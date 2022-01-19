Log in
    CAKE   US1630721017

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED

(CAKE)
  Report
The Cheesecake Factory to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 16, 2022

01/19/2022
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced it will release fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through March 18, 2022.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 308 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2021, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the eighth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 930 M - -
Net income 2021 84,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 1 883 M 1 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 42 500
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
David M. Overton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gordon Manager
Matthew Eliot Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome I. Kransdorf Lead Independent Director
Alexander L. Cappello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED-7.79%1 883
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-0.68%12 733
ARAMARK-4.15%9 058
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-6.83%5 793
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-16.55%3 664
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.04%3 627