Charles Schwab : New York Northern California Washington DC São Paulo London ParisMadridHong KongBeijingTokyo (Form 8-K)

May 28, 2021





The Charles Schwab Corporation

3000 Schwab Way

Westlake, TX 76262





Ladies and Gentlemen:





The Charles Schwab Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Registration Statement on Form S‑3 (File No. 333- 251156) (the 'Registration Statement') for the purpose of registering under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), certain securities, including up to 545,368 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the 'Securities'), to be issued upon the exercise of stock options under the TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan').





We, as your counsel, have examined originals or copies of such documents, corporate records, certificates of public officials and other instruments as we have deemed necessary or advisable for the purpose of rendering this opinion.





In rendering the opinion expressed herein, we have, without independent inquiry or investigation, assumed that (i) all documents submitted to us as originals are authentic and complete, (ii) all documents submitted to us as copies conform to authentic, complete originals, (iii) all signatures on all documents that we reviewed are genuine, (iv) all natural persons executing documents had and have the legal capacity to do so, (v) all statements in certificates of public officials and officers of the Company that we reviewed were and are accurate and (vi) all representations made by the Company as to matters of fact in the documents that we reviewed were and are accurate.





Based upon the foregoing, and subject to the additional assumptions and qualifications set forth below, we advise you that, in our opinion, when the Securities have been issued and delivered against payment therefor in accordance with the terms of the Plan, the Securities will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.









In connection with the opinion expressed above, we have assumed that the Company is validly existing as a corporation in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware.





We are members of the Bar of the State of New York and the foregoing opinion is limited to the laws of the State of New York and the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.





We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to a report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company on the date hereof and its incorporation by reference into the Registration Statement and further consent to the reference to our name under the caption 'Legal Matters' in the prospectus supplement, which is a part of the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act.





Very truly yours,





/s/ Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP



