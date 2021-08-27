Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Charles Schwab Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHW   US8085131055

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charles Schwab : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

08/27/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Other Events

On August 26, 2021, The Charles Schwab Corporation (the 'Company') issued $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.950% Senior Notes due 2031 (the 'Notes'). The Notes were issued under a Senior Indenture, dated as of June 5, 2009 (the 'Senior Indenture'), between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, as supplemented by the Eighteenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of August 26, 2021 (the 'Eighteenth Supplemental Indenture'). The offering was made pursuant to a Prospectus dated December 4, 2020 and a Prospectus Supplement dated August 24, 2021, filed pursuant to the Company's Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-251156).

On August 24, 2021, the Company entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the 'Underwriting Agreement') with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (the 'Underwriters'), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell the Notes to the Underwriters.

Copies of the Underwriting Agreement, the Eighteenth Supplemental Indenture and the form of 1.950% Senior Notes due 2031 are attached as Exhibits 1.1, 4.66, and 4.67, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand are incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the legal opinion delivered in connection with the transactions described above is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits
1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated August 24, 2021, by and among the Company and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as the representatives of the several underwriters named therein.
4.66 Eighteenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of August 26, 2021, by and between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee.
4.67 Form of 1.950% Senior Notes due 2031 (included in Exhibit 4.66).
5.1 Opinion of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, dated August 26, 2021.
23.1 Consent of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, dated August 26, 2021 (included in Exhibit 5.1).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page interactive data file does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Disclaimer

The Charles Schwab Corporation published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
04:22aCHARLES SCHWAB : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
08/26CHARLES SCHWAB : Issues $850 Million of 1.95% Senior Notes Due 2031
MT
08/26SCHWAB CHARLES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Reporting Q3 Adjusted EPS Beat of $1.96; In Cana..
MT
08/24CHARLES SCHWAB : Commences Offers to Exchange Four Series of Notes Issued by TD ..
PU
08/24SCHWAB CHARLES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Commences Offers to Exchange Four Series of Not..
BU
08/20US Stocks Gain in Thin Trading Friday as Oil Prices Keep Sliding; Yields, Bit..
MT
08/20CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain in Thin Trading Friday as Oil Prices Slide; Yields..
MT
08/20Equity Traders Rank COVID-19 Concerns Above Inflation, US-China Trade Relatio..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 294 M - -
Net income 2021 5 188 M - -
Net cash 2021 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 73,65 $
Average target price 82,77 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dennis Howard Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION38.86%139 051
MORGAN STANLEY51.52%189 462
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.56.39%132 744
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.39%46 167
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.54%29 789
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-14.38%27 790