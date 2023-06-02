Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Chemours Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CC   US1638511089

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

(CC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-02 pm EDT
33.64 USD   +24.09%
04:40p3M reaches tentative $10 billion pollution settlement with US cities - Bloomberg News
RE
04:40pChemical makers settle PFAS-related claims for $1.19 billion
RE
03:45pCompanies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from 'forever chemicals' water contamination
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemical makers settle PFAS-related claims for $1.19 billion

06/02/2023 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Chemours Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc and Corteva Inc on Friday said they had reached an agreement in principle to settle claims that they contaminated U.S. public water systems with toxic "forever chemicals" for $1.19 billion.

The three chemical companies and several others are facing thousands of lawsuits in the U.S. over their alleged role in polluting the environment with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, substances (PFAS) that have been used for decades in manufacturing a wide range of products, including nonstick coatings such as Teflon and firefighting foams.

The three companies, which deny the allegations, said that they expect to finalize a formal agreement by the second quarter of 2023. Chemours said it would contribute half the agreed amount, while the remainder would be provided by DuPont and Corteva.

Chemours will take a pre-tax charge in the current quarter of $592 million related to the fund.

"This is an impressive step toward righting a corporate wrong that threatened the health of all Americans," said Scott Summy, an attorney for the plaintiffs with the law firm Baron & Budd.

The companies declined to comment beyond the original announcement.

The settlement came hours before Bloomberg News reported that 3M had struck a tentative $10 billion deal with U.S. cities and towns to resolve the PFAS water pollution lawsuits it is facing. Reuters could not immediately confirm that report.

Commonly called "forever chemicals" because they do not easily break down in the human body or environment, PFAS have been linked to cancer, hormonal dysfunction, weakening of the immune system and environmental damage.

The companies said the agreement resolves claims made against them by hundreds of water providers across the country, who say they are responsible to help pay to clean up PFAS contamination from firefighting foams.

Those lawsuits, which also target 3M and other companies that made, or sold, products containing PFAS, have been consolidated in South Carolina's federal court. A first trial testing those claims against 3M Co. is scheduled to begin next week, but it was not immediately clear whether it would proceed.

Once finalized, the settlement will be subject to the approval of U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, who is overseeing the consolidated litigation.

The judge, noting the significant liability faced by defendants, said in 2019 that the litigation could pose an "existential threat" to the companies involved.

Friday's settlement does not cover personal injury claims against the companies brought by individuals exposed to PFAS, or claims involving pollution at water systems owned by states or the U.S. government or at some smaller water suppliers, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru and Clark Mindock in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Vinay Dwivedi, Alexia Garamfalvi, Sharon Singleton and Diane Craft)

By Clark Mindock


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY 8.75% 102.53 Delayed Quote.-21.38%
CORTEVA, INC. 3.82% 55.92 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. 7.31% 72.37 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
THE CHEMOURS COMPANY 24.09% 33.64 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
All news about THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
04:40p3M reaches tentative $10 billion pollution settlement with US cities - Bloomberg News
RE
04:40pChemical makers settle PFAS-related claims for $1.19 billion
RE
03:45pCompanies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from 'forever chemicals' water con..
AQ
03:22pChemours, DuPont, Corteva Reach $1.19 Billion Drinking Water Claim Settlement
MT
01:32pDuPont de Nemours, Chemours, and Corteva Face Court Complaint by Pennsylvania Attorney ..
MT
12:27pChemours, DuPont, Corteva Reach $1.185 Billion Settlement of Drinking Water Claims
MT
12:03p3M reaches tentative pollution settlement of at least $10 bln - Bloomberg News
RE
12:03p3M reaches tentative $10 billion pollution settlement with US cities -Bloomberg News
RE
06:31aChemours, DuPont, and Corteva Reach Comprehensive PFAS Settlement with U.S. Water Syste..
BU
05:29aChemours Agrees to Sell Glycolic Acid Business to PureTech Scientific for $137 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 608 M - -
Net income 2023 621 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,85x
Yield 2023 3,73%
Capitalization 4 044 M 4 044 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Chemours Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,11 $
Average target price 37,70 $
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Newman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sameer Ralhan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn L. Farrell Chairman
Curtis V. Anastasio Independent Director
Mary B. Cranston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHEMOURS COMPANY-11.46%4 044
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD32.70%62 560
BASF SE-3.32%43 042
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.73%30 956
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.98%16 370
BRENNTAG SE24.15%12 263
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer