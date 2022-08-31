The Cheesecake Factory Named to the ‘PEOPLE Companies That Care' List for Second Consecutive Year

List Recognizes Companies with Exceptional Workplace Culture

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has been recognized as one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care®, according to PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The Cheesecake Factory® ranked 26 on the list, which is determined in large part by an anonymous employee survey that measures how companies create a great work experience for all employees, as well as the company’s broader community impact.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“The Cheesecake Factory is honored to be named on the PEOPLE Companies that Care list for the second time,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Since opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1978, we have strived to create a very special company with a culture of doing the right thing and giving back to our communities. This award is a wonderful acknowledgment of the environment we have worked to create with our 45,000 staff members.”

In recognizing The Cheesecake Factory, PEOPLE highlighted its Nourish Program whereby the company regularly donates excess food from its restaurants to local non-profits. Through this program the company donated more than 662,000 pounds of food in 2021. Additionally, through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes, since 2008 The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.9 million to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

In 2022, The Cheesecake Factory was named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. In 2021, the company also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ in addition to being named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 310 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

