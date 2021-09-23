Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Charles Schwab Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SCHW   US8085131055

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charles Schwab On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January -- Data Talk

09/23/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently at $74.19, up $3.79 or 5.38%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 27, 2021, when it closed at $75.84

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 8.79%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 8.4% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 16, 2021, when it rose 8.98%

-- Up 1.84% month-to-date

-- Up 39.88% year-to-date

-- Down 2.39% from its all-time closing high of $76.01 on June 3, 2021

-- Up 115.92% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 24, 2020), when it closed at $34.36

-- Down 2.39% from its 52 week closing high of $76.01 on June 3, 2021

-- Up 115.92% from its 52 week closing low of $34.36 on Sept. 24, 2020

-- Traded as high as $74.29; highest intraday level since Aug. 30, 2021, when it hit $76.00

-- Up 5.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 9.59%

All data as of 1:52:00 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1412ET

All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
02:13pCharles Schwab On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22INSIDER SELL : Schwab Charles
MT
09/22CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab 401(k) Study Finds Younger Workers Stressed About Money but Optimi..
BU
09/15CHARLES SCHWAB : Logs Monthly Increase in August Core Net New Assets
MT
09/15CHARLES SCHWAB : August 2021 SMART Supplement
PU
09/15CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
BU
09/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
09/14CHARLES SCHWAB : Commits to Closing the Financial Education Gap and Helping Teens Across A..
BU
09/14INSIDER SELL : Schwab Charles
MT
09/08THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Announces Early Participation and Consent Results in Exch..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 294 M - -
Net income 2021 5 188 M - -
Net cash 2021 19 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 77,9%
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 70,40 $
Average target price 82,77 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dennis Howard Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION32.73%132 915
MORGAN STANLEY47.09%183 916
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.46.17%124 073
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.88%48 044
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-12.33%34 227
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.19%30 647