as part of its acquisition of Hampton Co., took the helm as CEO from Mr. Schwab in 2008. He has been Mr. Schwab's heir apparent since February 2007, when he was named president and chief operating officer.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 0927ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 630 M - -
Net income 2022 6 510 M - -
Net cash 2022 24 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 34 200
Free-Float 81,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 62,51 $
Average target price 85,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.67%118 541
MORGAN STANLEY-17.70%142 165
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-16.73%116 633
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.99%41 193
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.84%26 388
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-32.93%21 889