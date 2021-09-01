Charles Schwab : Modification to the Schwab 1000 Index® Annual Reconstitution Date

Log in
09/01/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
WESTLAKE, Texas -- Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. announces that effective September 1, 2021, the annual index reconstitution date for the Schwab 1000 Index® (the 'Index') has been changed to take effect annually after market close on the third Friday of September. As such, the next annual Index reconstitution is scheduled to take effect after market close on Friday, September 17, 2021. Prior to this change, the Index's annual index reconstitution occurred annually after market close on the first Wednesday of February.

For more information about the Index, please see the Index Methodology.

About Schwab Asset Management

As one of the industry's largest and most experienced asset managers, we offer a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating our business through clients' eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of June 30, 2021, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $596 billion on a discretionary basis and approximately $40.1 billion on a non-discretionary basis. Schwab Asset Management provides non-discretionary advisory services to the Schwab Trust Bank Collective Investment Trusts, including research and recommendations relating to asset allocation, portfolio construction, cash-flow monitoring and advisor selection and retention. Some trusts include multiple unit classes. More information is available at www.schwabassetmanagement.com.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Disclosures:

The Schwab 1000 Index® (the 'Index') is the property of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly.

Schwab Asset Management is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). Schwab Asset Management is a part of the broader Schwab Asset Management Solutions organization (SAMS), a collection of business units of The Charles Schwab Corporation aligned by a common function-asset management-related services-under common leadership. CSIM and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab) Member SIPC are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

© 2021 Charles Schwab & Co, Inc. All rights reserved.

(0921-1Y4S)

Christine Hudacko
Charles Schwab
415-961-3790
christine.hudacko@schwab.com

Source: The Charles Schwab Corporation

Disclaimer

The Charles Schwab Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
