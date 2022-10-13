Schwab Asset Management™ Pilots New Proxy Polling Solution to Gain Insight Into Shareholder Preferences

Schwab Asset Management is the first large asset manager to use innovative new tool from Broadridge

Schwab Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, today announced that it is the first large asset manager to pilot a new proxy polling solution from global fintech firm, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The new solution allows Schwab Asset Management to poll fund shareholders to understand their overarching preferences regarding key proxy issues.

“Voting shares of securities held by our funds is a duty Schwab Asset Management takes very seriously. We want to better understand shareholders’ views on important proxy issues, and we know more shareholders want to share their views with us and express their unique preferences through their investments,” said Omar Aguilar, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Schwab Asset Management. “We are proud to be a leader in piloting this new tool for shareholder engagement.”

Broadridge's new solution aims to provide an efficient and scalable way to gather general preferences across a large base of shareholders. The pilot will engage the shareholders of one Schwab Fund and two Schwab ETFs – the Schwab 1000 Index Fund (SNXFX), the Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK), and the Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF). Via the new service, investors will complete a survey that will provide insights into investors’ priorities on a range of core proxy issues concerning maximizing long-term shareholder value, company policies, corporate governance practices, and environmental and social issues. Shareholders will not be surveyed on specific proxy ballots.

“Schwab's use of the new polling technology, developed by Broadridge, is another step forward in the democratization of investing,” said Bob Schifellite, Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions President. “Broadridge continues to invest in technology platforms designed to enhance shareholder engagement and allow public companies and asset managers the opportunity to better reflect the views of investors.”

Shareholders of the funds can expect to receive the poll via email or postcard beginning tomorrow through the next few weeks, with outreach to new shareholders of the funds occurring monthly. The insights from the poll will be leveraged as a new source of intelligence to help inform Schwab Asset Management’s proxy voting approach and policies.

The Schwab Asset Management Investment Stewardship team, comprised of experienced corporate governance professionals, is dedicated to voting proxies on behalf of all shareholders’ best long-term interests. Its proxy voting policies focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.

For more information on Schwab Asset Management’s investment stewardship program, read the latest stewardship report here.

About Schwab Asset Management

One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management, offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of June 30, 2022, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $575.9 billion on a discretionary basis and $34.4 billion on a non-discretionary basis. More information is available at www.schwabassetmanagement.com.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

