Chefs' Warehouse : THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS (Form 8-K)

THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.

AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS

(Effective: August 3, 2021)

ARTICLE I .

OFFICES

Section 1. Registered Office. The registered office of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Corporation'), shall be in the City of Wilmington, County of New Castle, State of Delaware.

Section 2. Other Offices. The Corporation may also have offices at such other places both within and without the State of Delaware as the Board of Directors may from time to time determine or the business of the Corporation may require.

Section 3. Books and Records . The books and records of the Corporation may be kept inside or outside the State of Delaware at such place or places as may from time to time be designated by the Board of Directors.

ARTICLE II.

MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS

Section 1. Meeting Location. All meetings of the stockholders shall be held at such place either within or without the State of Delaware, as shall be designated from time to time by resolution of the Board of Directors and stated in the notice of meeting. If no designation is so made, the place of meeting shall be the principal office of the Corporation.

Section 2. Annual Meeting. The annual meeting of the stockholders for the election of directors and for the transaction of such other business as may properly come before the meeting shall be held at such date, time and place as shall be determined by the Board of Directors and stated in the notice of the meeting.

Section 3. Special Meetings. Special meetings of stockholders for any purpose or purposes shall be called pursuant to a resolution approved by the Board of Directors or the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer or the Secretary of the Corporation and may not be called by any other person or persons. The only business which may be conducted at a special meeting shall be the matter or matters set forth in the notice of such meeting.

Section 4. Adjournments. Any meeting of the stockholders, annual or special, may be adjourned from time to time to reconvene at the same or some other place, if any, and notice need not be given of any such adjourned meeting if the time and place, if any, thereof are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken. At the adjourned meeting, the Corporation may transact any business which might have been transacted at the original meeting. If the adjournment is for more than thirty days, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting. If after the adjournment a new record date is fixed for stockholders entitled to vote at the adjourned meeting, the Board of Directors shall fix a new record date for notice of the adjourned meeting and shall give notice of the adjourned meeting to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date for notice of such adjourned meeting.

Section 5. Notice of Meetings.

(a) Written notice stating the place, day and hour of the meeting, the means of remote communication, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such meeting, and in the case of a special meeting, the purpose for which the meeting is called, shall be delivered to each stockholder entitled to vote at such meeting not less than ten (10) nor more than sixty (60) days before the date of the meeting, either personally, by electronic transmission in the manner provided in Section 1 of Article IV of these Bylaws and Section 232 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL') (except to the extent prohibited by Section 232(e) of the DGCL) or by mail.

(b) Except as otherwise prohibited under the DGCL, without limiting the manner by which notice otherwise may be given effectively to stockholders, any notice to stockholders given by the Corporation under the provisions of the DGCL, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws shall be effective if given by a single written notice to stockholders who share an address if consented to by the stockholders at that address to whom such notice is given. Any such consent shall be revocable by the stockholder by written notice to the Corporation. Any stockholder who fails to object in writing to the Corporation, within 60 days of having been given written notice by the Corporation of its intention to send the single notice, shall be deemed to have consented to receiving such single written notice.

Section 6. List of Stockholders. The officer who has charge of the stock ledger of the Corporation shall prepare and make, at least ten (10) days before every meeting of stockholders, a complete list of the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, arranged in alphabetical order, and showing the address of each stockholder and the number of shares registered in the name of each stockholder. Such list shall be open to the examination of any stockholder, for any purpose germane to the meeting, for a period of at least ten (10) days prior to the meeting, either on a reasonably accessible electronic network, provided that the information required to gain access to such list is provided with the notice of the meeting, or during ordinary business hours, at the principal place of business of the Corporation. The list shall also be produced and kept at the time and place of the meeting during the whole time thereof, and may be inspected by any stockholder who is present.

Section 7. Quorum. The holders of a majority of the stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote thereat, present in person or represented by proxy, shall constitute a quorum at all meetings of the stockholders for the transaction of business except as otherwise provided by statute or by the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation. The stockholders present at a duly called meeting at which a quorum is present may continue to transact business until adjournment, notwithstanding the withdrawal of enough stockholders to leave less than a quorum. If, however, such quorum shall not be present or represented at any meeting of the stockholders, the stockholders entitled to vote thereat, present in person or represented by proxy, shall have power to adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum shall be present or represented. At such adjourned meeting at which a quorum shall be present or represented any business may be transacted which might have been transacted at the meeting as originally notified. If the adjournment is for more than thirty (30) days, or if after the adjournment a new record date is fixed for the adjourned meeting, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting.

Section 8. Voting. Unless otherwise provided by law, in the Certificate of Incorporation or in these Bylaws, each stockholder shall at every meeting of the stockholders be entitled to one vote in person or by proxy for each share of the capital stock having voting power held by such stockholder, but no proxy shall be voted on after three (3) years from its date, unless the proxy provides for a longer period.

If a quorum is present, the affirmative vote of the majority of the shares represented at the meeting and entitled to vote on the subject matter shall be the act of the stockholders, unless the vote of a greater or lesser number is required by law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, and provided that the required vote with respect to elections of directors will be as follows:

In any contested election of directors (i.e., an election in which the number of director nominees exceeds the number of directors to be elected at the meeting), a person nominated for election as a director shall be elected by a plurality of the votes cast at any meeting for the election of directors at which a quorum is present; abstentions and broker non-votes shall not be deemed to be votes cast for purposes of tabulating the vote.

In an uncontested election of directors (i.e., an election in which the number of director nominees does not exceed the number of directors to be elected at the meeting), each director nominee shall be elected to the Board of Directors by the vote of a majority of the votes cast with respect to such director nominee's election. For purposes of this section, 'a majority of votes cast' means that the number of shares voted 'for' a director nominee must exceed the number of votes cast 'against' that director nominee's election. 'Abstentions' and 'broker non-votes' shall not be counted as votes cast with respect to a director nominee's election.

Any incumbent director who is not elected shall immediately offer to tender his or her resignation to the Board of Directors. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will make a recommendation to the Board of Directors on whether to accept or reject the resignation, or whether other action should be taken. The Board of Directors will act on the committee's recommendation and publicly disclose its decision and the rationale behind it within 90 days from the date of the certification of the election results. Directors need not be stockholders. If, for any cause, no Directors shall have been elected at an annual meeting, they may be elected as soon thereafter as convenient at a special meeting of the stockholders called for that purpose in the manner provided in these Bylaws.

Section 9. Proxies. A stockholder may vote his or her shares in person or by proxy, executed in writing (or in such manner prescribed by the DGCL) by the stockholder, or by his or her duly authorized attorney-in-fact. An appointment of a proxy is effective when received by the Secretary or other officer or agent authorized to tabulate votes. An appointment is valid for three (3) years unless another period is expressly provided in the appointment form.

Section 10. Stockholder Participation by Remote Communication. If authorized by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion, and subject to such guidelines and procedures as the Board of Directors may adopt, stockholders and proxyholders not physically present at a meeting of stockholders may, by means of remote communication: (a) participate in a meeting of stockholders and (b) be deemed present in person and vote at a meeting of stockholders, whether such meeting is to be held at a designated place or solely by means of remote communication, provided that (i) the Corporation shall implement reasonable measures to verify that each person deemed present and permitted to vote at the meeting by means of remote communication is a stockholder or proxyholder, (ii) the Corporation shall implement reasonable measures to provide such stockholders and proxyholders a reasonable opportunity to participate in the meeting and to vote on matters submitted to the stockholders, including an opportunity to read or hear the proceedings of the meeting substantially concurrently with such proceedings, and (iii) if any stockholder or proxyholder votes or takes other action at the meeting by means of remote communication, a record of such vote or other action shall be maintained by the Corporation.

Section 11. Inspectors at Meetings of Stockholders. The Board of Directors, in advance of any meeting of stockholders, may, and shall if required by law, appoint one or more inspectors, who may be employees of the Corporation, to act at the meeting or any adjournment thereof and make a written report thereof. The Board of Directors may designate one or more persons as alternate inspectors to replace any inspector who fails to act. If no inspector or alternate is able to act at a meeting, the person presiding at the meeting shall appoint one or more inspectors to act at the meeting. Each inspector, before entering upon the discharge of his or her duties, shall take and sign an oath faithfully to execute the duties of inspector with strict impartiality and according to the best of his or her ability. Unless otherwise provided by the Board of Directors, the date and time of the opening and the closing of the polls for each matter upon which the stockholders will vote at a meeting shall be determined by the person presiding at the meeting and shall be announced at the meeting. No ballot, proxies, votes or any revocation thereof or change thereto, shall be accepted by the inspectors after the closing of the polls unless the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware upon application by a stockholder shall determine otherwise. No person who is a candidate for office at an election may serve as an inspector at such election.

Section 12. Fixing the Record Date.

(a) In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at any meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof, the Board of Directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the Board of Directors, and which record date shall not be more than sixty (60) nor less than ten (10) days before the date of such meeting. If the Board of Directors so fixes a date, such date shall also be the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting unless the Board of Directors determines, at the time it fixes such record date, that a later date on or before the date of the meeting shall be the date for making such determination. If no record date is fixed by the Board of Directors, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall be at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which notice is given, or, if notice is waived, at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which the meeting is held. A determination of stockholders of record entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall apply to any adjournment of the meeting; provided, however, that the Board of Directors may fix a new record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the adjourned meeting and in such case shall also fix as the record date for stockholders entitled to notice of such adjourned meeting the same or an earlier date as that fixed for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote therewith at the adjourned meeting.

(b) In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to receive payment of any dividend or other distribution or allotment of any rights or the stockholders entitled to exercise any rights in respect of any change, conversion or exchange of stock, or for the purpose of any other lawful action, the Board of Directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted, and which record date shall be not more than sixty (60) days prior to such action. If no record date is fixed, the record date for determining stockholders for any such purpose shall be at the close of business on the day on which the Board of Directors adopts the resolution relating thereto.

Section 13. Advance Notice Provisions for Election of Directors.

(a) Only persons who are nominated in accordance with the procedures set forth in these Bylaws shall be eligible to serve as directors. Nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors of the Corporation may be made at a meeting of stockholders (i) pursuant to the Corporation's notice of the meeting, (ii) by or at the direction of the Board of Directors (or any duly authorized committee thereof) or (iii) by any stockholder of the Corporation who was a stockholder of record at the time of giving of notice provided for in these Bylaws, who is entitled to vote generally in the election of directors at the meeting and who shall have complied with the notice procedures set forth below in Section 13(b) to this Article II .

(b) In order for a stockholder to nominate a person for election to the Board of Directors of the Corporation at a meeting of stockholders, such stockholder shall have delivered timely notice of such stockholder's intent to make such nomination in writing to the Secretary of the Corporation. To be timely, a stockholder's notice to the Secretary must be delivered to or mailed and received at the principal executive offices of the Corporation (i) in the case of an annual meeting, not less than ninety (90) nor more than one hundred twenty (120) days prior to the date of the first anniversary of the previous year's annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event the annual meeting is scheduled to be held on a date more than thirty (30) days prior to or delayed by more than sixty (60) days after such anniversary date, notice by the stockholder in order to be timely must be so received not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the earlier of the day on which notice of the date of the meeting was mailed or public disclosure of the meeting was made and (ii) in the case of a special meeting at which directors are to be elected, not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the earlier of the day on which notice of the date of the meeting was mailed or public disclosure of the meeting was made. To be in proper form, a stockholder's notice shall set forth (i) as to each person whom the stockholder proposes to nominate for election as a director at such meeting (A) the name, age, business address and residence address of the person, (B) the principal occupation or employment of the person, (C) the class or series and number of shares of capital stock of the Corporation which are owned beneficially or of record by the person,

(D) any other information relating to the person that would be required to be disclosed in a proxy statement or other filings required to be made in connection with solicitations of proxies for election of directors in a contested election pursuant to Regulation 14A under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the 'Exchange Act') and (E) a description of all direct and indirect compensation and other material monetary agreements, arrangements and understandings during the past three years, and any other material relationships, between or among such stockholder and beneficial owner, if any, and their respective affiliates and associates, or others acting in concert therewith, on the one hand, and each proposed nominee, and his or her respective affiliates and associates, or others acting in concert therewith, on the other hand, including, without limitation all information that would be required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 404 promulgated under Regulation S-K if the stockholder making the nomination and any beneficial owner on whose behalf the nomination is made, if any, or any affiliate or associate thereof or person acting in concert therewith, were the 'registrant' for purposes of such rule and the nominee were a director or executive officer of such registrant; and (ii) as to the stockholder giving the notice and the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made (A) the name and record address of such stockholder, as it appears on the Corporation's books, and of such beneficial owner, if applicable, and of their respective affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith, (B)(1) the class or series and number of shares of capital stock of the Corporation which are owned beneficially or of record by such stockholder and such beneficial owner, as applicable, and their respective affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith, (2) any option, warrant, convertible security, stock appreciation right, or similar right with an exercise or conversion privilege or a settlement payment or mechanism at a price related to any class or series of shares of the Corporation or with a value derived in whole or in part from the value of any class or series of shares of the Corporation, any derivative or synthetic arrangement having the characteristics of a long position in any class or series of shares of the Corporation, or any contract, derivative, swap or other transaction or series of transactions designed to produce economic benefits and risks that correspond substantially to the ownership of any class or series of shares of the Corporation, including due to the fact that the value of such contract, derivative, swap or other transaction or series of transactions is determined by reference to the price, value or volatility of any class or series of shares of the Corporation, whether or not such instrument, contract or right shall be subject to settlement in the underlying class or series of shares of the Corporation, through the delivery of cash or other property, or otherwise, and without regard of whether the stockholder of record, the beneficial owner, if any, or any affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith, may have entered into transactions that hedge or mitigate the economic effect of such instrument, contract or right, or any other direct or indirect opportunity to profit or share in any profit derived from any increase or decrease in the value of shares of the Corporation (any of the foregoing, a 'Derivative Instrument') directly or indirectly owned beneficially by such stockholder, the beneficial owner, if any, or any affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith, (3) any proxy, contract, arrangement, understanding, or relationship pursuant to which such stockholder has a right to vote any class or series of shares of the Corporation, (4) any agreement, arrangement, understanding, relationship or otherwise, including any repurchase or similar so-called 'stock borrowing' agreement or arrangement, involving such stockholder, directly or indirectly, the purpose or effect of which is to mitigate loss to, reduce the economic risk (of ownership or otherwise) of any class or series of the shares of the Corporation by, manage the risk of share price changes for, or increase or decrease the voting power of, such stockholder with respect to any class or series of the shares of the Corporation, or which provides, directly or indirectly, the opportunity to profit or share in any profit derived from any decrease in the price or value of any class or series of the shares of the Corporation (any of the foregoing, a 'Short Interest'),

(5) any rights to dividends on the shares of the Corporation owned beneficially by such stockholder that are separated or separable from the underlying shares of the Corporation, (6) any proportionate interest in shares of the Corporation or Derivative Instruments held, directly or indirectly, by a general or limited partnership in which such stockholder is a general partner or, directly or indirectly, beneficially owns an interest in a general partner of such general or limited partnership, (7) any performance-related fees (other than an asset-based fee) that such stockholder is entitled to based on any increase or decrease in the value of shares of the Corporation or Derivative Instruments, if any, including without limitation any such interests held by members of such stockholder's immediate family sharing the same household, (8) any significant equity interests or any Derivative Instruments or Short Interests in any principal competitor of the Corporation held by such stockholder, and (9) any direct or indirect interest of such stockholder in any contract with the Corporation, any affiliate of the Corporation or any principal competitor of the Corporation (including, in any such case, any employment agreement, collective bargaining agreement or consulting agreement), (C) a description of all arrangements or understandings between such stockholder and/or beneficial owner, if applicable, and each proposed nominee and any other person or persons (including their names) pursuant to which the nomination(s) are to be made by such stockholder, (D) a representation that such stockholder intends to appear in person or by proxy at the meeting to nominate the persons named in its notice and (E) any other information relating to such stockholder and beneficial owner, if any, that would be required to be disclosed in a proxy statement or other filings required to be made in connection with solicitations of proxies for election of directors pursuant to Regulation 14A under the Exchange Act. Such notice must be accompanied by a written consent of each proposed nominee to being named as a nominee and to serve as a director if elected and a completed and signed questionnaire, representation and agreement required by Section 13(d) of this Article II by each proposed nominee. For purposes of this section, 'public disclosure' shall mean disclosure in a Current Report on Form 8-K (or any successor form) or in a press release reported by Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press or a comparable national news service.

(c) No person shall be eligible to serve as a director of the Corporation unless nominated in accordance with the procedures set forth in this section. The presiding officer of the meeting shall, if the facts warrant, determine and declare to the meeting that a nomination was not made in accordance with the procedures prescribed by this section, and if he should so determine, he shall so declare to the meeting and the defective nomination shall be disregarded. A stockholder seeking to nominate a person to serve as a director must also comply with all applicable requirements of the Exchange Act, and the rules and regulations thereunder with respect to the matters set forth in this section.

(d) To be eligible to be a nominee for election or reelection as a director of the Corporation, a person must deliver (in accordance with the time periods prescribed for delivery of notice under Section 13(b) of this Article II ) to the Secretary at the principal executive offices of the Corporation a written questionnaire with respect to the background and qualification of such person and the background of any other person or entity on whose behalf the nomination is being made (which questionnaire shall be provided by the Secretary upon written request), and a written representation and agreement (in the form provided by the Secretary upon written request) that such person (i) is not and will not become a party to (A) any agreement, arrangement or understanding with, and has not given any commitment or assurance to, any person or entity as to how such person, if elected as a director of the Corporation, will act or vote on any issue or question (a 'Voting Commitment') that has not been disclosed to the Corporation or (B) any Voting Commitment that could limit or interfere with such person's ability to comply, if elected as a director of the Corporation, with such person's fiduciary duties under applicable law, (ii) is not and will not become a party to any agreement, arrangement or understanding with any person or entity other than the Corporation with respect to any direct or indirect compensation, reimbursement or indemnification in connection with service or action as a director that has not been disclosed therein, and (iii) in such person's individual capacity and on behalf of any person or entity on whose behalf the nomination is being made, would be in compliance, if elected as a director of the Corporation, and will comply with all applicable publicly disclosed corporate governance, conflict of interest, confidentiality and stock ownership and trading policies and guidelines of the Corporation. The Corporation may also require any proposed nominee to furnish such other information as may reasonably be required by the Corporation to determine the eligibility of such proposed nominee to serve as an independent director of the Corporation or that could be material to a reasonable stockholder's understanding of the independence, or lack thereof, of such nominee.

Section 14. Advance Notice Provisions for Other Business at the Annual Meetings.

(a) At an annual meeting of the stockholders, only such business shall be conducted as shall have been properly brought before the meeting. To be properly brought before an annual meeting, business must be (i) specified in the notice of meeting (or any supplement thereto) given by or at the direction of the Board of Directors (or any duly authorized committee thereof), (ii) brought before the meeting by or at the direction of the Board of Directors (or any duly authorized committee thereof) or (iii) otherwise properly brought before the meeting by a stockholder. For business to be properly brought before an annual meeting by a stockholder, the stockholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to the Secretary of the Corporation and such business must be a proper subject for stockholder action. To be timely, a stockholder's notice to the Secretary must be delivered to or mailed and received at the principal executive offices of the Corporation not less than ninety (90) nor more than one hundred twenty (120) days prior to the date of the first anniversary of the previous year's annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event the annual meeting is scheduled to be held on a date more than thirty (30) days prior to or delayed by more than sixty (60) days after such anniversary date, notice by the stockholder in order to be timely must be so received not later than the tenth (10th) day following the day on which notice of the date of the annual meeting was mailed or public disclosure of the date of the annual meeting was made, whichever occurs first. To be in proper form, a stockholder's notice to the Secretary shall set forth as to each matter the stockholder proposes to bring before the annual meeting (i) a brief description of the business desired to be brought before the annual meeting, (ii) the name and address, as they appear on the Corporation's books, of the stockholder proposing such business and the beneficial owner, if any, and of their respective affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith on whose behalf the proposal is made, (iii)(A) the class and number of shares of the Corporation which are beneficially owned by the stockholder and beneficial owner, if applicable, and their respective affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith, (B) any Derivative Instrument directly or indirectly owned beneficially by such stockholder, the beneficial owner, if any, or any affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith,

(C) any proxy, contract, arrangement, understanding, or relationship pursuant to which such stockholder has a right to vote any class or series of shares of the Corporation, (D) any Short Interest, (E) any rights to dividends on the shares of the Corporation owned beneficially by such stockholder that are separated or separable from the underlying shares of the Corporation, (F) any proportionate interest in shares of the Corporation or Derivative Instruments held, directly or indirectly, by a general or limited partnership in which such stockholder is a general partner or, directly or indirectly, beneficially owns an interest in a general partner of such general or limited partnership, (G) any performance-related fees (other than an asset-based fee) that such stockholder is entitled to based on any increase or decrease in the value of shares of the Corporation or Derivative Instruments, if any, including without limitation any such interests held by members of such stockholder's immediate family sharing the same household, (H) any significant equity interests or any Derivative Instruments or Short Interests in any principal competitor of the Corporation held by such stockholder, and (I) any direct or indirect interest of such stockholder in any contract with the Corporation, any affiliate of the Corporation or any principal competitor of the Corporation (including, in any such case, any employment agreement, collective bargaining agreement or consulting agreement), (iv) any material interest of the stockholder and/or beneficial owner, if applicable, and of their respective affiliates or associates or others acting in concert therewith in such business and (v) a representation that such stockholder intends to appear in person or by proxy at the annual meeting to bring such business before the meeting.

(b) Notwithstanding anything in these Bylaws to the contrary, no business shall be conducted at an annual meeting except in accordance with the procedures set forth in this section. The presiding officer of the annual meeting shall, if the facts warrant, determine and declare to the meeting that business was not properly brought before the meeting and in accordance with the provisions of this section; if he should so determine, he shall so declare to the meeting and any such business not properly brought before the meeting shall not be transacted. For purposes of this section, 'public disclosure' shall mean disclosure in a Current Report on Form 8-K (or any successor form) or in a press release reported by Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press or a comparable national news service. Nothing in this section shall be deemed to affect any rights of stockholders to request inclusion of proposals in the Corporation's proxy statement pursuant to, and in compliance with the requirements of, Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act.

Section 15. Order of Business. The order of business of each meeting of the stockholders of the Corporation shall be determined by the presiding officer of the meeting. The presiding officer of the meeting shall have the right and authority to prescribe such rules, regulations, and procedures and to do all such acts and things as are necessary or desirable for the conduct of the meeting, including, without limitation, the establishment of procedures for the dismissal of business not properly presented, the maintenance of order and safety, limitations on the time allotted to questions or comments on the affairs of the Corporation, restrictions on entry to such meetings after the time prescribed for commencement thereof, and opening and closing of the voting polls.

Section 16. Presiding Officer and Secretary. Meetings of the stockholders shall be presided over by the Chairman, or if the Chairman is not present, by the Vice Chairman, or if the Vice Chairman is not present, by the Chief Executive Officer, or if the Chief Executive Officer is not present, by the President, or if the Chief Executive Officer and the President are not present, by a chairman chosen by a majority of the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting. The Secretary or, in his or her absence, an Assistant Secretary shall act as secretary of every meeting, but if neither the Secretary nor an Assistant Secretary is present, a majority of the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting shall choose any person present to act as secretary of the meeting.

ARTICLE III.

DIRECTORS

Section 1. Powers of Directors . The business and affairs of the Corporation shall be managed by its Board of Directors, which may exercise all powers of the Corporation and do all lawful acts and things as are not by statute or by the Certificate of Incorporation or by these Bylaws directed or required to be exercised or done by the stockholders.

Section 2. Number and Qualification . The number of directors which shall constitute the Board of Directors shall be not less than three and not more than fifteen, with such exact number within such range, and shall be fixed from time to time by resolution of the Board of Directors. No decrease shall have the effect of shortening the term of any incumbent director.

Section 3. Election and Term. Each director shall hold office until a successor is duly elected and qualified or until the director's earlier death, resignation, disqualification or removal.

Section 4. Filling Vacancies . Any vacancy occurring in the Board of Directors by reason of death, resignation, or removal shall be filled by the remaining directors as set forth in the Certificate of Incorporation. A director elected to fill a vacancy shall hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation's stockholders and until such director's successor has been duly elected and qualified or until such director's earlier death, resignation, disqualification or removal as herein provided. Any directorship to be filled by reason of an increase in the number of directors may be filled by election at a regular meeting or a special meeting of the Board of Directors called for that purpose, or at an annual meeting or a special meeting of stockholders called for that purpose.

Section 5. Resignation of Directors . Any director may resign at any time by delivering a written resignation to the Secretary, such resignation to specify whether it will be effective at a particular time, upon receipt by the Secretary or at the pleasure of the Board of Directors. If no such specification is made, it shall be deemed effective at the pleasure of the Board of Directors.

Section 6. Removal of Directors . Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation or by law, any director or the entire Board of Directors may be removed, with or without cause, by the holders of a majority of shares entitled to vote at an election of directors.

Section 7. Place of Meetings . Regular or special meetings of the Board of Directors may be held either within or without the State of Delaware.

Section 8. Meeting of Newly Elected Board of Directors. The first meeting of each newly elected Board of Directors shall be held immediately following each annual meeting of stockholders and no notice of such meeting shall be necessary to the newly elected directors in order legally to constitute the meeting, provided a quorum shall be present.

Section 9. Regular Meetings . Regular meetings of the Board of Directors may be held without notice at such time and place as shall from time to time be determined by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall meet at least annually.

Section 10. Special Meetings . Special meetings of the Board of Directors may be called by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Vice Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer or the President and shall be called by the Secretary on the written request of at least two (2) directors. Notice of any special meeting of directors shall be given to each director. If mailed by first-class mail, such notice shall be deposited in the United States mails so addressed, with postage thereon prepaid, at least three (3) days before such meeting. If by overnight mail or courier service, such notice shall be delivered to the overnight mail or courier service company at least thirty-six (36) hours before such meeting. If given personally or by facsimile or other electronic transmission (including e-mail), such notice shall be given or transmitted at least twelve (12) hours before such meeting. Neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose of, any regular or special meeting of the Board of Directors need be specified in the notice of such meeting. A meeting may be held at any time without notice if all the directors are present or if those not present waive notice of the meeting.

Section 11. Telephone Meetings. Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, members of the Board of Directors, or any committee designated by the Board of Directors, may participate in a meeting of the Board of Directors, or any committee, by means of conference telephone or similar communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other, and such participation in a meeting shall constitute presence in person at the meeting.

Section 12. Quorum of Directors . At all meetings of the Board of Directors, a majority of the directors shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business and the act of a majority of the directors present at any meeting at which there is a quorum shall be the act of the Board of Directors, except as may be otherwise specifically provided by law or by the Certificate of Incorporation. If a quorum shall not be present at any meeting of the directors, the directors present thereat may adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum shall be present.

Section 13. Action by Written Consent. Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the Board of Directors or of any committee thereof may be taken without a meeting, if all members of the Board of Directors or the committee, as the case may be, consent thereto in writing, and the writing or writings are filed with the minutes of proceedings of the Board of Directors or the committee.

Section 14. Committees. The Board of Directors may, by resolution passed by a majority of the whole Board of Directors, designate one or more committees, each committee to consist of one or more of the directors of the Corporation as appointed by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall designate the directors who shall serve as members of the committees and may designate one or more directors as alternate members of any committee, who may replace any absent or disqualified member at any meeting of the committee.

Any such committee, to the extent provided in the resolutions of the Board of Directors, shall have and may exercise all the powers and authority of the Board of Directors in the management of the business and affairs of the Corporation, and may authorize the seal of the Corporation to be affixed to all papers which may require it. Such committee or committees shall have such name or names as may be determined from time to time by resolution adopted by the Board of Directors.

Section 15. Committee Minutes. Each committee shall keep regular minutes of its meetings and report the same to the Board of Directors when required.

Section 16. Compensation of Directors. Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, the Board of Directors shall have the authority to fix the compensation of directors, which may be paid in cash, securities of the Corporation or a combination of both cash and such securities. The directors may be paid their expenses, if any, of attendance at each meeting of the Board of Directors and may be paid a fixed sum for attendance at each meeting of the Board of Directors or a stated salary as director. No such payment shall preclude any director from serving the Corporation in any other capacity and receiving compensation therefor. Members of special or standing committees may be allowed like compensation for attending committee meetings.

ARTICLE IV.

NOTICES

Section 1. Notice. Whenever under the provisions of these Bylaws, the Certificate of Incorporation or the law, written notice is required to be given to any director, officer or stockholder, it shall not be construed to mean personal notice, but such notice will be deemed given by depositing the same in the United States mail, postage prepaid, addressed to such stockholder, officer, or director at such address as appears on the Corporation's current record of stockholders, and such notice shall be deemed to be given at the time when the same shall be deposited in the United States mail. Written notice to an officer or director may also be given by overnight mail or courier service and shall be deemed to be given when the notice is delivered to the overnight mail or courier service company. Written notice to an officer or director also may be given personally or by facsimile or other electronic transmission (including e-mail). Written notice to stockholders also may be given personally or by a form of electronic transmission (including e-mail) consented to by the stockholder to whom the notice is given. If notice to a stockholder is provided by electronic transmission, such notice shall be deemed given: (a) if by facsimile, when directed to a number at which the stockholder has consented to receive notice; (b) if by e-mail, when directed to an e-mail address at which the stockholder has given consent to receive notice; (c) if by posting on an electronic network together with separate notice to the stockholder of such specific posting upon the later of (i) such posting and (ii) the giving of such separate notice; and (d) if by any other electronic transmission, when directed to the stockholder.

Section 2. Waiver of Notice. Whenever under the provisions of these Bylaws, the Certificate of Incorporation or the law, notice is required to be given to any director, officer or stockholder, a waiver thereof in writing, signed by the person or persons entitled to said notice, whether before or after the time stated therein, shall be deemed equivalent thereto.

ARTICLE V.

OFFICERS

Section 1. Qualifications. The officers of the Corporation shall be elected by the Board of Directors and may consist of a president, a secretary and such other officers as the Board of Directors may determine, including a chairman, a vice chairman, a chief executive officer, one or more vice presidents, a chief financial officer, or a treasurer. The Board of Directors may also choose additional vice presidents, and one or more assistant secretaries and assistant financial officers. Any number of offices may be held by the same person, except that the offices of president and secretary may not be held by the same person. The Board of Directors may appoint such other officers and agents as it shall deem necessary who shall hold their offices for such terms and shall exercise such powers and perform such duties as shall be determined from time to time by the Board of Directors.

Section 2. Term and Vacancies. The officers of the Corporation shall hold office until their successors are chosen and qualified or until such officer's earlier death, resignation or removal. An officer may resign at any time by delivering notice to the Corporation. Such resignation is effective when such notice is delivered unless such notice specifies a later effective date. An officer's resignation does not affect the Corporation's contract rights, if any, with the officer. Any officer elected or appointed by the Board of Directors may be removed at any time by the affirmative vote of a majority of the Board of Directors. Any vacancy occurring in any office of the Corporation shall be filled by the Board of Directors.

Section 3. General Authority of Officers . The Board of Directors, except as otherwise provided in these Bylaws, may authorize any officer to enter into any contract or execute and deliver any instrument in the name of and on behalf of the Corporation, and such authority may be general or confined to specific instances. Unless so authorized, no officer, agent or employee shall have any power or authority to bind the Corporation by any contract or engagement or to pledge its credit or to render it liable pecuniarily for any purpose or in any amount.

Section 4. Chairman. The Chairman, if such an officer be elected, shall, if present, preside at all meetings of the stockholders and the Board of Directors, shall see that all orders and resolutions of the Board of Directors are carried into effect and shall perform such other duties as the Board of Directors may from time to time prescribe.

Section 5. Vice Chairman. The Vice Chairman, if such an officer be elected, shall have such powers and perform such duties as the Board of Directors may from time to time prescribe.

Section 6. Chief Executive Officer. The Chief Executive Officer, if such an officer be elected, shall, subject to the powers of the Board of Directors, be in the general and active charge of the entire business and affairs of the Corporation, and shall be its chief policy making officer. He or she shall have such other powers and perform such other duties as may be prescribed by the Board of Directors or provided in these Bylaws. Whenever the President is unable to serve, by reason of sickness, absence or otherwise, the Chief Executive Officer shall perform all the duties and responsibilities and exercise all the powers of the President.

Section 7. President. The President of the Corporation, subject to the powers of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, shall have general charge of the business affairs and property of the Corporation, and control over its officers, agents and employees, and shall see that all orders and resolutions of the Board of Directors are carried into effect. The President shall have such other powers and perform such other duties as may be prescribed by the Chief Executive Officer, the Board of Directors or as may be provided in these Bylaws.

Section 8. Vice Presidents. Each Vice President shall perform such duties and have such powers as the Board of Directors may from time to time prescribe.

Section 9. Secretary. The Secretary shall attend all meetings of the stockholders and see that records of all the proceedings of the meetings of the Corporation and of the Board of Directors are kept in a book for that purpose. He or she shall give, or cause to be given, notice of all meetings of the stockholders and special meetings of the Board of Directors. He or she shall have charge of the corporate seal (if any) and the stock records of the Corporation and such other books and papers as the Board of Directors may direct, and shall perform such other duties as may be prescribed by the Board of Directors or the President, under whose supervision he or she shall be.

Section 10. Assistant Secretary. The Assistant Secretary, if any, or if there be more than one, the assistant secretaries in the order determined by the Board of Directors (or if there be no such determination, then in the order of their election) shall, in the absence of the Secretary or in the event of his or her inability or refusal to act, perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Secretary and shall perform such other duties and have such other powers as the Board of Directors may from time to time prescribe.

Section 11. Chief Financial Officer. The Chief Financial Officer, if such an officer be elected, shall be responsible for the general supervision of the Corporation's financial policies and affairs and shall perform such other duties and have such other powers as the Board of Directors may from time to time prescribe.

Section 12. Treasurer. The Treasurer, if such an officer be elected, shall exercise general supervision over the receipt, custody and disbursement of corporate funds. The Treasurer shall cause the funds of the Corporation to be deposited in such banks as may be authorized by the Board of Directors, or in such banks as may be designated as depositaries in the manner provided by resolution of the Board of Directors. He or she shall perform such other duties and have such other powers as the Board of Directors may from time to time prescribe.

ARTICLE VI.

CERTIFICATES

Section 1. Certificates For Stock; Uncertificated Shares . The shares of the Corporation shall be represented by certificates, provided that the Board of Directors of the Corporation may provide by resolution or resolutions that some or all of any or all classes or series of its stock shall be uncertificated shares. Any such resolution shall not apply to shares represented by a certificate until such certificate is surrendered to the Corporation. Except as otherwise provided by law, the rights and obligations of the holders of uncertificated shares and the rights and obligations of the holders of shares represented by certificates of the same class and series shall be identical. Every holder of stock represented by certificates shall be entitled to have a certificate signed by or in the name of the Corporation by the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, or the President or Vice President, and by the Chief Financial Officer or Treasurer, or the Secretary or an assistant secretary of such Corporation representing the number of shares registered in certificated form. Any or all of the signatures on the certificate may be a facsimile. In case any officer, transfer agent or registrar who has signed or whose facsimile signature has been placed upon a certificate shall have ceased to be such officer, transfer agent or registrar before such certificate is issued, it may be issued by the Corporation with the same effect as if such person were such officer, transfer agent or registrar at the date of issue. The Corporation shall not have power to issue a certificate in bearer form.

Section 2. Replacement of Certificates. The Board of Directors may direct a new certificate or certificates or uncertificated shares to be issued in place of any certificate or certificates theretofore issued by the Corporation alleged to have been lost, stolen or destroyed, upon the making of an affidavit of that fact by the person claiming the certificate of stock to be lost, stolen or destroyed. When authorizing such issue of a new certificate or certificates or uncertificated shares, the Board of Directors may, in its discretion and as a condition precedent to the issuance thereof, require the owner of such lost, stolen or destroyed certificate or certificates, or his legal representative, to affirm the same in such manner as it shall require and/or to give the Corporation a bond in such sum as it may direct as indemnity against any claim that may be made against the Corporation with respect to the certificate alleged to have been lost, stolen or destroyed.

Section 3. Transfer of Stock. Upon surrender to the Corporation or the transfer agent of the Corporation of a certificate for shares duly endorsed or accompanied by proper evidence of succession, assignation or authority to transfer, it shall be the duty of the Corporation to issue a new certificate to the person entitled thereto, cancel the old certificate and record the transaction upon its books. Upon receipt of proper transfer instructions from the registered owner of uncertificated shares, such uncertificated shares shall be canceled and issuance of new equivalent uncertificated shares or certificated shares shall be made to the person entitled thereto and the transaction shall be recorded upon the books of the Corporation.

Section 4. Record Ownership Conclusive. The Corporation shall be entitled to recognize the exclusive right of a person registered on its books as the owner of shares to receive dividends, and to vote as such owner, and to hold liable for calls and assessments a person registered on its books as the owner of shares, and shall not be bound to recognize any equitable or other claim to or interest in such share or shares on the part of any other person, whether or not it shall have express or other notice thereof, except as otherwise provided by the laws of Delaware.

ARTICLE VII.

GENERAL PROVISIONS

Section 1. Dividends. Dividends upon the capital stock of the Corporation, subject to the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation, if any, and applicable law, may be declared by the Board of Directors at any regular or special meeting. Dividends may be paid in cash, in property, or in shares of the capital stock, subject to the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation.

Section 2. Stock Held by the Corporation. Shares of voting stock or other equity interests issued by another entity and held in the name of the Corporation may be voted by the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President or Secretary on behalf of the Corporation, on any issue submitted to the stockholders or equity holders of such other entity with respect to which the Corporation is entitled to vote.

Section 3. Fiscal Year. The fiscal year of the Corporation shall be set by the Board of Directors.

Section 4. Contracts. The Board of Directors may authorize any officer or officers, or any agent or agents, of the Corporation to enter into any contract or to execute and deliver any instrument in the name of and on behalf of the Corporation, and such authority may be general or confined to specific instances.

Section 5. Inconsistent Provisions. In the event that any provision of these Bylaws is or becomes inconsistent with any provision of the Certificate of Incorporation, the law, the provision of these Bylaws shall not be given any effect to the extent of such inconsistency but shall otherwise be given full force and effect.

ARTICLE VIII.

INDEMNIFICATION

Section 1. Indemnification of Directors and Officers in Third Party Proceedings. Subject to the other provisions of this Article VIII , the Corporation shall indemnify, to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as now or hereinafter in effect, any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (a 'Proceeding') (other than an action by or in the right of the Corporation) by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director of the Corporation or an officer of the Corporation, or while a director of the Corporation or officer of the Corporation is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, limited liability company, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such Proceeding if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe such person's conduct was unlawful. The termination of any Proceeding by judgment, order, settlement, conviction, or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not, of itself, create a presumption that the person did not act in good faith and in a manner which such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had reasonable cause to believe that such person's conduct was unlawful.

Section 2. Indemnification of Directors and Officers in Actions by or in the Right of the Corporation. Subject to the other provisions of this Article VIII , the Corporation shall indemnify, to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as now or hereinafter in effect, any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the Corporation to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director of the Corporation or officer of the Corporation, or while a director of the Corporation or officer of the Corporation is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, limited liability company, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation; except that no indemnification shall be made in respect of any claim, issue or matter as to which such person shall have been adjudged to be liable to the Corporation unless and only to the extent that the Court of Chancery or the court in which such action or suit was brought shall determine upon application that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all the circumstances of the case, such person is fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnity for such expenses which the Court of Chancery or such other court shall deem proper.

Section 3. Successful Defense. To the extent that a present or former director of the Corporation or officer of the Corporation has been successful on the merits or otherwise in defense of any action, suit or proceeding described in Section 1 or Section 2 of this Article VIII , or in defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, such person shall be indemnified against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection therewith.

Section 4. Indemnification of Others. Subject to the other provisions of this Article VIII , the Corporation shall have power to indemnify its employees and its agents to the extent not prohibited by the DGCL or other applicable law. The Board of Directors shall have the power to delegate the determination of whether employees or agents shall be indemnified to such person or persons as the Board of Directors determines.

Section 5. Advanced Payment of Expenses. Expenses (including attorneys' fees) incurred by an officer of the Corporation or director of the Corporation in defending any Proceeding shall be paid by the Corporation in advance of the final disposition of such Proceeding upon receipt of a written request therefor (together with documentation reasonably evidencing such expenses) and an undertaking by or on behalf of the person to repay such amounts if it shall ultimately be determined that the person is not entitled to be indemnified under this Article VIII or the DGCL. Such expenses (including attorneys' fees) incurred by former directors of the Corporation and officers of the Corporation or other employees and agents may be so paid upon such terms and conditions, if any, as the Corporation deems reasonably appropriate and shall be subject to the Corporation's expense guidelines. The right to advancement of expenses shall not apply to any claim for which indemnity is excluded pursuant to these Bylaws, but shall apply to any Proceeding referenced in Section 6(b) or Section 6(c) of this Article VIII prior to a determination that the person is not entitled to be indemnified by the Corporation.

Section 6. Limitation on Indemnification. Subject to the requirements in Section 3 of this Article VIII and the DGCL, the Corporation shall not be obligated to indemnify any person pursuant to this Article VIII in connection with any Proceeding (or any part of any Proceeding):

(a) for which payment has actually been made to or on behalf of such person under any statute, insurance policy, indemnity provision, vote or otherwise, except with respect to any excess beyond the amount paid;

(b) for an accounting or disgorgement of profits pursuant to Section 16(b) of the 1934 Act, or similar provisions of federal, state or local statutory law or common law, if such person is held liable therefor (including pursuant to any settlement arrangements);

(c) for any reimbursement of the Corporation by such person of any bonus or other incentive-based or equity-based compensation or of any profits realized by such person from the sale of securities of the Corporation, as required in each case under the 1934 Act (including any such reimbursements that arise from an accounting restatement of the Corporation pursuant to Section 304 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (the 'Sarbanes-Oxley Act'), or the payment to the Corporation of profits arising from the purchase and sale by such person of securities in violation of Section 306 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act), if such person is held liable therefor (including pursuant to any settlement arrangements);

(d) initiated by such person against the Corporation or its directors, officers, employees, agents or other indemnitees, unless (i) the Board of Directors authorized the Proceeding (or the relevant part of the Proceeding) prior to its initiation, (ii) the Corporation provides the indemnification, in its sole discretion, pursuant to the powers vested in the Corporation under applicable law, (iii) otherwise required to be made under Section 7 of this Article VIII or (iv) otherwise required by applicable law; or

(e) if prohibited by applicable law; provided, however, that if any provision or provisions of this Article VIII shall be held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable for any reason whatsoever: (i) the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions of this Article VIII (including, without limitation, each portion of any paragraph or clause containing any such provision held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, that is not itself held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable) shall not in any way be affected or impaired thereby; and (ii) to the fullest extent possible, the provisions of this Article VIII (including, without limitation, each such portion of any paragraph or clause containing any such provision held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable) shall be construed so as to give effect to the intent manifested by the provision held invalid, illegal or unenforceable.

Section 7. Determination; Claim. If a claim for indemnification or advancement of expenses under this Article VIII is not paid in full within ninety (90) days after receipt by the Corporation of the written request therefor, the claimant shall be entitled to an adjudication by a court of competent jurisdiction of his or her entitlement to such indemnification or advancement of expenses. The Corporation shall indemnify such person against any and all expenses that are incurred by such person in connection with any action for indemnification or advancement of expenses from the Corporation under this Article VIII , to the extent such person is successful in such action, and to the extent not prohibited by law. In any such suit, the Corporation shall, to the fullest extent not prohibited by law, have the burden of proving that the claimant is not entitled to the requested indemnification or advancement of expenses.

Section 8. Non-Exclusivity of Rights. The indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by, or granted pursuant to, this Article VIII shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which those seeking indemnification or advancement of expenses may be entitled under the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws or any statute, agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise, both as to action in such person's official capacity and as to action in another capacity while holding such office. The Corporation is specifically authorized to enter into individual contracts with any or all of its directors, officers, employees or agents respecting indemnification and advancement of expenses, to the fullest extent not prohibited by the DGCL or other applicable law.

Section 9. Insurance. The Corporation may purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the Corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, limited liability company, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by such person in any such capacity, or arising out of such person's status as such, whether or not the Corporation would have the power to indemnify such person against such liability under the provisions of the DGCL.

Section 10. Survival. The rights to indemnification and advancement of expenses conferred by this Article VIII shall continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director, officer, employee or agent and shall inure to the benefit of the heirs, executors and administrators of such a person.

Section 11. Effect of Repeal or Modification. Any amendment, alteration or repeal of this Article VIII shall not adversely affect any right or protection hereunder of any person in respect of any act or omission occurring prior to such amendment, alteration or repeal.

Section 12. Certain Definitions. For purposes of this Article VIII , references to the 'Corporation' shall include, in addition to the resulting corporation, any constituent corporation (including any constituent of a constituent) absorbed in a consolidation or merger which, if its separate existence had continued, would have had power and authority to indemnify its directors, officers, employees or agents, so that any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of such constituent corporation, or is or was serving at the request of such constituent corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, limited liability company, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, shall stand in the same position under the provisions of this Article VIII with respect to the resulting or surviving corporation as such person would have with respect to such constituent corporation if its separate existence had continued. For purposes of this Article VIII , references to 'officers' shall include the Chairman, Vice Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, and Legal Services Director, or such other officers serving equivalent functions. For purposes of this Article VIII , references to 'other enterprises' shall include employee benefit plans; references to 'fines' shall include any excise taxes assessed on a person with respect to an employee benefit plan; and references to 'serving at the request of the Corporation' shall include any service as a director, officer, employee or agent of the Corporation which imposes duties on, or involves services by, such director, officer, employee or agent with respect to an employee benefit plan, its participants or beneficiaries; and a person who acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in the interest of the participants and beneficiaries of an employee benefit plan shall be deemed to have acted in a manner 'not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation' as referred to in this Article VIII .

ARTICLE IX.

AMENDMENTS

Section 1. These Bylaws may be altered, amended or repealed or new bylaws may be adopted by the stockholders or by the Board of Directors, when such power is conferred upon the Board of Directors by the Certificate of Incorporation, at any regular meeting of the stockholders or of the Board of Directors or at any special meeting of the stockholders or of the Board of Directors if notice of such alteration, amendment, repeal or adoption of new bylaws be contained in the notice of such special meeting. If the power to adopt, amend or repeal bylaws is conferred upon the Board of Directors by the Certificate of Incorporation it shall not divest or limit the power of the stockholders to adopt, amend or repeal bylaws.

