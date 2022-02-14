Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/11 04:00:02 pm
89.11 USD   -4.03%
08:46aSchwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
BU
02/11INSIDER SELL : Schwab Charles
MT
02/10SCHWAB Q1 TRADER SENTIMENT SURVEY : Bulls Outnumber Bears But Inflation Concerns Abound
BU
Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

02/14/2022 | 08:46am EST
The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of January 2022 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005185/en/

  • Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $33.6 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $33.9 billion.
  • Total client assets were $7.80 trillion as of month-end January, up 15% from January 2021 and down 4% compared to December 2021.
  • Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.3% as of month-end January, compared with 12.2% in January 2021 and 10.9% in December 2021.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.3 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.80 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2022. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For January 2022
 

2021

2022

Change
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Mo. Yr.
Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average

29,983

 

30,932

 

32,982

 

33,875

 

34,529

 

34,503

 

34,935

 

35,361

 

33,844

 

35,820

 

34,484

 

36,338

 

35,132

 

(3

%)

17

%

Nasdaq Composite

13,071

 

13,192

 

13,247

 

13,963

 

13,749

 

14,504

 

14,673

 

15,259

 

14,449

 

15,498

 

15,538

 

15,645

 

14,240

 

(9

%)

9

%

Standard & Poor’s® 500

3,714

 

3,811

 

3,973

 

4,181

 

4,204

 

4,298

 

4,395

 

4,523

 

4,308

 

4,605

 

4,567

 

4,766

 

4,516

 

(5

%)

22

%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
Beginning Client Assets

6,691.7

 

6,759.6

 

6,900.5

 

7,069.1

 

7,336.1

 

7,395.7

 

7,574.8

 

7,642.7

 

7,838.2

 

7,614.0

 

7,982.3

 

7,918.3

 

8,138.0

 

Net New Assets (1)

34.2

 

37.0

 

62.6

 

37.2

 

28.1

 

43.5

 

44.3

 

51.8

 

42.9

 

22.9

 

31.4

 

80.3

 

33.6

 

(58

%)

(2

%)

Net Market Gains (Losses)

33.7

 

103.9

 

106.0

 

229.8

 

31.5

 

135.6

 

23.6

 

143.7

 

(267.1

)

345.4

 

(95.4

)

139.4

 

(367.8

)

Total Client Assets (at month end)

6,759.6

 

6,900.5

 

7,069.1

 

7,336.1

 

7,395.7

 

7,574.8

 

7,642.7

 

7,838.2

 

7,614.0

 

7,982.3

 

7,918.3

 

8,138.0

 

7,803.8

 

(4

%)

15

%

Core Net New Assets (2)

34.2

 

51.4

 

62.6

 

37.2

 

28.1

 

43.5

 

44.3

 

51.8

 

42.9

 

36.8

 

45.1

 

80.3

 

33.6

 

(58

%)

(2

%)

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
Investor Services

472.4

 

481.3

 

495.2

 

511.1

 

517.8

 

525.1

 

531.9

 

542.5

 

530.1

 

548.3

 

543.1

 

559.2

 

541.9

 

(3

%)

15

%

Advisor Services (3)

2,840.6

 

2,913.3

 

2,997.9

 

3,112.5

 

3,150.4

 

3,209.3

 

3,256.5

 

3,333.4

 

3,253.2

 

3,399.8

 

3,374.3

 

3,505.2

 

3,382.4

 

(4

%)

19

%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
Active Brokerage Accounts

30,534

 

31,523

 

31,902

 

31,877

 

32,110

 

32,265

 

32,386

 

32,513

 

32,675

 

32,796

 

32,942

 

33,165

 

33,308

 

-

 

9

%

Banking Accounts

1,518

 

1,542

 

1,608

 

1,562

 

1,584

 

1,574

 

1,578

 

1,594

 

1,580

 

1,593

 

1,608

 

1,614

 

1,628

 

1

%

7

%

Corporate Retirement Plan Participants

2,069

 

2,093

 

2,105

 

2,116

 

2,130

 

2,149

 

2,159

 

2,188

 

2,207

 

2,213

 

2,198

 

2,200

 

2,216

 

1

%

7

%

Client Activity
New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)

1,095

 

1,211

 

847

 

609

 

549

 

499

 

402

 

402

 

374

 

397

 

448

 

473

 

426

 

(10

%)

(61

%)

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (4)

12.2

%

11.8

%

11.5

%

10.9

%

10.8

%

10.5

%

10.4

%

10.3

%

10.8

%

10.4

%

10.5

%

10.9

%

11.3

%

40 bp

(90) bp

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades

17.4

%

16.6

%

18.5

%

20.4

%

20.9

%

20.6

%

22.2

%

23.1

%

23.1

%

22.5

%

23.4

%

23.0

%

22.4

%

(60) bp

500 bp

Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
Average Interest-Earning Assets (5)

517,306

 

514,885

 

520,074

 

527,194

 

528,642

 

536,146

 

546,579

 

552,372

 

565,379

 

574,181

 

584,362

 

605,709

 

622,997

 

3

%

20

%

Average Margin Balances

62,999

 

69,064

 

71,266

 

72,863

 

75,921

 

78,410

 

79,910

 

81,021

 

81,705

 

83,835

 

87,311

 

88,328

 

86,737

 

(2

%)

38

%

Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (6)

167,980

 

167,433

 

164,866

 

162,392

 

160,459

 

161,377

 

151,275

 

150,896

 

152,330

 

154,040

 

153,877

 

154,918

 

157,706

 

2

%

(6

%)

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund
Net Buys (Sells) (7,8) (in millions of dollars)
Equities

8,234

 

14,246

 

16,301

 

13,422

 

9,854

 

10,873

 

7,418

 

8,808

 

7,596

 

8,840

 

13,099

 

11,519

 

7,384

 

Hybrid

407

 

832

 

1,133

 

877

 

1

 

390

 

666

 

569

 

335

 

81

 

308

 

(1,207

)

(367

)

Bonds

13,601

 

9,334

 

8,237

 

8,940

 

5,906

 

10,101

 

6,917

 

8,044

 

6,232

 

4,425

 

4,097

 

5,600

 

1,804

 

Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
Mutual Funds (7)

5,713

 

6,273

 

6,190

 

5,754

 

2,022

 

5,872

 

2,644

 

3,876

 

(308

)

302

 

189

 

(2,859

)

(4,961

)

Exchange-Traded Funds (8)

16,529

 

18,139

 

19,481

 

17,485

 

13,739

 

15,492

 

12,357

 

13,545

 

14,471

 

13,044

 

17,315

 

18,771

 

13,782

 

Money Market Funds

(5,248

)

(4,405

)

(4,528

)

(5,153

)

(3,988

)

(3,806

)

(2,501

)

(1,372

)

(1,512

)

(451

)

(1,725

)

(144

)

(1,984

)

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.

(1)

November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2021 includes an outflow of $13.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Excludes Retirement Business Services.

(4)

Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.

(5)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.

(6)

Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.

(7)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

(8)

Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

 


© Business Wire 2022
