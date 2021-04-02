Log in
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
Charles Schwab : Growth in Client Assets & Accounts >

04/02/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
Growth in client assets and accounts

GROWTH RATES

COMPOUNDED

ANNUAL

4-YEAR

1-YEAR

(In Billions, at Year-End, Except As Noted)

2016-202019-20

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Assets in client accounts

23%

79%

$458.4

$256.7

$261.2

$198.6

$197.4

Schwab One , certain cash equivalents and bank deposits

®

Bank deposit account balances

N/M

N/M

$165.9

-

-

-

-

Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®)

and collective trust funds (CTFs)

Money market funds

2%

(12%)

176.1

200.8

153.5

163.6

163.5

Equity and bond funds and CTFs(1,2)

16%

17%

142.9

122.5

94.3

97.7

78.8

Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs

7%

(1%)

319.0

323.3

247.8

261.3

242.3

Mutual Fund Marketplace®(3)

Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non-transaction fee funds

3%

11%

223.9

202.1

180.5

225.2

198.9

Mutual fund clearing services

6%

16%

252.9

217.4

164.4

265.4

196.6

Other third-party mutual funds(4)

24%

58%

1,304.6

824.5

650.4

682.6

558.2

Total Mutual Fund Marketplace

17%

43%

1,781.4

1,244.0

995.3

1,173.2

953.7

Total mutual fund assets

15%

34%

2,100.4

1,567.3

1,243.1

1,434.5

1,196.0

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Proprietary ETFs(2)

35%

21%

198.8

163.8

115.2

99.1

59.8

Schwab ETF OneSource™(3,5)

N/M

N/M

-

-

30.6

28.7

21.2

Other third-party ETFs

41%

107%

947.3

457.0

309.9

308.8

238.3

Total ETF assets

38%

85%

1,146.1

620.8

455.7

436.6

319.3

Equity and other securities(1)

30%

95%

2,504.7

1,286.4

1,005.4

1,064.8

873.8

Fixed income securities

16%

15%

377.1

327.1

306.1

245.6

208.3

Margin loans outstanding

41%

N/M

(60.9)

(19.5)

(19.3)

(18.3)

(15.3)

Total client assets

25%

66%

$

6,691.7

$ 4,038.8

$ 3,252.2

$ 3,361.8

$ 2,779.5

Client assets by business

Investor Services

25%

72%

$

3,667.9

$

2,131.0

$

1,701.7

$

1,810.9

$ 1,495.4

Advisor Services

24%

58%

3,023.8

1,907.8

1,550.5

1,550.9

1,284.1

Total client assets

25%

66%

$

6,691.7

$ 4,038.8

$ 3,252.2

$ 3,361.8

$ 2,779.5

Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the year ended)

Net new assets by business

Investor Services(6)

109%

N/M

$

1,106.4

$115.6

$19.4

$123.7

$58.4

Advisor Services(7)

88%

N/M

846.1

107.2

114.5

109.4

67.1

Total net new assets

99%

N/M

$

1,952.5

$222.8

$133.9

$233.1

$125.5

Net market gains (losses)

700.4

563.8

(243.5)

349.2

140.2

Net growth (decline)

$

2,652.9

$

786.6

$

(109.6)

$

582.3

$ 265.7

New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the year ended)(8)

103%

N/M

18,627

1,568

1,576

1,441

1,093

Client accounts (in thousands)

Active Brokerage Accounts(9)

31%

140%

29,629

12,333

11,593

10,755

10,155

Banking Accounts

8%

8%

1,499

1,390

1,302

1,197

1,106

Corporate Retirement Plan Participants

7%

18%

2,054

1,748

1,655

1,568

1,543

  1. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, a change was made to move CTFs from equity and other securities. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change.
  2. Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of December 31, 2020, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $16.6 billion, $5.6 billion, and $59.3 billion, respectively.
  3. Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs.
  4. 2020 includes third-party money funds of $19.7 billion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade.
  5. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, Schwab ETF OneSource™ was discontinued. These assets are now included with other third-party ETFs.
  6. 2020 includes inflows of $890.7 billion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade, $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company, and $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. 2019 includes an inflow of $11.1 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. 2018 includes outflows of $93.9 billion from certain mutual fund clearing services clients. 2017 includes inflows of $34.5 billion from certain mutual fund clearing services clients and an outflow of $9.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. 2016 includes an inflow of $2.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.
  7. 2020 includes inflows of $680.6 billion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade and $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC.
  8. 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade and 1.1 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company.
  9. Periodically, the company reviews its active account base. In 2018, the definition of active brokerage accounts was standardized across all account types as accounts with activity within the preceding 270 days. This change increased active accounts by approximately 63,000. In 2017, active brokerage accounts were reduced by approximately 48,000 as a result of low- balance closures.

N/M  Not meaningful.

Growth in Client Assets and Accounts17

Disclaimer

The Charles Schwab Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 17:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
