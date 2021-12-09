Log in
80.66 USD   -0.67%
Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

12/09/2021 | 04:37pm EST
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 14, 2022:

Preferred Stock Series

Dividend Per Share

7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A

Dividend Period: August 1, 2021-January 31, 2022

$35.00

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.8 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.98 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.


All news about THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,68x
EV / Sales 2022 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 32 400
Free-Float 77,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 81,20 $
Average target price 90,07 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION53.09%153 517
MORGAN STANLEY47.75%181 684
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.50.67%132 537
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.90%50 496
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.66%32 117
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.57%28 678