The Cheesecake Factory Makes Mother's Day Shopping Even Sweeter
BU
Wedbush Cuts Price Target on The Cheesecake Factory to $49 From $52 on Margin Estimates, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE
PU
The Cheesecake Factory Makes Mother's Day Shopping Even Sweeter

04/28/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Receive a $10 Bonus Card for every $50 in Gift Cards Purchased Online through Mother’s Day

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is making Mother’s Day shopping sweeter and easier with a special online gift card offer. For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at shop.thecheesecakefactory.com from Thursday, April 28, 2022 through Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card redeemable for one month beginning May 9, 2022 and expiring June 9, 2022*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005425/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 250 menu selections – handmade, in-house with fresh ingredients – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are the perfect gifts to give to mom or to keep for oneself. Use them when dining in or ordering pickup or curbside to-go online from order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

*Terms and Conditions:

  • Subject to availability, purchaser will receive one $10.00 Bonus Card for every $50.00 worth of The Cheesecake Factory gift cards purchased online in a single transaction from 04/28/2022 through 5/08/2022 at shop.thecheesecakefactory.com. Bonus Cards may be used beginning 05/09/2022 and expire 06/09/2022 (end of business day). Promotion may be terminated at any time. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Full terms and conditions, including additional restrictions on the use of Bonus Cards, are available at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-card-offer.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 307 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 367 M - -
Net income 2022 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 1 944 M 1 944 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 45 800
Free-Float 46,3%
Managers and Directors
David M. Overton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gordon Manager
Matthew Eliot Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome I. Kransdorf Lead Independent Director
Alexander L. Cappello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED-5.85%1 944
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-14.55%10 684
ARAMARK-0.65%9 401
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-8.14%5 669
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.80%3 547
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-29.77%2 750