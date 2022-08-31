Log in
    CAKE   US1630721017

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED

(CAKE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
30.62 USD   +0.33%
The Cheesecake Factory Named to the 'PEOPLE Companies That Care' List for Second Consecutive Year
BU
08/09THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08The Cheesecake Factory Makes Going Back to School a Piece of Cake
BU
The Cheesecake Factory Named to the ‘PEOPLE Companies That Care' List for Second Consecutive Year

08/31/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
List Recognizes Companies with Exceptional Workplace Culture

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has been recognized as one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care®, according to PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The Cheesecake Factory® ranked 26 on the list, which is determined in large part by an anonymous employee survey that measures how companies create a great work experience for all employees, as well as the company’s broader community impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005706/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“The Cheesecake Factory is honored to be named on the PEOPLE Companies that Care list for the second time,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Since opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1978, we have strived to create a very special company with a culture of doing the right thing and giving back to our communities. This award is a wonderful acknowledgment of the environment we have worked to create with our 45,000 staff members.”

In recognizing The Cheesecake Factory, PEOPLE highlighted its Nourish Program whereby the company regularly donates excess food from its restaurants to local non-profits. Through this program the company donated more than 662,000 pounds of food in 2021. Additionally, through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes, since 2008 The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.9 million to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

In 2022, The Cheesecake Factory was named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. In 2021, the company also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ in addition to being named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com
For career opportunities, visit www.cakecareers.com

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 310 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®
Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. To learn more, visit Greatplacetowork.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 326 M - -
Net income 2022 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 1 594 M 1 594 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 45 800
Free-Float 45,8%
Managers and Directors
David M. Overton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gordon Manager
Matthew Eliot Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome I. Kransdorf Lead Independent Director
Alexander L. Cappello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED-22.04%1 594
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-0.80%12 399
ARAMARK-3.42%9 172
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.0.73%6 012
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.33.14%3 947
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.86%2 499