    SCHW   US8085131055

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
Charles Schwab : Statement of Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger on the passing of Edward Johnson, III

03/24/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
March 24, 2022

Every investor should pause for a moment today to reflect on the passing of Mr. Edward Johnson III, longtime CEO of Fidelity Investments. His foresight benefitted millions of investors in their pursuit of a better financial life for themselves and their loved ones. Yes, he led an organization that competed with our firm, Charles Schwab. And to me, all that means is that he wanted to bring out the best in us … and all firms in the investment industry … for the betterment of investors. On behalf of everyone at Charles Schwab, we offer our condolences to the Johnson family and our gratitude for Mr. Johnson's many contributions to the investing world.

Disclaimer

The Charles Schwab Corporation published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 21:54:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 325 M - -
Net income 2022 6 291 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 33 400
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 89,75 $
Average target price 103,31 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION6.72%169 979
MORGAN STANLEY-5.89%164 741
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.27%113 411
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.70%54 575
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-7.85%25 486
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-15.91%23 539