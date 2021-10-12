Log in
The Charles Schwab Corporation : Announces the Promotion of Rick Wurster to President

10/12/2021 | 08:46am EDT
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today the appointment of Rick Wurster as President of The Charles Schwab Corporation, effective October 15, 2021. In his new role, Mr. Wurster will report to Walt Bettinger, Chief Executive Officer of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Mr. Wurster is currently a Managing Director and head of Schwab Asset Management. He joined Schwab in early 2016 and has worked closely with Mr. Bettinger and other Schwab executives over the past five years. Before joining Schwab, Mr. Wurster was employed at Wellington Management and McKinsey & Company. He has a Master of Business Administration from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Science in economics from Villanova University. He holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) and Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) designations.

Mr. Bettinger commented on Mr. Wurster’s appointment: “Rick is an exceptional executive and leader and I am thrilled to continue working with him in his expanded role. His client focus aligns with the Through Clients’ Eyes strategy that originated with our founder, Chuck Schwab, and has guided our firm for almost 50 years.”

Mr. Wurster’s organization will include Investor Services, Advisor Services, Workplace Financial Services, and International Services, in addition to Schwab Asset Management.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.5 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.8 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 326 M - -
Net income 2021 5 219 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,97x
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dennis Howard Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION44.44%144 640
MORGAN STANLEY41.97%177 512
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.46.08%123 999
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.72%48 159
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.63%31 478
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.62%30 236