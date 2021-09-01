Charles Schwab : Modification to the Schwab 1000 Index® Annual Reconstitution Date

WESTLAKE, Texas -- Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. announces that effective September 1, 2021, the annual index reconstitution date for the Schwab 1000 Index® (the 'Index') has been changed to take effect annually after market close on the third Friday of September. As such, the next annual Index reconstitution is scheduled to take effect after market close on Friday, September 17, 2021. Prior to this change, the Index's annual index reconstitution occurred annually after market close on the first Wednesday of February.

For more information about the Index, please see the Index Methodology.

Disclosures:

The Schwab 1000 Index® (the 'Index') is the property of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly.



Schwab Asset Management is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). Schwab Asset Management is a part of the broader Schwab Asset Management Solutions organization (SAMS), a collection of business units of The Charles Schwab Corporation aligned by a common function-asset management-related services-under common leadership. CSIM and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab) Member SIPC are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

© 2021 Charles Schwab & Co, Inc. All rights reserved.

(0921-1Y4S)

