  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Charles Schwab Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHW   US8085131055

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
71.87 USD   -1.06%
05:14pSchwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
09/28Cracker Barrel Expands Board, Appoints Biglari Capital's Nominee as Director
MT
09/28Schwab to Launch the Schwab Municipal Bond ETF
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

09/30/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:

Preferred Stock Series

Dividend Per Share

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (in floating rate period)

$19.43

 

Dividend Period: August 1, 2022 – November 1, 2022

 

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 34.0 million active brokerage accounts, 2.3 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and $7.13 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2022. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 765 M - -
Net income 2022 6 623 M - -
Net cash 2022 22 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 72,64 $
Average target price 88,38 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles Robert Schwab Co-Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-13.63%136 713
MORGAN STANLEY-18.64%137 106
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.37%96 361
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.04%34 199
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-29.66%22 082
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.-2.11%21 211