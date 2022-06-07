Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Charles Schwab Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHW   US8085131055

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 01:50:55 pm EDT
66.75 USD   -1.92%
01:31pCharles Schwab Ranks Fifth Overall and First for Banking and Financial Services on Forbes' 2022 List of “Best Employers for New Graduates”
BU
06/06SEC EXPLORING OPTIONS TO CURB PAY FOR ORDER FLOW : Wsj
MT
06/06TD Ameritrade's Retail Investor Sentiment Index Drops to 5.86 in May From 6.33 in April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charles Schwab Ranks Fifth Overall and First for Banking and Financial Services on Forbes' 2022 List of “Best Employers for New Graduates”

06/07/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charles Schwab has been named as one of Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates for 2022, ranking fifth overall and first among banking and financial services companies.

According to Forbes, the 2022 rankings identify the 300 companies most liked by new workforce entrants, determined by surveying 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years' professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Schwab’s 2022 ranking is a ten-place improvement over 2021, when it ranked 15th.

“We are committed to developing recent graduates’ careers and introducing them to Schwab’s culture by offering experiences across our company and providing opportunities to participate in career-mentoring and community-engagement programs – all while supporting a healthy work-life balance, and a culture that values and invests in a diverse and inclusive workforce where all employees are encouraged to bring their whole selves to work every day,” said Katie Casey, managing director, Head of Human Resources.

Schwab provides various professional development programs for college students and recent grads, offering knowledge, training, and access to leaders, aimed at empowering them to be the creators and innovators of tomorrow. Schwab’s programming for college students and recent graduates include the Schwab New Employee Recruitment Development (NERD) Program designed for grads with an interest in innovation and technology; the Schwab Financial Consultant Academy for grads who wish to pursue a financial planning career; and the Schwab Intern Academy, designed for college juniors and seniors and graduate students still working on their education.

Schwab is dedicated to building and maintaining a culture that values and reflects the strengths of every employee, recruiting from underrepresented communities, including women, people of color, the neurodiverse, people with disabilities and people with military backgrounds, among others. Through the Charles Schwab Foundation, the firm has endowed a $3.5 million scholarship program to provide financial assistance and career opportunities to underrepresented students with a declared major in financial planning.

For more information on Schwab professional development programs and its commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit jobs.schwabjobs.com.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.8 million active brokerage accounts, 2.3 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and approximately $7.28 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

© 2022 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

(0622-2MFT)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
01:31pCharles Schwab Ranks Fifth Overall and First for Banking and Financial Services on Forb..
BU
06/06SEC EXPLORING OPTIONS TO CURB PAY FO : Wsj
MT
06/06TD Ameritrade's Retail Investor Sentiment Index Drops to 5.86 in May From 6.33 in April
MT
06/06Wall Street rebounds as growth stocks rally; Twitter falls
RE
06/02SCHWAB REPORT : Self-Directed 401(k) Balances Down, Investors Hold Steady as S&P 500 Exper..
BU
05/31SCHWAB Q2 RETAIL CLIENT SENTIMENT SU : More Than Half of Investors Are Now Bearish but Maj..
BU
05/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts Charles Schwab's Price Target to $84 From $98, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/18SCHWAB CHARLES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to ..
AQ
05/18Declaration of Voting Results by The Charles Schwab Corporation
CI
05/18Declaration of Voting Results by The Charles Schwab Corporation
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 785 M - -
Net income 2022 6 703 M - -
Net cash 2022 89 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 34 200
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 68,06 $
Average target price 92,23 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.07%129 066
MORGAN STANLEY-13.54%148 462
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-16.70%105 199
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.85%42 243
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.72%23 468
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.-3.03%21 094