Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Schwab : Recognized as Most Trusted Online Broker by Investor's Business Daily

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Charles Schwab has earned the highest ranking in Investor’s Business Daily’s Most Trusted Financial Companies study, with a trust rating of 92.3. In addition to being ranked the No. 1 overall most trusted financial company and No. 1 in the online broker category, Schwab was also ranked No. 1 for fair pricing and fees, customer service, and customer treatment within the online broker category. Schwab also ranked No. 2 in the wealth management category, with a trust rating of 89.2.

“We are honored that our clients, employees, and communities place such high trust in us every day,” said Walt Bettinger, president and CEO of Charles Schwab. “At Schwab, we look at the world Through Clients’ Eyes and keep that perspective at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to earning the trust and loyalty of those we serve by focusing on our ‘no trade-offs’ approach – delivering a winning combination of low costs, great service, industry-leading technology, and guaranteed satisfaction across every phase of their financial journey. In every decision and every action – whether it’s how we empower people financially, protect client assets, or create a simple and easy client experience – we always strive to make decisions that best serve our clients.”

Learn more about Schwab’s commitment to putting clients first.

Methodology

The Most Trusted Financial Companies Survey, a collaboration between Investor's Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, measures consumers' trust toward financial companies and ranks the companies objectively.

The areas of trust covered are a company's commitment to protecting the privacy and security of personal data, quality of products/services, ethical business practices and values, fair prices/fees for products/services, customer service, and customer treatment.

The study includes six business lines: auto insurance, banks, credit card issuers, home insurance, online brokers, and wealth management.

A total of 177 visitors/subscribers to IBD's Investors.com website participated in the Phase 1 survey in July 2020, and a total of 4,297 IBD website visitors and customers participated in the Phase 2 survey in August 2020. To be included in the ranking, at least 100 respondents had to rate a company except for in the wealth management category, which required at least 75 respondents. Fifty-one companies passed the minimum inclusion criterion.

For each company, Investor's Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence calculated six trust components based on the responses to the Phase 2 survey. Investor's Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence computed the component scores by taking the difference between the percentage of respondents assigning a very high or high rating, and the percentage who gave a low or very low rating. For example, if 40% rated a company's quality of products/services as Very High, 20% High, 9% Low, and 5% Very Low, the calculated trust component for quality (60% less 14%) was 46%.

Using the six component scores and the weights from Phase 1, Investor's Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence computed each company's overall Trust Index rating.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Disclosures:

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 14.1 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.5 million banking accounts, and $4.11 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2020. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

1020-0TXV

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
09:31aCHARLES SCHWAB : Recognized as Most Trusted Online Broker by Investor's Business..
BU
08:10aCHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Advisor Services to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Schwab..
BU
10/12Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher
DJ
10/12Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher
DJ
10/12Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher
DJ
10/12THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
10/06SCHWAB CHARLES CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creati..
AQ
10/06Alteryx, MoneyGram rise; Sonos, Charles Schwab fall
AQ
10/06Alteryx, MoneyGram rise; Sonos, Charles Schwab fall
AQ
10/06CHARLES SCHWAB : Former TD Ameritrade Chairman of the Board Joe Moglia bids fare..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 295 M - -
Net income 2020 2 642 M - -
Net cash 2020 30 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 1,86%
Capitalization 61 478 M 61 478 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 21 800
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40,43 $
Last Close Price 38,47 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Joseph Raymond Martinetto Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.11%61 478
MORGAN STANLEY-0.74%88 716
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.88%76 821
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED25.38%55 407
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.67.56%50 843
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.24.00%26 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group