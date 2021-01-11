Charles Schwab : Schwab to Halt All PAC Contributions Through 2021

Statement copy

Given the extraordinary circumstances related to this election cycle, The Charles Schwab Corporation Political Action Committee (PAC) has halted all contributions to any lawmakers for the remainder of 2021. This pause will give the firm an opportunity to evaluate the best path forward to fulfill our long-standing commitment to advocate on behalf of individual investors and those who serve them.

As a firm, all political contributions are solely made through our PAC, which is funded by voluntary contributions from employees and directors of Schwab. The PAC has a unique and long-standing policy of dividing its contributions equally between Republicans and Democrats and does not contribute to Presidential candidates. Our PAC's specific contributions are a matter of public record and can be found here on the Federal Election Commission's website.

0000-2021

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

Schwab is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued. As an equal employment opportunity employer, our policy is to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants without regard to any status that is protected by law ( Equal Employment Opportunity policy ). Schwab is also an affirmative action employer, focused on advancing women, racial and ethnic minorities, veterans, and individuals with disabilities in the workplace. We believe diversity and inclusion are part of our success as a company and our purpose of serving every client with passion and integrity.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides a full range of brokerage, banking and financial advisory services through its operating subsidiaries. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC ), offers investment services and products, including Schwab brokerage accounts. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides deposit and lending services and products. Access to Electronic Services may be limited or unavailable during periods of peak demand, market volatility, systems upgrade, maintenance, or for other reasons.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., members FINRA/SIPC, are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

This site is designed for U.S. residents. Non-U.S. residents are subject to country-specific restrictions. Learn more about our services for non-U.S. residents .

© 2021 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc, All rights reserved. Member SIPC . Unauthorized access is prohibited. Usage will be monitored.