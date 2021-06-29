Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAKE   US1630721017

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED

(CAKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cheesecake Factory Incorporated : The Cheesecake Factory to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on July 27, 2021

06/29/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced it will release second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through August 26, 2021.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 300 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 28 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2021, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the eighth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED
04:34pCHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED  : THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY PROVIDES RECAPITALIZAT..
PU
04:33pCHEESECAKE FACTORY INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
04:16pCHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED  : The Cheesecake Factory to Webcast Second Quar..
BU
06/28CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED  : The Cheesecake Factory Provides Recapitalizat..
BU
06/15CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
06/14CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED  : Recent Selloff an "Attractive Buying Opportun..
MT
06/14CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED  : Wedbush Adds Outperform-Rated Cheesecake Fact..
MT
06/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Flat Ahead of Friday Open
MT
06/11CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED  : The Cheesecake Factory Prices Concurrent Offe..
MT
06/11THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED  : Prices Offerings of Convertible Senior No..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 857 M - -
Net income 2021 90,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 2 655 M 2 655 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 42 500
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 53,43 $
Average target price 61,64 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Overton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gordon President
Matthew Eliot Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome I. Kransdorf Lead Independent Director
Alexander L. Cappello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED44.17%2 689
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-31.91%25 232
ARAMARK-3.77%9 831
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.21.44%6 811
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.21.14%5 109
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.06%3 988