    SCHW   US8085131055

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
65.20 USD   +1.81%
04:42pSchwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
02:30pTRANSCRIPT : The Charles Schwab Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/16UBS Adjusts Charles Schwab Price Target to $68 From $72, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

05/17/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable August 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2022:

Preferred Stock Series

Dividend Per Share

7.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (in floating rate period)

Dividend Period: May 1, 2022 - July 31, 2022

$15.60

 

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.8 million active brokerage accounts, 2.3 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and approximately $7.28 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2022. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 799 M - -
Net income 2022 6 719 M - -
Net cash 2022 89 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 34 200
Free-Float 81,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 64,04 $
Average target price 94,54 $
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.85%121 442
MORGAN STANLEY-18.60%139 768
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-20.68%99 596
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.85%39 494
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-17.59%22 672
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.-6.23%19 607