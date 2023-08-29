The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference to be held September 11-13, 2023 in Nashville, TN. David Gordon, President, and Matthew Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12th at 11:30 a.m. CT and host investor meetings.

Wells Fargo 6th Annual Consumer Conference to be held September 20-21, 2023 in Dana Point, CA. Matthew Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Etienne Marcus, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, September 20th.

The fireside chat will be webcast on the Company’s website atinvestors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Piper Sandler or Wells Fargo sales representative.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 323 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 30 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2023, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the tenth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

