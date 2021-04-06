Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charles Schwab : Schwab Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C

04/06/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Charles Schwab Corporation (“CSC”) today announced that it will redeem on June 1, 2021, all of the 600,000 outstanding shares of its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (“Series C Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding 24,000,000 depositary shares (“Depositary Shares”), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The Depositary Shares are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SCHW PrC (CUSIP 808513402). The Depositary Shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per Depositary Share.

The redemption price does not include the regular quarterly dividend that, if declared, will be paid separately in the customary manner on June 1, 2021 to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

The Depositary Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Depositary Shares will be made by Equiniti Trust Company as redemption agent. The address for Equiniti Trust Company is 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, Minnesota 55120-1400, Attention: Corporate Actions.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 31.5 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.5 million banking accounts, and $6.9 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
04:20pCHARLES SCHWAB  : Schwab Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shar..
BU
10:10aARBITRATION OF ERISA CLAIMS : Courts Grapple With Competing Considerations
AQ
04:10aCINTAS  : Courts Split On Class Action Waivers, Arbitration Provisions In ERISA ..
AQ
04/05CHARLES SCHWAB  : Wolfe Research Upgrades Charles Schwab to Outperform Rating Fr..
MT
04/05CHARLES SCHWAB  : Goldman Sachs Adds Buy-Rated Charles Schwab to Conviction List..
MT
04/04Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans,..
RE
04/03WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure pla..
RE
04/02CHARLES SCHWAB  : Growth in Client Assets & Accounts >
PU
03/31CHARLES SCHWAB  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Charles Schwab to $83 F..
MT
03/30SCHWAB CHARLES CORP  : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 220 M - -
Net income 2021 4 750 M - -
Net cash 2021 19 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 69,53 $
Last Close Price 68,15 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dennis Howard Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION28.49%128 476
MORGAN STANLEY13.82%145 902
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.22.69%110 074
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.86%44 614
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.72%33 562
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-6.00%27 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ