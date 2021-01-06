Charles Schwab Up Over 9%, On Pace for Highest Close Since June 2018 -- Data Talk

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently at $57.80, up $5.03 or 9.53%

-- Would be highest close since June 6, 2018, when it closed at $57.95

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose 11.23%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 9.55% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 12.86%

-- Down 3% from its all-time closing high of $59.59 on May 22, 2018

-- Up 20.64% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 8, 2020), when it closed at $47.91

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 103.31% from its 52 week closing low of $28.43 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as high as $57.83; highest intraday level since June 14, 2018, when it hit $57.83

-- Up 9.59% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 11.57%

-- Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:24:34 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1444ET