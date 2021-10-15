Charles Schwab : SCHWAB REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE - Form 8-K

SCHWAB REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

Core Net New Assets Rise 28% Sequentially to $139.0 Billion, a Third Quarter Record

Total Client Assets Reach $7.61 Trillion, up 14% Year-to-Date





WESTLAKE, Texas, October 15, 2021 - The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the third quarter of 2021 was a record $1.5 billion compared with $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021, and $698 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $4.3 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for the year-earlier period. The company's financial results include TD Ameritrade from October 6, 2020 forward, as well as certain acquisition and integration-related costs and the amortization of acquired intangibles. For the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, these transaction-related expenses totaled $257 million and $828 million, respectively, on a pre-tax basis. In addition, the company's results for the first nine months of 2021 included a non-deductible charge of approximately $200 million regarding a previously disclosed regulatory matter.





Three Months Ended September 30, % Nine Months Ended September 30, % Financial Highlights (1) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net revenues (in millions) $ 4,570 $ 2,448 87% $ 13,812 $ 7,515 84% Net income (in millions) GAAP $ 1,526 $ 698 119% $ 4,275 $ 2,164 98% Adjusted (1) $ 1,722 $ 749 130% $ 4,895 $ 2,318 111% Diluted earnings per common share GAAP $ .74 $ .48 54% $ 2.06 $ 1.54 34% Adjusted (1) $ .84 $ .51 65% $ 2.39 $ 1.66 44% Pre-tax profit margin GAAP 44.0 % 36.3 % 41.2 % 37.6 % Adjusted (1) 49.6 % 39.1 % 47.2 % 40.3 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 12 % 10 % 11 % 12 % Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 23 % 12 % 21 % 14 % Note: All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding. (1) Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-11 of this release.





CEO Walt Bettinger said, "Guided by our "Through Clients' Eyes" strategy, Schwab continues to drive robust business momentum as we support investors through an uneven economic recovery. While bullish sentiment largely persisted throughout the third quarter, debates regarding the overall pace of economic growth, the potential path of inflation, and the ultimate impact of certain global market disruptions weighed on this optimism - contributing to the S&P 500® ending September essentially flat versus June 30. Through it all, investors consistently turned to Schwab as a trusted financial partner, opening over a million new brokerage accounts for the fourth consecutive quarter - bringing year-to-date new brokerage accounts to 6.0 million. We generated core net new assets of $139.0 billion in the quarter, pushing asset gathering for the first nine months of the year to $396.0 billion, representing an 8% annualized organic growth rate.



- 1 -





Total client assets ended September at $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at year-end 2020. In addition, while the third quarter is often viewed as a slower period for client activity, engagement levels showed persistent strength through the summer months - daily average trade volumes softened only modestly versus the prior quarter to 5.5 million."





Mr. Bettinger continued, "We believe our 'no trade-offs' approach to combining value, service, transparency and trust has enabled us to continue meeting the needs of the expanding population of individual investors and independent investment advisors who look to Schwab for support. Clients remained highly engaged with our banking services during the third quarter, as demonstrated by a 21% increase in mortgage originations and 66% growth in Pledged Asset Line® balances on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, investor interest in low-cost investing solutions elevated our Schwab-managed ETFs to a record $251.6 billion in assets, up 49% year-over-year. Retail clients also sought out our help and guidance; over $437 billion of assets were enrolled in one of our advisory offerings at month-end September, representing an increase of 24% from a year ago. Finally, in support of our independent investment advisors we further enhanced the digital onboarding experience for new accounts to include integrated funding, end-client editing capabilities, and detailed status tracking, among other improvements. This streamlined and collaborative functionality minimizes the potential for errors and delays, saving advisors time to focus on creating and building relationships."





"I am incredibly proud of all the great work our team of talented employees have poured into serving our clients and each other this year and throughout the pandemic," Mr. Bettinger concluded. "Their unwavering focus has kept the TD Ameritrade integration on track, helped advance our other key strategic initiatives, and yielded outstanding operating and financial performance for our company. As such, we rewarded them by implementing a special 5% pay increase, effective at the end of September. Additionally, to better reflect the changing ways our employees live and work, we introduced a hybrid workplace program designed to provide greater flexibility while still maintaining our strong, interconnected culture. Investing in our talent, alongside other platform and service investments, allows us to continue building the future of modern wealth management."





CFO Peter Crawford added, "Consistent execution of our strategy and sustained business momentum, in combination with our diversified revenue model, helped produce impressive financial performance in the third quarter. Net interest revenue grew 4% versus the second quarter of 2021, driven by further expansion of our interest-earning asset base, including strength in lending activity and rising investment portfolio balances. This expansion more than offset a decline in securities lending revenue as well as a lower average yield on outstanding margin loans. Asset management and administration fees increased 5% sequentially, driven by rising balances in both proprietary and third-party mutual fund and ETF offerings and advisory solutions. Trading revenue edged up 1% as a higher proportion of derivatives bolstered revenue per trade in the third quarter, offsetting the impact of an 8% slowdown in activity overall. Turning to expenses, our total GAAP spending declined 9% sequentially to $2.6 billion, which included $104 million in acquisition and integration-related costs and $153 million in amortization of acquired intangibles. Exclusive of these items (1), adjusted total expenses were down 8% quarter-over-quarter. The sequential declines in GAAP and adjusted expenses largely reflect lower Other expenses due to the non-recurring nature of the regulatory charge in the second quarter. The combination of our revenue growth and steady expense discipline enabled us to produce a 44.0% pre-tax profit margin - 49.6% on an adjusted basis (1) - our highest quarterly level since late 2019."





Mr. Crawford concluded, "As we navigated the third quarter's mixed macroeconomic environment, we worked to further enhance our liquidity position and streamline our capital structure. In August, we issued $850 million in long-term senior notes, marking our third debt issuance in 2021. We also completed a tender offer to exchange nearly $2 billion of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation debt for an equal amount of equivalent Charles Schwab Corporation debt. Both organic client activity and the previously announced bank deposit account migrations helped our consolidated balance sheet reach $607.5 billion as of September 30, and the company's preliminary Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 6.3%. Our ongoing ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet and strong capital base enabled us to deliver a 12% return on equity and 23% ROTCE (1) for the quarter. Supported by the outstanding work of the entire Schwab team, we continue to operate from a position of strength, leveraging our sustained business momentum to keep building long-term stockholder value."





(1) Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-11 of this release.





Commentary from the CFO

Periodically, our Chief Financial Officer provides insight and commentary regarding Schwab's financial picture at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary . The most recent commentary, which provides perspective on recent account activity was posted on May 14, 2021.



- 2 -









Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to business momentum; growth in the client base, accounts and assets; integration of TD Ameritrade; strategic initiatives; investments to attract and retain talent, improve service and the client experience, expand products, services and offerings to meet client needs, diversify revenues, and drive scale and efficiency; balance sheet and capital base strength; and stockholder value. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.





Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to attract and retain clients and independent investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance its infrastructure and capacity, in a timely and successful manner; hire and retain talent; support client activity levels; successfully implement integration strategies and plans; monetize client assets; and manage expenses. Other important factors include general market conditions, including equity valuations, trading activity, the level of interest rates - which can impact money market fund fee waivers, and credit spreads; market volatility; client use of the company's advisory solutions and other products and services; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; capital and liquidity needs and management; the migration of bank deposit account balances; balance sheet cash; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the spread of the virus and the economic impact; adverse developments in the resolution and settlement amount of the pending regulatory matter; and other factors set forth in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.





About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.7 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and approximately $7.61 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com





TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.



- 3 -









THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Revenues Interest revenue $ 2,153 $ 1,432 $ 6,236 $ 4,626 Interest expense (123) (89) (348) (322) Net interest revenue 2,030 1,343 5,888 4,304 Asset management and administration fees (1) 1,101 860 3,164 2,488 Trading revenue 964 181 3,135 562 Bank deposit account fees 323 - 1,011 - Other 152 64 614 161 Total net revenues 4,570 2,448 13,812 7,515 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 1,303 840 4,051 2,556 Professional services 250 194 723 574 Occupancy and equipment 246 155 722 449 Advertising and market development 119 66 363 203 Communications 144 73 457 226 Depreciation and amortization 140 97 404 284 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 153 25 461 43 Regulatory fees and assessments 64 36 208 106 Other 140 73 733 250 Total expenses excluding interest 2,559 1,559 8,122 4,691 Income before taxes on income 2,011 889 5,690 2,824 Taxes on income 485 191 1,415 660 Net Income 1,526 698 4,275 2,164 Preferred stock dividends and other 120 83 364 171 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,406 $ 615 $ 3,911 $ 1,993 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,888 1,289 1,885 1,288 Diluted 1,898 1,294 1,895 1,294 Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding(2): Basic $ .74 $ .48 $ 2.07 $ 1.55 Diluted $ .74 $ .48 $ 2.06 $ 1.54





(1) Includes fee waivers of $83 million and $246 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $44 million and $59 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company had voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

- 4 -





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Q3-21 % change 2021 2020 vs. vs. Third Second First Fourth Third (In millions, except per share amounts and as noted) Q3-20 Q2-21 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net Revenues Net interest revenue 51 % 4 % $ 2,030 $ 1,947 $ 1,911 $ 1,809 $ 1,343 Asset management and administration fees 28 % 5 % 1,101 1,047 1,016 987 860 Trading revenue N/M 1 % 964 955 1,216 854 181 Bank deposit account fees N/M (4) % 323 337 351 355 - Other 138 % (37) % 152 241 221 171 64 Total net revenues 87 % 1 % 4,570 4,527 4,715 4,176 2,448 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 55 % (1) % 1,303 1,318 1,430 1,398 840 Professional services 29 % 1 % 250 247 226 269 194 Occupancy and equipment 59 % 3 % 246 239 237 254 155 Advertising and market development 80 % (7) % 119 128 116 123 66 Communications 97 % (13) % 144 166 147 127 73 Depreciation and amortization 44 % 4 % 140 135 129 130 97 Amortization of acquired intangible assets N/M (1) % 153 154 154 147 25 Regulatory fees and assessments 78 % (3) % 64 66 78 57 36 Other 92 % (61) % 140 355 238 195 73 Total expenses excluding interest 64 % (9) % 2,559 2,808 2,755 2,700 1,559 Income before taxes on income 126 % 17 % 2,011 1,719 1,960 1,476 889 Taxes on income 154 % 7 % 485 454 476 341 191 Net Income 119 % 21 % $ 1,526 $ 1,265 $ 1,484 $ 1,135 $ 698 Preferred stock dividends and other 45 % (19) % 120 148 96 85 83 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders 129 % 26 % $ 1,406 $ 1,117 $ 1,388 $ 1,050 $ 615 Earnings per common share (1): Basic 54 % 25 % $ .74 $ .59 $ .74 $ .57 $ .48 Diluted 54 % 25 % $ .74 $ .59 $ .73 $ .57 $ .48 Dividends declared per common share - - $ .18 $ .18 $ .18 $ .18 $ .18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 46 % - 1,888 1,886 1,882 1,848 1,289 Diluted 47 % - 1,898 1,896 1,892 1,855 1,294 Performance Measures Pre-tax profit margin 44.0 % 38.0 % 41.6 % 35.3 % 36.3 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (2) 12 % 10 % 12 % 11 % 10 % Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions) Cash and cash equivalents 25 % 13 % $ 34.3 $ 30.3 $ 48.6 $ 40.3 $ 27.5 Cash and investments segregated 43 % 6 % 42.3 39.9 40.4 50.4 29.6 Receivables from brokerage clients - net N/M 5 % 86.6 82.2 74.7 64.4 25.4 Available for sale securities 24 % 5 % 377.0 359.6 341.6 337.4 303.8 Bank loans - net 42 % 9 % 31.6 28.9 25.4 23.8 22.3 Total assets 45 % 6 % 607.5 574.5 563.5 549.0 419.4 Bank deposits 23 % 7 % 395.3 368.6 369.9 358.0 320.7 Payables to brokerage clients 118 % 8 % 113.1 105.0 101.3 104.2 52.0 Short-term borrowings N/M (14) % 3.0 3.5 2.5 - - Long-term debt 150 % 4 % 19.5 18.7 17.7 13.6 7.8 Stockholders' equity 83 % - 57.4 57.5 55.6 56.1 31.3 Other Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands) 47 % - 32.4 32.5 32.0 32.0 22.1 Capital expenditures - purchases of equipment, office facilities, and

property, net (in millions) 44 % (22) % $ 176 $ 225 $ 209 $ 200 $ 122 Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets

(annualized) 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.14 % Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands) N/M (8) % 5,549 6,042 8,414 5,796 1,460 Number of Trading Days - 2 % 64.0 63.0 61.0 63.0 64.0 Revenue Per Trade (3) 40 % 8 % $ 2.71 $ 2.51 $ 2.37 $ 2.34 $ 1.94

Note: The above table reflects the recognition of TD Ameritrade's assets acquired and liabilities assumed at fair value as of October 6, 2020. Results of operations and metrics are inclusive of TD Ameritrade beginning October 6, 2020.

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company had voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

(2) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity.

(3) Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by DATs multiplied by the number of trading days.

N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.



- 5 -





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Net Interest Revenue Information

(In millions, except ratios or as noted)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,732 $ 11 0.12 % $ 32,628 $ 8 0.10 % $ 39,848 $ 27 0.09 % $ 40,410 $ 112 0.37 % Cash and investments segregated 42,617 5 0.04 % 33,214 14 0.16 % 43,914 19 0.06 % 30,162 128 0.56 % Receivables from brokerage clients 80,873 628 3.04 % 21,242 125 2.31 % 74,831 1,800 3.17 % 19,442 404 2.73 % Available for sale securities (1) 362,204 1,187 1.30 % 276,081 1,103 1.59 % 348,477 3,381 1.29 % 236,204 3,434 1.93 % Bank loans 30,235 161 2.12 % 21,668 134 2.46 % 27,336 448 2.18 % 20,248 411 2.70 % Total interest-earning assets 554,661 1,992 1.42 % 384,833 1,384 1.43 % 534,406 5,675 1.41 % 346,466 4,489 1.72 % Securities lending revenue (2) 159 47 557 133 Other interest revenue (2) 2 1 4 4 Total interest-earning assets (3) $ 554,661 $ 2,153 1.54 % $ 384,833 $ 1,432 1.47 % $ 534,406 $ 6,236 1.55 % $ 346,466 $ 4,626 1.77 % Funding sources Bank deposits $ 384,561 $ 14 0.01 % $ 310,685 $ 12 0.02 % $ 371,974 $ 40 0.01 % $ 275,860 $ 81 0.04 % Payables to brokerage clients 92,498 3 0.01 % 40,169 1 0.01 % 89,087 7 0.01 % 36,001 10 0.04 % Short-term borrowings (4) 3,485 3 0.34 % 5 - 0.12 % 2,617 6 0.32 % 16 - 0.29 % Long-term debt 19,030 99 2.10 % 7,992 69 3.46 % 17,225 281 2.18 % 8,014 212 3.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 499,574 119 0.09 % 358,851 82 0.09 % 480,903 334 0.09 % 319,891 303 0.13 % Non-interest-bearing funding sources (3) 55,087 25,982 53,503 26,575 Securities lending expense (2) 4 10 16 26 Other interest expense (2) - (3) (2) (7) Total funding sources (3) $ 554,661 $ 123 0.09 % $ 384,833 $ 89 0.09 % $ 534,406 $ 348 0.09 % $ 346,466 $ 322 0.13 % Net interest revenue $ 2,030 1.45 % $ 1,343 1.38 % $ 5,888 1.46 % $ 4,304 1.64 %

(1) Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost.

(2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, securities lending revenue has been reclassified from broker-related receivables and other revenue. Securities lending expense has been reclassified from other expense. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(3) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, broker-related receivables were removed from total interest-earning assets and netted against non-interest-bearing funding sources, resulting in an immaterial reduction to total interest-earning assets and total funding sources. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(4) Interest revenue or expense was less than $500 thousand in the period or periods presented.

- 6 -





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Asset Management and Administration Fees Information

(In millions, except ratios or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Schwab money market funds before fee

waivers $ 149,508 $ 112 0.30 % $ 199,822 $ 153 0.30 % $ 158,749 $ 348 0.29 % $ 205,544 $ 469 0.30 % Fee waivers (83) (44) (246) (59) Schwab money market funds 149,508 29 0.08 % 199,822 109 0.22 % 158,749 102 0.09 % 205,544 410 0.27 % Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs, and

collective trust funds (CTFs) 441,344 99 0.09 % 306,899 75 0.10 % 411,312 279 0.09 % 290,759 219 0.10 % Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non- transaction fee funds 234,582 188 0.32 % 197,809 154 0.31 % 228,643 540 0.32 % 187,153 436 0.31 % Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs (1) 918,363 187 0.08 % 469,822 85 0.07 % 888,003 533 0.08 % 446,007 235 0.07 % Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (2) $ 1,743,797 503 0.11 % $ 1,174,352 423 0.14 % $ 1,686,707 1,454 0.12 % $ 1,129,463 1,300 0.15 % Advice solutions (2) Fee-based $ 463,827 511 0.44 % $ 307,983 373 0.48 % $ 445,521 1,469 0.44 % $ 277,297 999 0.48 % Non-fee-based 90,649 - - 73,850 - - 87,758 - - 71,438 - - Total advice solutions $ 554,476 511 0.37 % $ 381,833 373 0.39 % $ 533,279 1,469 0.37 % $ 348,735 999 0.38 % Other balance-based fees (3) 632,806 68 0.04 % 443,929 51 0.05 % 604,995 195 0.04 % 428,191 150 0.05 % Other (4) 19 13 46 39 Total asset management and administration fees $ 1,101 $ 860 $ 3,164 $ 2,488

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, includes third-party money funds related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

(2) Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Private ClientTM, Schwab Managed PortfoliosTM, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven® Strategies, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage® advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, TD Ameritrade AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report.

(3) Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees.

(4) Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.

- 7 -





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Growth in Client Assets and Accounts

(Unaudited)





Q3-21 % Change 2021 2020 vs. vs. Third Second First Fourth Third (In billions, at quarter end, except as noted) Q3-20 Q2-21 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Assets in client accounts Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents and bank deposits 36 % 7 % $ 503.9 $ 469.5 $ 467.3 $ 458.4 $ 370.3 Bank deposit account balances N/M (5) % 153.3 161.9 164.2 165.9 - Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs Money market funds (1) (22) % (3) % 147.7 151.9 163.6 176.1 190.3 Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2) 33 % 1 % 167.4 165.9 152.9 142.9 125.5 Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs - (1) % 315.1 317.8 316.5 319.0 315.8 Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3) Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non-transaction fee funds 15 % (2) % 234.7 240.2 227.3 223.9 203.6 Mutual fund clearing services 19 % - 271.9 271.3 248.7 252.9 228.4 Other third-party mutual funds (4) 71 % 1 % 1,450.1 1,441.5 1,375.8 1,304.6 848.1 Total Mutual Fund Marketplace 53 % - 1,956.7 1,953.0 1,851.8 1,781.4 1,280.1 Total mutual fund assets 42 % - 2,271.8 2,270.8 2,168.3 2,100.4 1,595.9 Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Proprietary ETFs (2) 49 % 3 % 251.6 245.2 220.9 198.8 168.9 Other third-party ETFs 131 % 2 % 1,183.7 1,158.8 1,035.1 947.3 512.6 Total ETF assets 111 % 2 % 1,435.3 1,404.0 1,256.0 1,146.1 681.5 Equity and other securities 105 % - 2,976.7 2,988.8 2,721.0 2,504.7 1,453.2 Fixed income securities 12 % (1) % 356.8 359.6 364.5 377.1 318.0 Margin loans outstanding N/M 5 % (83.8) (79.8) (72.2) (60.9) (23.6) Total client assets 73 % 1 % $ 7,614.0 $ 7,574.8 $ 7,069.1 $ 6,691.7 $ 4,395.3 Client assets by business Investor Services 74 % - $ 4,137.7 $ 4,146.2 $ 3,865.9 $ 3,667.9 $ 2,377.7 Advisor Services 72 % 1 % 3,476.3 3,428.6 3,203.2 3,023.8 2,017.6 Total client assets 73 % 1 % $ 7,614.0 $ 7,574.8 $ 7,069.1 $ 6,691.7 $ 4,395.3 Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended) Net new assets by business Investor Services (5) N/M 30 % $ 57.9 $ 44.5 $ 65.1 $ 939.2 $ 18.9 Advisor Services (6) 151 % 26 % 81.1 64.3 68.7 751.5 32.3 Total net new assets 171 % 28 % $ 139.0 $ 108.8 $ 133.8 $ 1,690.7 $ 51.2 Net market (losses) gains N/M N/M (99.8) 396.9 243.6 605.7 234.0 Net growth (decline) (86) % (92) % $ 39.2 $ 505.7 $ 377.4 $ 2,296.4 $ 285.2 New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended) (7) 99 % (29) % 1,178 1,657 3,153 15,774 592 Client accounts (in thousands) Active brokerage accounts 127 % 1 % 32,675 32,265 31,902 29,629 14,393 Banking accounts 6 % - 1,580 1,574 1,608 1,499 1,486 Corporate retirement plan participants 28 % 3 % 2,207 2,149 2,105 2,054 1,722

(1) Total client assets in purchased money market funds are located at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations

(2) Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of September 30, 2021, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $21.0 billion, $6.0 billion, and $87.5 billion, respectively.

(3) Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs.

(4) As of September 30, 2021, third-party money funds were $14.2 billion.

(5) First quarter of 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. Fourth quarter of 2020 includes inflows of $890.7 billion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

(6) Fourth quarter of 2020 includes inflows of $680.6 billion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Third quarter of 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC.

(7) Fourth quarter of 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

- 8 -





The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For September 2021

2020 2021 Change Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average 27,782 26,502 29,639 30,606 29,983 30,932 32,982 33,875 34,529 34,503 34,935 35,361 33,844 (4) % 22 % Nasdaq Composite 11,168 10,912 12,199 12,888 13,071 13,192 13,247 13,963 13,749 14,504 14,673 15,259 14,449 (5) % 29 % Standard & Poor's® 500 3,363 3,270 3,622 3,756 3,714 3,811 3,973 4,181 4,204 4,298 4,395 4,523 4,308 (5) % 28 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 4,489.7 4,395.3 5,878.5 6,421.0 6,691.7 6,759.6 6,900.5 7,069.1 7,336.1 7,395.7 7,574.8 7,642.7 7,838.2 Net New Assets (1) 20.0 1,596.9 32.1 61.7 34.2 37.0 62.6 37.2 28.1 43.5 44.3 51.8 42.9 (17) % 115 % Net Market (Losses) Gains (114.4) (113.7) 510.4 209.0 33.7 103.9 106.0 229.8 31.5 135.6 23.6 143.7 (267.1) Total Client Assets (at month end) 4,395.3 5,878.5 6,421.0 6,691.7 6,759.6 6,900.5 7,069.1 7,336.1 7,395.7 7,574.8 7,642.7 7,838.2 7,614.0 (3) % 73 % Core Net New Assets (2) 20.0 25.6 32.1 61.7 34.2 51.4 62.6 37.2 28.1 43.5 44.3 51.8 42.9 (17) % 115 % Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) (3) Investor Services 361.2 425.3 457.1 471.8 472.4 481.3 495.2 511.1 517.8 525.1 531.9 542.5 530.1 (2) % 47 % Advisor Services (4) 1,870.1 2,505.5 2,715.7 2,828.3 2,840.6 2,913.3 2,997.9 3,112.5 3,150.4 3,209.3 3,256.5 3,333.4 3,253.2 (2) % 74 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 14,393 29,013 29,202 29,629 30,534 31,523 31,902 31,877 32,110 32,265 32,386 32,513 32,675 - 127 % Banking Accounts 1,486 1,496 1,504 1,499 1,518 1,542 1,608 1,562 1,584 1,574 1,578 1,594 1,580 (1) % 6 % Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 1,722 2,072 2,045 2,054 2,069 2,093 2,105 2,116 2,130 2,149 2,159 2,188 2,207 1 % 28 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) (5) 184 14,718 430 626 1,095 1,211 847 609 549 499 402 402 374 (7) % 103 % Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (6) 12.8 % 13.4 % 12.4 % 12.3 % 12.2 % 11.8 % 11.5 % 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.3 % 10.8 % 50 bp (200) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 14.5 % 20.5 % 19.4 % 18.9 % 17.4 % 16.6 % 18.5 % 20.4 % 20.9 % 20.6 % 22.2 % 23.1 % 23.1 % - 860 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (7,8) 392,784 442,119 466,677 482,394 517,306 514,885 520,074 527,194 528,642 536,146 546,579 552,372 565,379 2 % 44 % Average Margin Balances (8) 22,780 48,095 53,916 59,142 62,999 69,064 71,266 72,863 75,921 78,410 79,910 81,021 81,705 1 % N/M Average Bank Deposits Account Balances (8,9) - 132,030 162,315 163,463 167,980 167,433 164,866 162,392 160,459 161,377 151,275 150,896 152,330 1 % N/M Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (10,11) (in millions of dollars) Equities (1,372) (1,305) 10,980 13,875 8,234 14,246 16,301 13,422 9,854 10,873 7,418 8,808 7,596 Hybrid (12) (553) (402) 359 407 832 1,133 877 1 390 666 569 335 Bonds 6,857 6,765 5,956 12,169 13,601 9,334 8,237 8,940 5,906 10,101 6,917 8,044 6,232 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (10) 757 (2,260) 2,832 6,336 5,713 6,273 6,190 5,754 2,022 5,872 2,644 3,876 (308) Exchange-Traded Funds (11) 4,716 7,167 13,702 20,067 16,529 18,139 19,481 17,485 13,739 15,492 12,357 13,545 14,471 Money Market Funds (6,627) (4,021) (5,908) (7,332) (5,248) (4,405) (4,528) (5,153) (3,988) (3,806) (2,501) (1,372) (1,512)

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports

(1) February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2020 includes an inflow of $1.6 trillion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

(2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3) Beginning in December 2020, AdvisorDirect® assets are presented as Investor Services. In December 2020, $46.5 billion and $50.4 billion for October and November, respectively, were reclassified from Advisor Services to Investor Services.

(4) Excludes Retirement Business Services.

(5) October 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

(6) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.

(7) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.

(8) October 2020 averages reflect a full month of Schwab balances and 26 days of TD Ameritrade balances following the acquisition closing on October 6, 2020. Calculating the consolidated daily average from the closing date onwards would result in Average Interest- Earning Assets, Average Margin Balances, and Average Bank Deposit Account Balances of $450,004 million, $52,744 million, and $157,414 million, respectively.

(9) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.

(10) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

(11) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

- 9 -

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab's third quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab's results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.





Schwab's use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below.

Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure Definition Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management Acquisition and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses.



Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives. Return on tangible common equity Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets - net, and related deferred tax liabilities. Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet.





Beginning in 2021, the Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC's Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria.





- 10 -

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP),

Net income (GAAP) $ 2,559 $ 1,526 $ 1,559 $ 698 $ 8,122 $ 4,275 $ 4,691 $ 2,164 Acquisition and integration-related costs (1) (104) 104 (42) 42 (367) 367 (160) 160 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (153) 153 (25) 25 (461) 461 (43) 43 Income tax effects (2) N/A (61) N/A (16) N/A (208) N/A (49) Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP),

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,302 $ 1,722 $ 1,492 $ 749 $ 7,294 $ 4,895 $ 4,488 $ 2,318

(1) Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily consist of $58 million and $227 million of compensation and benefits, $35 million and $99 million of professional services, and $7 million and $30 million of occupancy and equipment. Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily consist of professional services and compensation and benefits.

(2) The income tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments is determined using an effective tax rate reflecting the exclusion of non-deductible acquisition costs and is used to present the acquisition and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets on an after-tax basis.

N/A Not applicable.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Income before taxes on income (GAAP),

Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP) $ 2,011 44.0 % $ 889 36.3 % $ 5,690 41.2 % $ 2,824 37.6 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 104 2.3 % 42 1.7 % 367 2.7 % 160 2.1 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 153 3.3 % 25 1.1 % 461 3.3 % 43 0.6 % Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP),

Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP) $ 2,268 49.6 % $ 956 39.1 % $ 6,518 47.2 % $ 3,027 40.3 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP),

Earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP) $ 1,406 $ .74 $ 615 $ .48 $ 3,911 $ 2.06 $ 1,993 $ 1.54 Acquisition and integration-related costs 104 .05 42 .03 367 .19 160 .12 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 153 .08 25 .02 461 .24 43 .03 Income tax effects (61) (.03) (16) (.02) (208) (.10) (49) (.03) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders

(non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1,602 $ .84 $ 666 $ .51 $ 4,531 $ 2.39 $ 2,147 $ 1.66





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) 12 % 10 % 11 % 12 % Average common stockholders' equity $ 47,492 $ 25,810 $ 47,908 $ 22,511 Less: Average goodwill (11,952) (1,735) (11,952) (1,482) Less: Average acquired intangible assets - net (9,609) (1,268) (9,762) (693) Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill

and acquired intangible assets - net 1,895 67 1,913 67 Average tangible common equity $ 27,826 $ 22,874 $ 28,107 $ 20,403 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 1,602 $ 666 $ 4,531 $ 2,147 Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 23 % 12 % 21 % 14 % (1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP). (1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP).

- 11 -