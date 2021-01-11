Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Schwab : Schwab to Halt All PAC Contributions Through 2021

01/11/2021 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Statement copy Given the extraordinary circumstances related to this election cycle, The Charles Schwab Corporation Political Action Committee (PAC) has halted all contributions to any lawmakers for the remainder of 2021. This pause will give the firm an opportunity to evaluate the best path forward to fulfill our long-standing commitment to advocate on behalf of individual investors and those who serve them.

As a firm, all political contributions are solely made through our PAC, which is funded by voluntary contributions from employees and directors of Schwab. The PAC has a unique and long-standing policy of dividing its contributions equally between Republicans and Democrats and does not contribute to Presidential candidates. Our PAC's specific contributions are a matter of public record and can be foundhereon the Federal Election Commission's website.

0000-2021

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

Schwab is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued. As an equal employment opportunity employer, our policy is to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants without regard to any status that is protected by law (Equal Employment Opportunity policy). Schwab is also an affirmative action employer, focused on advancing women, racial and ethnic minorities, veterans, and individuals with disabilities in the workplace. We believe diversity and inclusion are part of our success as a company and our purpose of serving every client with passion and integrity.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides a full range of brokerage, banking and financial advisory services through its operating subsidiaries. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (MemberSIPC), offers investment services and products, including Schwab brokerage accounts. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides deposit and lending services and products. Access to Electronic Services may be limited or unavailable during periods of peak demand, market volatility, systems upgrade, maintenance, or for other reasons.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., members FINRA/SIPC, are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

This site is designed for U.S. residents. Non-U.S. residents are subject to country-specific restrictions. Learn more about our services fornon-U.S. residents.

© 2021 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc, All rights reserved. MemberSIPC. Unauthorized access is prohibited. Usage will be monitored.

Disclaimer

The Charles Schwab Corporation published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:33:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
03:34aCHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab to Halt All PAC Contributions Through 2021
PU
01/06Charles Schwab Up Over 9%, On Pace for Highest Close Since June 2018 -- Data ..
DJ
01/05CHARLES SCHWAB : Wolfe Research Downgrades Charles Schwab to Underperform From P..
MT
2020CHARLES SCHWAB : BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses CVS Health Corp. As "Gr..
PR
2020SHIFT GEARS, ACCELERATE : CIOs Reordered IT Priorities in 2020
DJ
2020CHARLES SCHWAB : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Charles Schwab (SCHW)
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Charles Schwab
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Charles Schwab
MT
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2020CHARLES SCHWAB : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Charles Schwab PT to $68 From $53, Mainta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 451 M - -
Net income 2020 3 077 M - -
Net cash 2020 28 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,20x
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 22 100
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,38 $
Last Close Price 58,98 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Joseph Raymond Martinetto Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION11.20%110 828
MORGAN STANLEY9.81%136 142
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.10.00%104 072
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.75%54 806
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.81%37 404
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.20%29 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ