Charles Schwab : Statement of Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger on the passing of Edward Johnson, III

March 24, 2022

Every investor should pause for a moment today to reflect on the passing of Mr. Edward Johnson III, longtime CEO of Fidelity Investments. His foresight benefitted millions of investors in their pursuit of a better financial life for themselves and their loved ones. Yes, he led an organization that competed with our firm, Charles Schwab. And to me, all that means is that he wanted to bring out the best in us … and all firms in the investment industry … for the betterment of investors. On behalf of everyone at Charles Schwab, we offer our condolences to the Johnson family and our gratitude for Mr. Johnson's many contributions to the investing world.