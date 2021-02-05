Log in
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.

The Chefs' Warehouse Expands Allen Brothers Brand to Northern California

02/05/2021 | 08:30am EST
RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced that the company plans to transition from Del Monte Capital Meat Company, Bassian Farms and Ports Seafood brands to Allen Brothers in Northern California.

“Allen Brothers is our premier fine meat and seafood brand, coveted by some of the best chefs in the country,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.  “We are excited to offer Allen Brothers The Great Steakhouse Steaks & World’s Finest Seafood brand in Northern California. Allen Brothers selection, master butchering and aging methods are the best in the industry. We look forward to even more great restaurants and chefs gaining access to these incredible products.”

Allen Brothers was founded in 1893 in the original Union Stockyard of Chicago and since then has been committed to the exacting standards of America’s top chefs. For over 125 years Allen Brothers has delivered the highest quality products for many of America’s best restaurants and steakhouses.  

“Transitioning to the Allen Brothers brand in Northern California adds real horsepower to our growth in the region,” said Harris Heckelman, EVP of Center of The Plate for The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.  “We are excited to introduce many of the same world-class products Allen Brothers is known for in Chicago, New York, South Florida and other top culinary markets around the country.”

This brand transition is planned to begin in Q2 2021.

About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
