Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charles Schwab : Investment Management to Launch Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

03/23/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) announced today the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is expected to begin trading on or around April 29, 2021. With an operating expense ratio (OER) of 0.14%, the fund will be among the lowest cost ETFs providing exposure to international dividend equity securities.

“Every day, about 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 and many of them – as well as other investors – are seeking income strategies as part of a diversified portfolio,” said David Botset, SVP of Product Strategy for CSIM. “We continue to see a spike in demand for dividend equity funds, and are pleased to be expanding the range of solutions we offer to include a low-cost international choice.”

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF will track the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index and will be the 26th Schwab ETF. For a complete list of the 25 Schwab ETFs available today, see here.

About Charles Schwab Investment Management

As of December 31, 2020, CSIM managed approximately $549.2 billion on a discretionary basis and approximately $37.5 billion on a non-discretionary basis. CSIM provides non-discretionary advisory services to the Schwab Trust Bank Collective Investment Trusts, including research and recommendations relating to asset allocation, portfolio construction, cash-flow monitoring and advisor selection and retention. Some trusts include multiple unit classes. More information is available at www.schwabfunds.com.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You can view and download a prospectus by visiting schwabfunds.com/prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor's shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETF are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV). International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets. Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks.

Dividend focused funds may underperform funds that do not limit their investment to dividend paying stocks. Stocks held by the fund may reduce or stop paying dividends, affecting the fund’s ability to generate income.

Diversification strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in declining markets.

Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones). The Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates, and has been licensed for use by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, or any of their respective affiliates and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, nor any of their respective affiliates make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) is the investment advisor for Schwab ETFs. Schwab ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). CSIM and Schwab, are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation, and are not affiliated with SIDCO.

©2021 Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. All rights reserved.

(0321-1H2Y)


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
04:31pCHARLES SCHWAB  : Investment Management to Launch Schwab International Dividend ..
BU
09:57aCHARLES SCHWAB  : Launches Depositary Share Offering
MT
08:37aCHARLES SCHWAB  : Schwab Announces Depositary Shares Offering
BU
03/18SCHWAB CHARLES CORP  : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amen..
AQ
03/18CHARLES SCHWAB  : Tenth Edition of Schwab's ETF Investor Study Shows Strong and ..
BU
03/16CHARLES SCHWAB  : Thinking about buying stock in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Surface On..
PR
03/15CHARLES SCHWAB  : Schwab International Fundamental Index Mutual Fund Receives Be..
BU
03/12SCHWAB CHARLES CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/12CHARLES SCHWAB  : Net New Asset Flow Surges 50% Sequentially in February
MT
03/12CHARLES SCHWAB  : Latest Commentary
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 978 M - -
Net income 2021 4 484 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,08x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 64,97 $
Last Close Price 64,77 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dennis Howard Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION22.12%124 875
MORGAN STANLEY21.03%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.28.68%124 930
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.86%42 648
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-1.75%33 192
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-16.19%25 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ