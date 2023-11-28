Official THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED press release

New Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake Debuts Just in Time for the Holidays; Holiday Gift Card Offer Available through New Year’s Eve

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) has swirled up a new cheesecake for the holidays: Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake features peppermint swirled with white and dark chocolate cheesecake all on a delicious mint chocolate brownie. This festive new flavor is now available at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide by the slice and as a 10-inch cake perfect for holiday parties and family gatherings.

"We are so pleased to introduce a new holiday cheesecake," said David Overton, Founder, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "Our Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake is a really delicious and festive new flavor, and we are very happy to add it to our legendary dessert lineup for the holidays.”

Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory’s is featuring a special holiday gift card offer online and in its restaurants nationwide through the end of the year: For every $50 worth of gift cards purchased, guests will receive a $15 bonus card that can be redeemed beginning January 1 through February 29, 2024.*

With more than 250 menu selections – freshly prepared and from scratch – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory gift cards and bonus cards are the perfect gift to give to anyone on your holiday shopping list, or to keep for oneself. Use them when dining in or ordering online for pickup or curbside to-go from https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

*Terms and Conditions:

Subject to availability, purchaser will receive one $15.00 Bonus Card for every $50.00 worth of The Cheesecake Factory gift cards purchased online in a single transaction from 11/20/2023 through 12/31/2023 at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-cards , or purchased from any The Cheesecake Factory restaurant located in the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, in a single transaction from 11/24/2023 through 12/31/2023. Bonus Cards may be used beginning 01/01/2024 and expire 02/29/2024 (end of business day). Promotion may be terminated at any time. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Full terms and conditions, including additional restrictions on the use of Bonus Cards, are available at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-card-offer .

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 328 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 31 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2023, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the tenth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

