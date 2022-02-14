Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of January 2022 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $33.6 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $33.9 billion.

Total client assets were $7.80 trillion as of month-end January, up 15% from January 2021 and down 4% compared to December 2021.

Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.3% as of month-end January, compared with 12.2% in January 2021 and 10.9% in December 2021.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.3 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.80 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2022. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For January 2022 2021 2022 Change Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average 29,983 30,932 32,982 33,875 34,529 34,503 34,935 35,361 33,844 35,820 34,484 36,338 35,132 (3 %) 17 % Nasdaq Composite 13,071 13,192 13,247 13,963 13,749 14,504 14,673 15,259 14,449 15,498 15,538 15,645 14,240 (9 %) 9 % Standard & Poor’s® 500 3,714 3,811 3,973 4,181 4,204 4,298 4,395 4,523 4,308 4,605 4,567 4,766 4,516 (5 %) 22 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 6,691.7 6,759.6 6,900.5 7,069.1 7,336.1 7,395.7 7,574.8 7,642.7 7,838.2 7,614.0 7,982.3 7,918.3 8,138.0 Net New Assets (1) 34.2 37.0 62.6 37.2 28.1 43.5 44.3 51.8 42.9 22.9 31.4 80.3 33.6 (58 %) (2 %) Net Market Gains (Losses) 33.7 103.9 106.0 229.8 31.5 135.6 23.6 143.7 (267.1 ) 345.4 (95.4 ) 139.4 (367.8 ) Total Client Assets (at month end) 6,759.6 6,900.5 7,069.1 7,336.1 7,395.7 7,574.8 7,642.7 7,838.2 7,614.0 7,982.3 7,918.3 8,138.0 7,803.8 (4 %) 15 % Core Net New Assets (2) 34.2 51.4 62.6 37.2 28.1 43.5 44.3 51.8 42.9 36.8 45.1 80.3 33.6 (58 %) (2 %) Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 472.4 481.3 495.2 511.1 517.8 525.1 531.9 542.5 530.1 548.3 543.1 559.2 541.9 (3 %) 15 % Advisor Services (3) 2,840.6 2,913.3 2,997.9 3,112.5 3,150.4 3,209.3 3,256.5 3,333.4 3,253.2 3,399.8 3,374.3 3,505.2 3,382.4 (4 %) 19 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 30,534 31,523 31,902 31,877 32,110 32,265 32,386 32,513 32,675 32,796 32,942 33,165 33,308 - 9 % Banking Accounts 1,518 1,542 1,608 1,562 1,584 1,574 1,578 1,594 1,580 1,593 1,608 1,614 1,628 1 % 7 % Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 2,069 2,093 2,105 2,116 2,130 2,149 2,159 2,188 2,207 2,213 2,198 2,200 2,216 1 % 7 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 1,095 1,211 847 609 549 499 402 402 374 397 448 473 426 (10 %) (61 %) Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (4) 12.2 % 11.8 % 11.5 % 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.3 % 10.8 % 10.4 % 10.5 % 10.9 % 11.3 % 40 bp (90) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 17.4 % 16.6 % 18.5 % 20.4 % 20.9 % 20.6 % 22.2 % 23.1 % 23.1 % 22.5 % 23.4 % 23.0 % 22.4 % (60) bp 500 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (5) 517,306 514,885 520,074 527,194 528,642 536,146 546,579 552,372 565,379 574,181 584,362 605,709 622,997 3 % 20 % Average Margin Balances 62,999 69,064 71,266 72,863 75,921 78,410 79,910 81,021 81,705 83,835 87,311 88,328 86,737 (2 %) 38 % Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (6) 167,980 167,433 164,866 162,392 160,459 161,377 151,275 150,896 152,330 154,040 153,877 154,918 157,706 2 % (6 %) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (7,8) (in millions of dollars) Equities 8,234 14,246 16,301 13,422 9,854 10,873 7,418 8,808 7,596 8,840 13,099 11,519 7,384 Hybrid 407 832 1,133 877 1 390 666 569 335 81 308 (1,207 ) (367 ) Bonds 13,601 9,334 8,237 8,940 5,906 10,101 6,917 8,044 6,232 4,425 4,097 5,600 1,804 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (7) 5,713 6,273 6,190 5,754 2,022 5,872 2,644 3,876 (308 ) 302 189 (2,859 ) (4,961 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (8) 16,529 18,139 19,481 17,485 13,739 15,492 12,357 13,545 14,471 13,044 17,315 18,771 13,782 Money Market Funds (5,248 ) (4,405 ) (4,528 ) (5,153 ) (3,988 ) (3,806 ) (2,501 ) (1,372 ) (1,512 ) (451 ) (1,725 ) (144 ) (1,984 )

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2021 includes an outflow of $13.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (5) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. (6) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (7) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (8) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

