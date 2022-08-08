Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAKE   US1630721017

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED

(CAKE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
29.39 USD   -1.90%
08:12aThe Cheesecake Factory Makes Going Back to School a Piece of Cake
BU
08/01CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/01Tranche Update on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 7, 2007.
CI
Summary 
Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Makes Going Back to School a Piece of Cake

08/08/2022 | 08:12am EDT
Receive a $10 Bonus Card for every $50 in Gift Cards Purchased Online August 8 through September 5; Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are Redeemable for Dine-In and Takeout

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is helping make the start of the school year sweeter with a special online gift card offer now through Labor Day. For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-cards from Monday, August 8 through Monday, September 5, 2022, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card redeemable beginning September 6, 2022 through October 28, 2022*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005041/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

With an extensive menu of more than 250 dishes – freshly prepared and from scratch – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are the perfect gift to give to a loved one or to treat oneself. Use them when dining in or enjoying an order for pick-up or curbside to-go from order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

*Terms and Conditions:
Subject to availability, purchaser will receive one $10.00 Bonus Card for every $50.00 worth of The Cheesecake Factory gift cards purchased online in a single transaction from 08/08/2022 through 09/05/2022 at shop.thecheesecakefactory.com. Bonus Cards may be used beginning 09/06/2022 and expire 10/28/2022 (end of business day). Promotion may be terminated at any time. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Full terms and conditions, including additional restrictions on the use of Bonus Cards, are available at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-card-offer.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com
Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCheesecakeFactory
Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cheesecake
Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cheesecakefactory
Follow us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@thecheesecakefactory

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 309 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.


© Business Wire 2022
