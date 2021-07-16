Charles Schwab : SCHWAB REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K) 07/16/2021 | 04:21pm EDT Send by mail :

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 16, 2021 - The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 billion, compared with $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021, and $671 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.7 billion, compared with $1.5 billion for the year-earlier period. The company's financial results include TD Ameritrade from closing on October 6, 2020 forward, as well as certain acquisition and integration-related costs and the amortization of acquired intangibles. For the second quarter and first half of 2021, these transaction-related expenses totaled $298 million and $571 million, respectively, on a pre-tax basis. In addition, the company's second quarter of 2021 results included a non-deductible charge of $200 million, or $.10 per share, regarding a previously disclosed regulatory matter.

Three Months Ended June 30, % Six Months Ended June 30, % Financial Highlights (1) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net revenues (in millions) $ 4,527 $ 2,450 85% $ 9,242 $ 5,067 82% Net income (in millions) GAAP $ 1,265 $ 671 89% $ 2,749 $ 1,466 88% Adjusted (2) $ 1,483 $ 742 100% $ 3,173 $ 1,569 102% Diluted earnings per common share GAAP $ .59 $ .48 23% $ 1.32 $ 1.07 23% Adjusted (2) $ .70 $ .54 30% $ 1.55 $ 1.14 36% Pre-tax profit margin GAAP 38.0 % 36.2 % 39.8 % 38.2 % Adjusted (2) 44.6 % 40.0 % 46.0 % 40.9 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 10 % 10 % 10 % 12 % Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 20 % 12 % 21 % 15 % Note: All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding. (1) Approximate impact of the $200 million regulatory matter charge, included in other expense, on results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: Diluted earnings per common share, $.10; pre-tax profit margin, 4.4%; return on average common stockholders' equity, 1%; and return on tangible common equity, 3%. (2) Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-11 of this release.

CEO Walt Bettinger said, 'Schwab's strong business momentum is sustained by the power of our contemporary full-service model as it continues to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships. During the second quarter, signs of normalcy took root across the U.S. as vaccinations accelerated, social activities largely resumed, and people started returning to corporate offices. At the same time, equity markets continued their ascent,

with both the S&P 500® and NASDAQ® achieving record highs during the quarter, while longer-term interest rates fluctuated as investors digested economic recovery data and recent Federal Reserve commentary. Against this evolving backdrop, we continued to support highly engaged investors even as activity levels moderated from the first quarter surge. Clients opened 1.7 million new brokerage accounts in the second quarter, representing our third consecutive quarter in excess of a million new accounts when excluding M&A activity. Daily trade volume averaged 6.0 million over the same period - a 28% slowdown on the heels of the record first quarter, yet a still-impressive 4% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020, when we included TD Ameritrade for the first time. At the same time, both independent advisors and individual clients contributed to our total core net new assets of $108.8 billion, up 133% from a year ago - the highest second quarter in our history and a particularly noteworthy result when considering the impact of seasonal tax-related outflows. Our first half core net new assets reached $257.0 billion, a total which is more than double the first half of 2020 and implies a year-to-date organic growth rate of 8%. Total client assets ended June at a record $7.57 trillion, up 7% from the prior record set three months earlier, and up 84% year-over-year.'

Mr. Bettinger added, 'Our full-service model embraces an omni-channel approach - aiming to blend the best elements of human interaction and technology so that clients can access us where, when, and how they choose. Our branch network remains integral to our approach, and we successfully re-opened nearly all of our 406 branches, including 80 independent branches during the second quarter. Additionally, we continue to further diversify our offerings and push forward on our key strategic initiatives via our recent acquisitions. The TD Ameritrade integration is on track, and we've rolled out the newly combined Schwab Advisor Network® consisting of a nationwide array of independent advisory firms with a range of capabilities to serve the specialized needs of high and ultra-high net worth investors. Following the early 2021 launch of Wasmer SchroederTM Strategies, client demand has accelerated, with net inflows more than doubling sequentially to $2.2 billion in the second quarter. Finally, our referral program for USAA members has proven a steady source of new accounts with open rates of 5,000 per month on average. Entering the second half of 2021, our focus remains firmly on clients. As we help them work towards their financial goals, strive to meet their service expectations, and drive forward on all of our integration efforts, we are simultaneously building the future of modern wealth management.'

CFO Peter Crawford commented, 'We continue to deliver solid financial performance through a combination of ongoing success with clients and sustained expense discipline. On the revenue front, net interest revenue grew 2% versus the first quarter of 2021 as modest growth in interest-earning assets, as well as higher bank and margin loan utilization, helped offset the Federal Reserve's ongoing Zero Interest Rate Policy and persistent prepayment activity within our investment portfolio. In addition, strong asset gathering and sustained growth in advisory solution enrollments pushed asset management and administration fees up 3% sequentially. Trading revenue fell 21% as client activity stepped down from the dramatic surge of the prior quarter, but still remained quite strong relative to past levels. Total revenues contracted 4% quarter-over-quarter to $4.5 billion. Looking at expenses, typical compensation-related seasonality and the slowdown in client engagement from earlier in 2021 helped shape our second quarter spending as we concurrently worked to enhance service capacity and make progress on our integration efforts. Total GAAP expenses increased 2% sequentially to $2.8 billion for the quarter, including $144 million in acquisition and integration-related costs and $154 million in amortization of acquired intangibles. Exclusive of these items (1), adjusted total expenses were up 1%. The sequential increases in GAAP and adjusted expenses both reflect the $200 million regulatory matter charge. We once again effectively balanced near-term profitability with reinvestment for future growth. Our 38.0% pre-tax profit margin - 44.6% on an adjusted basis (1) - marked the 25th consecutive quarter in excess of 35%.'

Mr. Crawford concluded, 'We maintained a consistent approach to balance sheet management during the second quarter as we continued to support organic growth and prepared for initial bank deposit account migrations, which have totaled $9.9 billion to date. We supplemented our funding mix in the second quarter by issuing $2.25 billion in long-term senior notes and repaying $1.2 billion in similar debt that matured in May. In addition, we redeemed our $600 million Series C preferred stock in June. Consolidated balance sheet assets were $575 billion at June 30th, up 2% from the first quarter, and our preliminary Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was flat at 6.4%. The company's 10% return on equity and 20% ROTCE (1) for the quarter reflect our ability to sustain the healthy financial performance, strong balance sheet, and efficient capital management necessary to build long-term value for both clients and stockholders.'

Commentary from the CFO Periodically, our Chief Financial Officer provides insight and commentary regarding Schwab's financial picture at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary . The most recent commentary, which provides perspective on recent account activity was posted on May 14, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to business momentum; growth in the client base, accounts and assets; investments and acquisitions to improve service capacity and the client experience, expand products, services and offerings to meet client needs, diversify revenues, and drive scale and efficiency; strategic initiatives; integration of TD Ameritrade; client demand for Wasmer Schroeder Strategies; USAA referral program; financial performance; expense discipline; the liability and related charge for the pending regulatory matter; balancing near-term profitability with reinvestment for future growth; balance sheet strength; capital management; and long-term value for clients and stockholders. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to attract and retain clients and registered investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance its infrastructure and capacity, in a timely and successful manner; hire talent; support client activity levels; successfully implement integration strategies and plans; monetize client assets; and manage expenses. Other important factors include general market conditions, including equity valuations, trading activity, the level of interest rates - which can impact money market fund fee waivers, and credit spreads; market volatility; client use of the company's advisory solutions and other products and services; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; capital and liquidity needs and management; the transfer of Bank Deposit Account balances; balance sheet cash; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the spread of the virus and the economic impact; adverse developments in the resolution and settlement amount of the pending regulatory matter; and other factors set forth in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

About Charles Schwab The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.3 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and approximately $7.57 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Revenues Interest revenue $ 2,068 $ 1,486 $ 4,083 $ 3,194 Interest expense (121) (97) (225) (233) Net interest revenue 1,947 1,389 3,858 2,961 Asset management and administration fees (1) 1,047 801 2,063 1,628 Trading revenue 955 193 2,171 381 Bank deposit account fees 337 - 688 - Other 241 67 462 97 Total net revenues 4,527 2,450 9,242 5,067 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 1,318 819 2,748 1,716 Professional services 247 198 473 380 Occupancy and equipment 239 152 476 294 Advertising and market development 128 70 244 137 Communications 166 78 313 153 Depreciation and amortization (2) 135 97 264 187 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 154 12 308 18 Regulatory fees and assessments 66 36 144 70 Other 355 100 593 177 Total expenses excluding interest 2,808 1,562 5,563 3,132 Income before taxes on income 1,719 888 3,679 1,935 Taxes on income 454 217 930 469 Net Income 1,265 671 2,749 1,466 Preferred stock dividends and other 148 50 244 88 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,117 $ 621 $ 2,505 $ 1,378 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,886 1,288 1,884 1,287 Diluted 1,896 1,294 1,894 1,294 Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding(3): Basic $ .59 $ .48 $ 1.33 $ 1.07 Diluted $ .59 $ .48 $ 1.32 $ 1.07

(1) Includes fee waivers of $85 million and $163 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $15 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, amortization of acquired intangible assets was reclassified from depreciation and amortization. Prior periods have been reclassified to reflect this change. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class. - 4 -

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Q2-21 % change 2021 2020 vs. vs. Second First Fourth Third Second (In millions, except per share amounts and as noted) Q2-20 Q1-21 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net Revenues Net interest revenue 40 % 2 % $ 1,947 $ 1,911 $ 1,809 $ 1,343 $ 1,389 Asset management and administration fees 31 % 3 % 1,047 1,016 987 860 801 Trading revenue N/M (21) % 955 1,216 854 181 193 Bank deposit account fees N/M (4) % 337 351 355 - - Other N/M 9 % 241 221 171 64 67 Total net revenues 85 % (4) % 4,527 4,715 4,176 2,448 2,450 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 61 % (8) % 1,318 1,430 1,398 840 819 Professional services 25 % 9 % 247 226 269 194 198 Occupancy and equipment 57 % 1 % 239 237 254 155 152 Advertising and market development 83 % 10 % 128 116 123 66 70 Communications 113 % 13 % 166 147 127 73 78 Depreciation and amortization (1) 39 % 5 % 135 129 130 97 97 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) N/M - 154 154 147 25 12 Regulatory fees and assessments 83 % (15) % 66 78 57 36 36 Other N/M 49 % 355 238 195 73 100 Total expenses excluding interest 80 % 2 % 2,808 2,755 2,700 1,559 1,562 Income before taxes on income 94 % (12) % 1,719 1,960 1,476 889 888 Taxes on income 109 % (5) % 454 476 341 191 217 Net Income 89 % (15) % $ 1,265 $ 1,484 $ 1,135 $ 698 $ 671 Preferred stock dividends and other 196 % 54 % 148 96 85 83 50 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders 80 % (20) % $ 1,117 $ 1,388 $ 1,050 $ 615 $ 621 Earnings per common share (2): Basic 23 % (20) % $ .59 $ .74 $ .57 $ .48 $ .48 Diluted 23 % (19) % $ .59 $ .73 $ .57 $ .48 $ .48 Dividends declared per common share - - $ .18 $ .18 $ .18 $ .18 $ .18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 46 % - 1,886 1,882 1,848 1,289 1,288 Diluted 47 % - 1,896 1,892 1,855 1,294 1,294 Performance Measures Pre-tax profit margin 38.0 % 41.6 % 35.3 % 36.3 % 36.2 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (3) 10 % 12 % 11 % 10 % 10 % Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions) Cash and cash equivalents (10) % (38) % $ 30.3 $ 48.6 $ 40.3 $ 27.5 $ 33.6 Cash and investments segregated 20 % (1) % 39.9 40.4 50.4 29.6 33.2 Receivables from brokerage clients - net N/M 10 % 82.2 74.7 64.4 25.4 21.4 Available for sale securities 28 % 5 % 359.6 341.6 337.4 303.8 281.2 Bank loans - net 38 % 14 % 28.9 25.4 23.8 22.3 20.9 Total assets 43 % 2 % 574.5 563.5 549.0 419.4 400.5 Bank deposits 22 % - 368.6 369.9 358.0 320.7 301.6 Payables to brokerage clients 110 % 4 % 105.0 101.3 104.2 52.0 50.1 Short-term borrowings N/M 40 % 3.5 2.5 - - - Long-term debt 120 % 6 % 18.7 17.7 13.6 7.8 8.5 Stockholders' equity 87 % 3 % 57.5 55.6 56.1 31.3 30.8 Other Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands) 49 % 2 % 32.5 32.0 32.0 22.1 21.8 Capital expenditures - purchases of equipment, office facilities, and

property, net (in millions) 33 % 8 % $ 225 $ 209 $ 200 $ 122 $ 169 Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets

(annualized) 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands) N/M (28) % 6,042 8,414 5,796 1,460 1,619 Number of Trading Days - 3 % 63.0 61.0 63.0 64.0 63.0 Revenue Per Trade (4) 33 % 6 % $ 2.51 $ 2.37 $ 2.34 $ 1.94 $ 1.89 Note: The above table reflects the recognition of TD Ameritrade's assets acquired and liabilities assumed at provisional fair value as of October 6, 2020. Results of operations and metrics are inclusive of TD Ameritrade beginning October 6, 2020. (1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, amortization of acquired intangible assets was reclassified from depreciation and amortization. Prior periods have been reclassified to reflect this change. (2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company had voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class. (3) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity. (4) Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by DATs multiplied by the number of trading days. N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Net Interest Revenue Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,913 $ 9 0.07 % $ 56,553 $ 19 0.13 % $ 40,414 $ 16 0.08 % $ 44,343 $ 104 0.46 % Cash and investments segregated 41,037 4 0.04 % 33,521 27 0.32 % 44,573 14 0.06 % 28,619 114 0.79 % Receivables from brokerage clients 75,737 609 3.18 % 17,915 111 2.44 % 71,760 1,172 3.25 % 18,533 279 2.97 % Available for sale securities (1) 344,719 1,103 1.28 % 234,346 1,146 1.95 % 341,500 2,194 1.28 % 216,045 2,331 2.15 % Bank loans 27,234 148 2.18 % 20,163 133 2.63 % 25,862 287 2.22 % 19,530 277 2.84 % Total interest-earning assets 530,640 1,873 1.40 % 362,498 1,436 1.58 % 524,109 3,683 1.40 % 327,070 3,105 1.89 % Securities lending revenue (2) 194 49 398 86 Other interest revenue (2) 1 1 2 3 Total interest-earning assets (3) $ 530,640 $ 2,068 1.55 % $ 362,498 $ 1,486 1.63 % $ 524,109 $ 4,083 1.55 % $ 327,070 $ 3,194 1.94 % Funding sources Bank deposits $ 368,026 $ 13 0.01 % $ 288,990 $ 12 0.02 % $ 365,576 $ 26 0.01 % $ 258,256 $ 69 0.05 % Payables to brokerage clients 87,367 2 0.01 % 37,500 1 0.01 % 87,353 4 0.01 % 33,894 9 0.05 % Short-term borrowings (4) 3,245 3 0.33 % 39 - 0.24 % 2,175 3 0.30 % 21 - 0.31 % Long-term debt 18,349 97 2.12 % 8,524 77 3.60 % 16,308 182 2.23 % 8,025 143 3.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 476,987 115 0.10 % 335,053 90 0.11 % 471,412 215 0.09 % 300,196 221 0.15 % Non-interest-bearing funding sources (3) 53,653 27,445 52,697 26,874 Securities lending expense (2) 7 9 12 16 Other interest expense (2) (1) (2) (2) (4) Total funding sources (3) $ 530,640 $ 121 0.09 % $ 362,498 $ 97 0.10 % $ 524,109 $ 225 0.08 % $ 327,070 $ 233 0.14 % Net interest revenue $ 1,947 1.46 % $ 1,389 1.53 % $ 3,858 1.47 % $ 2,961 1.80 % (1) Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost. (2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, securities lending revenue has been reclassified from broker-related receivables and other revenue. Securities lending expense has been reclassified from other expense. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect this change. (3) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, broker-related receivables were removed from total interest-earning assets and netted against non-interest-bearing funding sources, resulting in an immaterial reduction to total interest-earning assets and total funding sources. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect this change. (4) Interest revenue or expense was less than $500 thousand in the period or periods presented. - 6 -

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Asset Management and Administration Fees Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Schwab money market funds before fee

waivers $ 157,057 $ 114 0.29 % $ 213,037 $ 164 0.31 % $ 163,370 $ 236 0.29 % $ 208,405 $ 316 0.30 % Fee waivers (85) (15) (163) (15) Schwab money market funds 157,057 29 0.07 % 213,037 149 0.28 % 163,370 73 0.09 % 208,405 301 0.29 % Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs, and

collective trust funds (CTFs) 415,311 94 0.09 % 274,570 68 0.10 % 396,296 180 0.09 % 282,689 144 0.10 % Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non- transaction fee funds 228,890 180 0.32 % 175,067 135 0.31 % 225,673 352 0.31 % 181,825 282 0.31 % Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs (1) 896,236 178 0.08 % 416,242 73 0.07 % 872,822 346 0.08 % 434,100 150 0.07 % Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (2) $ 1,697,494 481 0.11 % $ 1,078,916 425 0.16 % $ 1,658,161 951 0.12 % $ 1,107,019 877 0.16 % Advice solutions (2) Fee-based $ 448,107 490 0.44 % $ 260,653 314 0.48 % $ 436,368 958 0.44 % $ 261,954 626 0.48 % Non-fee-based 87,857 - - 69,234 - - 86,312 - - 70,232 - - Total advice solutions $ 535,964 490 0.37 % $ 329,887 314 0.38 % $ 522,680 958 0.37 % $ 332,186 626 0.38 % Other balance-based fees (3) 605,617 63 0.04 % 407,796 45 0.04 % 591,090 127 0.04 % 420,321 99 0.05 % Other (4) 13 17 27 26 Total asset management and administration fees $ 1,047 $ 801 $ 2,063 $ 1,628 (1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, includes third-party money funds related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. (2) Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Private ClientTM, Schwab Managed PortfoliosTM, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven® Strategies, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage® advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, TD Ameritrade AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report. (3) Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees. (4) Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based. - 7 -

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Growth in Client Assets and Accounts (Unaudited)

Q2-21 % Change 2021 2020 vs. vs. Second First Fourth Third Second (In billions, at quarter end, except as noted) Q2-20 Q1-21 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Assets in client accounts Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents and bank deposits 34 % - $ 469.5 $ 467.3 $ 458.4 $ 370.3 $ 349.2 Bank deposit account balances N/M (1) % 161.9 164.2 165.9 - - Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs Money market funds (1) (28) % (7) % 151.9 163.6 176.1 190.3 211.6 Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2) 42 % 9 % 165.9 152.9 142.9 125.5 117.0 Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs (3) % - 317.8 316.5 319.0 315.8 328.6 Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3) Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non-transaction fee funds 24 % 6 % 240.2 227.3 223.9 203.6 193.0 Mutual fund clearing services 25 % 9 % 271.3 248.7 252.9 228.4 217.3 Other third-party mutual funds (4) 81 % 5 % 1,441.5 1,375.8 1,304.6 848.1 796.5 Total Mutual Fund Marketplace 62 % 5 % 1,953.0 1,851.8 1,781.4 1,280.1 1,206.8 Total mutual fund assets 48 % 5 % 2,270.8 2,168.3 2,100.4 1,595.9 1,535.4 Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Proprietary ETFs (2) 57 % 11 % 245.2 220.9 198.8 168.9 156.3 Other third-party ETFs 148 % 12 % 1,158.8 1,035.1 947.3 512.6 468.0 Total ETF assets 125 % 12 % 1,404.0 1,256.0 1,146.1 681.5 624.3 Equity and other securities 129 % 10 % 2,988.8 2,721.0 2,504.7 1,453.2 1,305.8 Fixed income securities 14 % (1) % 359.6 364.5 377.1 318.0 314.8 Margin loans outstanding N/M 11 % (79.8) (72.2) (60.9) (23.6) (19.4) Total client assets 84 % 7 % $ 7,574.8 $ 7,069.1 $ 6,691.7 $ 4,395.3 $ 4,110.1 Client assets by business Investor Services 86 % 7 % $ 4,146.2 $ 3,865.9 $ 3,667.9 $ 2,377.7 $ 2,223.5 Advisor Services 82 % 7 % 3,428.6 3,203.2 3,023.8 2,017.6 1,886.6 Total client assets 84 % 7 % $ 7,574.8 $ 7,069.1 $ 6,691.7 $ 4,395.3 $ 4,110.1 Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended) Net new assets by business Investor Services (5) (61) % (32) % $ 44.5 $ 65.1 $ 939.2 $ 18.9 $ 113.0 Advisor Services (6) 164 % (6) % 64.3 68.7 751.5 32.3 24.4 Total net new assets (21) % (19) % $ 108.8 $ 133.8 $ 1,690.7 $ 51.2 $ 137.4 Net market gains (losses) (17) % 63 % 396.9 243.6 605.7 234.0 475.8 Net growth (decline) (18) % 34 % $ 505.7 $ 377.4 $ 2,296.4 $ 285.2 $ 613.2 New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended) (7) - (47) % 1,657 3,153 15,774 592 1,652 Client accounts (in thousands) Active brokerage accounts 129 % 1 % 32,265 31,902 29,629 14,393 14,107 Banking accounts 8 % (2) % 1,574 1,608 1,499 1,486 1,463 Corporate retirement plan participants 25 % 2 % 2,149 2,105 2,054 1,722 1,716 (1) Total client assets in purchased money market funds are located at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations (2) Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of June 30, 2021, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $20.5 billion, $6.2 billion, and $82.0 billion, respectively. (3) Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs. (4) As of June 30, 2021, third-party money funds were $15.2 billion. (5) First quarter of 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. Fourth quarter of 2020 includes inflows of $890.7 billion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Second quarter of 2020 includes inflows of $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company and $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (6) Fourth quarter of 2020 includes inflows of $680.6 billion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Third quarter of 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC. (7) Fourth quarter of 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Second quarter of 2020 includes 1.1 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company. N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful. - 8 -

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For June 2021 2020 2021 Change Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average 25,813 26,428 28,430 27,782 26,502 29,639 30,606 29,983 30,932 32,982 33,875 34,529 34,503 - 34 % Nasdaq Composite 10,059 10,745 11,775 11,168 10,912 12,199 12,888 13,071 13,192 13,247 13,963 13,749 14,504 5 % 44 % Standard & Poor's® 500 3,100 3,271 3,500 3,363 3,270 3,622 3,756 3,714 3,811 3,973 4,181 4,204 4,298 2 % 39 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 4,009.0 4,110.1 4,278.0 4,489.7 4,395.3 5,878.5 6,421.0 6,691.7 6,759.6 6,900.5 7,069.1 7,336.1 7,395.7 Net New Assets (1) 24.6 11.2 20.0 20.0 1,596.9 32.1 61.7 34.2 37.0 62.6 37.2 28.1 43.5 55 % 77 % Net Market Gains (Losses) 76.5 156.7 191.7 (114.4) (113.7) 510.4 209.0 33.7 103.9 106.0 229.8 31.5 135.6 Total Client Assets (at month end) 4,110.1 4,278.0 4,489.7 4,395.3 5,878.5 6,421.0 6,691.7 6,759.6 6,900.5 7,069.1 7,336.1 7,395.7 7,574.8 2 % 84 % Core Net New Assets (2) 13.7 2.7 20.0 20.0 25.6 32.1 61.7 34.2 51.4 62.6 37.2 28.1 43.5 55 % N/M Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) (3) Investor Services 345.2 355.6 366.8 361.2 425.3 457.1 471.8 472.4 481.3 495.2 511.1 517.8 525.1 1 % 52 % Advisor Services (4) 1,747.5 1,818.5 1,900.5 1,870.1 2,505.5 2,715.7 2,828.3 2,840.6 2,913.3 2,997.9 3,112.5 3,150.4 3,209.3 2 % 84 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 14,107 14,220 14,311 14,393 29,013 29,202 29,629 30,534 31,523 31,902 31,877 32,110 32,265 - 129 % Banking Accounts 1,463 1,480 1,493 1,486 1,496 1,504 1,499 1,518 1,542 1,608 1,562 1,584 1,574 (1) % 8 % Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 1,716 1,712 1,715 1,722 2,072 2,045 2,054 2,069 2,093 2,105 2,116 2,130 2,149 1 % 25 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) (5) 201 206 202 184 14,718 430 626 1,095 1,211 847 609 549 499 (9) % 148 % Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (6) 13.6 % 13.0 % 12.5 % 12.8 % 13.4 % 12.4 % 12.3 % 12.2 % 11.8 % 11.5 % 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.5 % (30) bp (310) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 10.6 % 13.1 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 20.5 % 19.4 % 18.9 % 17.4 % 16.6 % 18.5 % 20.4 % 20.9 % 20.6 % (30) bp 1,000 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (7,8) 373,986 379,521 384,690 392,784 442,119 466,677 482,394 517,306 514,885 520,074 527,194 528,642 536,146 1 % 43 % Average Margin Balances (8) 18,658 19,802 21,190 22,780 48,095 53,916 59,142 62,999 69,064 71,266 72,863 75,921 78,410 3 % N/M Average Bank Deposits Account Balances (8,9) - - - - 132,030 162,315 163,463 167,980 167,433 164,866 162,392 160,459 161,377 1 % N/M Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (10,11) (in millions of dollars) Equities (2,877) (3,280) (727) (1,372) (1,305) 10,980 13,875 8,234 14,246 16,301 13,422 9,854 10,873 Hybrid (97) (769) (124) (12) (553) (402) 359 407 832 1,133 877 1 390 Bonds 10,925 8,611 9,328 6,857 6,765 5,956 12,169 13,601 9,334 8,237 8,940 5,906 10,101 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (10) 1,768 (147) 2,568 757 (2,260) 2,832 6,336 5,713 6,273 6,190 5,754 2,022 5,872 Exchange-Traded Funds (11) 6,183 4,709 5,909 4,716 7,167 13,702 20,067 16,529 18,139 19,481 17,485 13,739 15,492 Money Market Funds (5,673) (9,039) (5,614) (6,627) (4,021) (5,908) (7,332) (5,248) (4,405) (4,528) (5,153) (3,988) (3,806) (1) February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2020 includes an inflow of $1.6 trillion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. July 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC. June 2020 includes an inflow of $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Beginning in December 2020, AdvisorDirect® assets are presented as Investor Services. In December 2020, $46.5 billion and $50.4 billion for October and November, respectively, were reclassified from Advisor Services to Investor Services. (4) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (5) October 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. (6) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (7) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. (8) October 2020 averages reflect a full month of Schwab balances and 26 days of TD Ameritrade balances following the acquisition closing on October 6, 2020. Calculating the consolidated daily average from the closing date onwards would result in Average Interest- Earning Assets, Average Margin Balances, and Average Bank Deposit Account Balances of $450,004 million, $52,744 million, and $157,414 million, respectively. (9) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (10) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. Additional fund categories can be found at https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports (11) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. Additional fund categories can be found at https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful. - 9 - THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited) In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab's second quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab's results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Schwab's use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below. Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure Definition Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management Acquisition and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses.



Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives. Return on tangible common equity Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets - net, and related deferred tax liabilities. Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet.

Beginning in 2021, the Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC's Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria.

- 10 - THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total Expenses Excluding Interest Net Income Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP),

Net income (GAAP) $ 2,808 $ 1,265 $ 1,562 $ 671 $ 5,563 $ 2,749 $ 3,132 $ 1,466 Acquisition and integration-related costs (1) (144) 144 (81) 81 (263) 263 (118) 118 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (154) 154 (12) 12 (308) 308 (18) 18 Income tax effects (2) N/A (80) N/A (22) N/A (147) N/A (33) Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP),

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,510 $ 1,483 $ 1,469 $ 742 $ 4,992 $ 3,173 $ 2,996 $ 1,569 (1) Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily consist of $97 million and $169 million of compensation and benefits, $37 million and $64 million of professional services, and $7 million and $23 million of occupancy and equipment. Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily consist of professional services and other. (2) The income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments is determined using an effective tax rate reflecting the exclusion of non-deductible acquisition costs and is used to present the acquisition and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets on an after-tax basis. N/A Not applicable. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Amount % of Total Net Revenues Income before taxes on income (GAAP),

Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP) $ 1,719 38.0 % $ 888 36.2 % $ 3,679 39.8 % $ 1,935 38.2 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 144 3.2 % 81 3.3 % 263 2.9 % 118 2.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 154 3.4 % 12 0.5 % 308 3.3 % 18 0.4 % Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP),

Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP) $ 2,017 44.6 % $ 981 40.0 % $ 4,250 46.0 % $ 2,071 40.9 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP),

Earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP) $ 1,117 $ .59 $ 621 $ .48 $ 2,505 $ 1.32 $ 1,378 $ 1.07 Acquisition and integration-related costs 144 .08 81 .07 263 .14 118 .09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 154 .08 12 .01 308 .16 18 .01 Income tax effects (80) (.05) (22) (.02) (147) (.07) (33) (.03) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders

(non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1,335 $ .70 $ 692 $ .54 $ 2,929 $ 1.55 $ 1,481 $ 1.14

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) 10 % 10 % 10 % 12 % Average common stockholders' equity $ 46,276 $ 24,515 $ 47,912 $ 22,253 Less: Average goodwill (11,952) (1,480) (11,952) (1,480) Less: Average acquired intangible assets - net (9,762) (700) (9,838) (703) Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and acquired

intangible assets - net 1,907 67 1,925 67 Average tangible common equity $ 26,469 $ 22,402 $ 28,047 $ 20,137 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 1,335 $ 692 $ 2,929 $ 1,481 Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20 % 12 % 21 % 15 % (1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP). (1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP). - 11 - Attachments Original document

