The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
Schwab Sees Revenue Spike 80% in 1Q

04/15/2021 | 09:18am EDT
By Allison Prang

Charles Schwab Corp.'s top line jumped 80% while the company added more than three million new brokerage accounts in the first quarter.

Schwab's net income increased to $1.48 billion, higher than a year earlier when it was $795 million. Earnings were 73 cents a share, above 58 cents a share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 84 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting 82 cents a share.

Net revenue rose 80% to $4.72 billion. Analysts were expecting $4.62 billion. Trading revenue jumped from $188 million a year earlier to $1.22 billion.

Schwab reported 3.2 million new brokerage accounts for the quarter which Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said in prepared remarks "exceeds our reported total for all of 2020, excluding the accounts we acquired as part of our recent M&A activity."

The company also reported average daily trades of 8.4 million.

Core net new assets were $148.2 billion, Schwab said. Mr. Bettinger said those more than doubled from a year ago and rose 24% from the fourth quarter.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-21 0917ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 685 M - -
Net income 2021 5 104 M - -
Net cash 2021 19 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dennis Howard Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION27.15%127 138
MORGAN STANLEY16.05%151 121
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.27.17%119 197
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.80%44 038
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.85%31 812
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-9.14%26 382
