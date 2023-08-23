List Recognizes Companies that Display Remarkable Care for their People, their Communities and the Planet

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has been recognized as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®, according to PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The Cheesecake Factory® ranked 55 on the list, which is primarily based on an anonymous employee survey that measures how companies create a great work experience for all employees, as well as the company’s broader community impact.

Earning a spot on the list means that The Cheesecake Factory has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“The Cheesecake Factory is honored to be named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care list for the third year in a row,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “This year marks the 45th Anniversary of opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills, and this award is such a wonderful acknowledgment of the very special culture of doing the right thing and giving back to our communities that we have worked to create over the last 45 years.”

In recognizing The Cheesecake Factory, PEOPLE highlighted its Nourish Program whereby the company regularly donates excess food from its restaurants to local non-profits. Through this program the company donated more than more than 570,000 pounds of food to more than 700 local non-profits in 2022. By diverting this food from landfills, the program also helped to avoid nearly 2.5 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions in 2022.

And, through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes, since 2008 The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $6.3 million to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization dedicated to ending hunger through a network of food banks and meal programs. Additionally, through the Give Back program, sponsored by The Cheesecake Factory Oscar and Evelyn Overton Charitable Foundation, the company’s staff members can volunteer their time for fundraising and community service projects they care about the most. The program relaunched (post-pandemic) in Fall 2022, and by the end of the year it sponsored nearly 50 teams, contributing to non-profits across the country.

In 2023, The Cheesecake Factory was named one of the Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" for the tenth consecutive year and was named one of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 323 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 30 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2023, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the tenth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Of those, 1.1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

