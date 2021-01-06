Log in
The Charles Schwab Corporation

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Schwab Up Over 9%, On Pace for Highest Close Since June 2018 -- Data Talk

01/06/2021 | 02:45pm EST
Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently at $57.80, up $5.03 or 9.53%

-- Would be highest close since June 6, 2018, when it closed at $57.95

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose 11.23%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 9.55% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 12.86%

-- Down 3% from its all-time closing high of $59.59 on May 22, 2018

-- Up 20.64% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 8, 2020), when it closed at $47.91

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 103.31% from its 52 week closing low of $28.43 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as high as $57.83; highest intraday level since June 14, 2018, when it hit $57.83

-- Up 9.59% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 11.57%

-- Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:24:34 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1444ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.02% 30831.76 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 12689.773341 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 12779.747649 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
S&P 500 1.46% 3756.43 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 9.19% 57.38 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 424 M - -
Net income 2020 3 033 M - -
Net cash 2020 28 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 1,36%
Capitalization 99 159 M 99 159 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
EV / Sales 2021 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 100
Free-Float 83,9%
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 53,00 $
Last Close Price 52,77 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Joseph Raymond Martinetto Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-0.51%99 159
MORGAN STANLEY1.40%125 721
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.49%97 201
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.75%53 331
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.43%43 775
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.81%38 239
