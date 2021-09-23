Charles Schwab On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January -- Data Talk

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently at $74.19, up $3.79 or 5.38%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 27, 2021, when it closed at $75.84

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 8.79%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 8.4% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 16, 2021, when it rose 8.98%

-- Up 1.84% month-to-date

-- Up 39.88% year-to-date

-- Down 2.39% from its all-time closing high of $76.01 on June 3, 2021

-- Up 115.92% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 24, 2020), when it closed at $34.36

-- Down 2.39% from its 52 week closing high of $76.01 on June 3, 2021

-- Up 115.92% from its 52 week closing low of $34.36 on Sept. 24, 2020

-- Traded as high as $74.29; highest intraday level since Aug. 30, 2021, when it hit $76.00

-- Up 5.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 9.59%

