Charles Schwab Unveils Champion's Prize for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of the Tournament: a 1946 Schwab Power Wagon

Schwab today unveiled this year’s one-of-a-kind Champion’s Prize for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament and the iconic event’s 75th anniversary – a 1946 Schwab Power Wagon. The prize was unveiled shortly after the firm announced a four-year extension of its title PGA TOUR sponsorship at Colonial Country Club though 2026, underscoring Schwab’s commitment to this storied event and the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

The winner of this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge will drive off with a 1946 Schwab Power Wagon after Sunday’s Championship Round in addition to Colonial’s iconic Leonard Trophy and Scottish royal tartan plaid jacket.

The 1946 “resto-mod” classic truck, an homage to the year professional golf was first played at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, was fully restored and customized by Legacy Classic Trucks and Winslow Bent. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter engine with over 430hp, and a 4-speed automatic transmission and custom transfer case. It rides on a set of 40-inch custom, trail-ready tires.

The original truck has been modernized with air-conditioning, disc brakes, a long travel suspension, a 12,000 lb., winch and custom tailgate. It also features the signature Schwab Blue paint. A fully renovated and customized 1973 Dodge® Challenger was awarded to the tournament’s 2019 champion, Kevin Na.

The unique interior treatment highlights Colonial’s traditional Tartan pattern fabric. A custom winner’s name plate on the dashboard acknowledges legend Ben Hogan’s win in 1946. A film on the restoration process can be viewed here.

The prize will be displayed at this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, May 27-30, at Colonial. It was revealed at a special event at the course with the company’s chairman, Charles Schwab, Bent, and TV personality and nationally-syndicated iHeartRadio host, Bobby Bones.

Inspired by the 1946 Schwab Power Wagon, country music singer and songwriter, Travis Denning, released a new, original song on Bobby Bones’ May 21 “Bobbycast” podcast – “Grew Up with a Truck.” The new prize is also featured in a music video for the song that was released at today’s reveal event.

“We knew we wanted to do something special for the tournament’s milestone 75th anniversary, and the ’46 Schwab Power Wagon and Travis’ new song were a perfect way to honor this event’s proud legacy, all things Texas, and our commitment to this community,” said Mason Reed, senior vice president of Retail Acquisition and Corporate Marketing at Schwab. “We are excited to continue our latest tradition of awarding a show-stopping, one-of-a-kind Champion’s prize here at Colonial and are honored to extend our partnership with this tournament for another four years.”

Remembering Fallen Heroes

Given the tournament’s return to the Memorial Day weekend after a three-week postponement in 2020, this year’s event will also pay tribute to the members of the U.S. military who gave their lives in service to their country. During play on Sunday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m. CDT, a moment of silence will be observed on the course, accompanied by a flyover of military aircraft to further mark the solemn occasion.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, the longest running professional golf tournament on the PGA TOUR at the same venue, has been a mainstay in the North Texas community since 1946. Over the decades, the tournament has seen champions representing the biggest names in golf, including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, and of course, Ben Hogan.

Charles Schwab & Co. signed on as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in 2018. Already a major sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the firm’s four-year agreement, which was today extended another four years through 2026, marked its first-ever title sponsorship of a PGA TOUR event. Schwab continues to grow rapidly in the DFW Metroplex where its new 70-acre, LEED-certified campus in Westlake was recently designated as home to the firm’s corporate headquarters.

For more information on the tournament, its 75th anniversary and this year’s initiatives, visit www.schwabgolf.com and www.charlesschwabchallenge.com. The tournament will be broadcast nationally to a televised audience on the Golf Channel and on CBS Sports.

